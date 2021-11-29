Infectious Disease Expert: Omicron is likely already here, travel ban TOO LATE to stop spread

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert, answers the hosts' questions about the Omicron variant.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories