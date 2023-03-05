INFICON Holding AG (VTX:IFCN) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

INFICON Holding AG (VTX:IFCN) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. INFICON Holding reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$581m and statutory earnings per share of US$36.22, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the seven analysts covering INFICON Holding provided consensus estimates of US$546.7m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a perceptible 6.0% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$586.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$36.45 in 2023. Overall, while there's been a minor downgrade to revenue estimates, the consensus now no longer provides an EPS estimate, suggesting that the market believes revenue is more important following the latest results.

We'd also point out that thatthe analysts have made no major changes to their price target of CHF887. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic INFICON Holding analyst has a price target of CHF1,169 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF629. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 6.0% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 8.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.4% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - INFICON Holding is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their revenue estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

