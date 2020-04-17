Is INFICON Holding AG's (VTX:IFCN) CEO Pay Justified?

Lukas Winkler became the CEO of INFICON Holding AG (VTX:IFCN) in 2004. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Lukas Winkler's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that INFICON Holding AG has a market cap of CHF1.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CHF952k for the year to December 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF455k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CHF970m to CHF3.1b, and the median CEO total compensation was CHF1.2m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of INFICON Holding. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 48% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 52% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that INFICON Holding allocates salary in line with the wider market.

So Lukas Winkler receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at INFICON Holding has changed from year to year.

Is INFICON Holding AG Growing?

INFICON Holding AG has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 4.9% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 7.0%.

I generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see EPS growth. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has INFICON Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

INFICON Holding AG has generated a total shareholder return of 29% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Lukas Winkler is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, and shareholder turns haven't been particularly inspiring in the last few years. While there is room for improvement, we haven't seen evidence to suggest the pay is too generous. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 1 warning sign for INFICON Holding that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

