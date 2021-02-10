Infighting erupts in Russia's anti-Kremlin opposition over Alexei Navalny

FILE PHOTO: Opposition politician Yavlinsky lays flowers at the "Solovetsky" memorial stone during a ceremony on the eve of a nation-wide remembrance day for the victims of political repression in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Osborn
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition plans to convert anger over Alexei Navalny's arrest and jailing into parliamentary seats at the ruling pro-Kremlin party's expense later this year have suffered a setback after an acrimonious outbreak of infighting.

The row began on Saturday when the veteran founder of Yabloko, a storied anti-Kremlin party, urged people to turn their back on Navalny, who has emerged as the most high-profile opposition politician after his arrest and jailing sparked nationwide protests.

"Everyone must decide whether to support Navalny or not," Grigory Yavlinsky wrote in an article, which accused Navalny of being a xenophobic and authoritarian nationalist, something the 44-year-old has denied in the past.

"But you need to understand. A democratic Russia, respect for people, and a life without fear and repression are incompatible with Navalny's policies."

The intervention came ahead of parliamentary elections in September where Navalny's allies plan to encourage people to vote tactically. It has caused upheaval in Yabloko and drawn fierce condemnation from Navalny's allies, some of whom have urged Yabloko to expel Yavlinsky.

The ensuing acrimony, which has seen many people insult Yavlinsky on social media and some side with him, raises questions about whether the opposition will unite or, as in the past, mount separate challenges and squabble.

The authorities have allowed Yabloko to run in the past, although it long since failed to win enough votes to gain seats in parliament. Meanwhile, applications by Navalny's allies to register a party have repeatedly been rejected.

Some Yabloko members criticised Yavlinsky, saying he risked driving voters away at a time when people were looking for an outlet after the protests.

"Either our party can represent these people or we'll be left without voters - the only oxygen for political parties," Lev Shlosberg, a prominent Yabloko politician, wrote in a riposte.

Yevgeny Roizman, the former anti-Kremlin mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, said he could no longer run for parliament on a Yabloko ticket.

Others said it was wrong to criticise Navalny who they said was a genuine political prisoner and unable to respond.

The row shines a light on longstanding concerns among some Kremlin opponents about Navalny's suitability to lead the opposition due to what they regard as his unacceptable views.

Yabloko expelled him in 2007 over "nationalist activities."

Navalny, who used to march with extreme nationalists and has used language about non-Russians which some critics have found offensive, said at the time that the real reason he was shown the door was his own desire to get rid of Yavlinsky.

Jailed this month for nearly three years in relation to an embezzlement case he says was trumped up, Navalny has dismissed similar criticism in the past as being motivated by personality differences and political manoeuvring.

Nikolay Rybakov, Yabloko's party leader, offered support to Yavlinsky in an interview with TV Rain.

"Yavlinsky did a very unusual thing in Russian politics. He spoke honestly to many people about what people are talking about in their kitchens but are afraid to say on social networks because they're afraid they'll be criticised," he said.

Navalny's jailing, following his return to Russia from Germany last month after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries say was a nerve agent, prompted tens of thousands of people to take to the streets in protest.

His allies have called for people to gather briefly in their courtyards this Sunday and say they will call for more protests, something the Kremlin regards as illegal, in the spring. They have also called for more investigations into corruption, along the lines of hugely popular videos that Navalny has produced.

Yavlinsky said protests and investigations were not the answer. Kremlin opponents should use more conventional methods to try to win seats in parliament, he said.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Peter Graff)

Latest Stories

  • President Biden urges Congress to expedite stimulus payments: ‘We don’t have a second to waste’

    For those who have been waiting for their next stimulus checks, It appears President Joe Biden is now urging Congress to expedite them. Immediately following his inauguration, Biden proposed his $1.9T stimulus proposal and has been pushing to gather support for it ever since. “I’m calling on Congress to act quickly and pass the American Rescue Plan.”

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back3 charts that show promising effects of COVID-19 vaccination in Israel

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • The Folly of Biden’s Iran Strategy

    The United States and Iran each wants to reenter the nuclear deal they struck in 2015 — also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — but neither wants to go first. During an interview with CBS on Sunday morning, Biden said that Tehran would have to stop enriching uranium before the U.S. lifts Trump-era sanctions targeting Iranian entities. That same morning, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif told CNN that he’s sticking with his country’s demands that Washington lift sanctions first. Although the dispute matters insofar as it is a test of Biden’s resolve, recent events show that the administration’s strategy misses the forest for the trees, giving short shrift to the need to constrain Iran’s missile program, which scored a major success with the launch of the Zuljanah rocket on February 1 and is continuing to progress. “The launch of the Zuljanah SLV [satellite-launch vehicle] will complicate the new Biden administration’s efforts at incorporating missiles into nuclear talks,” said Benham Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “Iran has a diverse missile arsenal that must be accounted for in any diplomatic effort.” Although the launch was conducted under the auspices of Iran’s civil satellite program, this only lent it a thin shred of legitimacy. The Pentagon’s 2020 Ballistic and Cruise Missile Threat report made clear that rockets such as the Zuljanah SLV could easily be a key step on the path to intercontinental ballistic missiles. “Progress in Iran’s space program could shorten a pathway to an ICBM, because space launch vehicles (SLV) use inherently similar technologies,” the report concluded. One of those key technologies is the solid-propellant engine that powered last week’s Zuljanah SLV launch. The use of a solid-fuel motor is unusual: Liquid-fuel engines are widely regarded by experts as more appropriate for SLV launches, while solid-propellant rockets can be readied for battle more quickly. “Iran’s SLV program opens the door for longer-range missile missions, and teaches the regime critical lessons about thrust, staging, engine design, and more,” Taleblu said. The Biden administration understands this. A State Department spokesperson told AFP last week that the U.S. is “concerned” by Iran’s SLV launches “given these programs’ ability to advance Iran’s ballistic missile development.” Which is why the current standoff over reentering the nuclear deal is a red herring: Even if negotiators do reach agreement on whether the lifting of U.S. sanctions or the limiting of Iranian uranium enrichment comes first, Iran’s missile program will remain unaffected. On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price reiterated the administration’s stance toward Iran’s ballistic-missile ambitions, stating that the U.S. considered Iran’s missile-development activities to be illegal, and that it would continue to work to prevent nonproliferation violations. “Our goal is not only to have Iran come back into full compliance with the JCPOA, but then to use the JCPOA, which we would seek to in the first instance lengthen and strengthen, as a platform for follow-on agreements to include other areas of Iran’s malign activities” including Iran’s ballistic-missile program, Price said during the department’s daily briefing. Representative Jim Banks, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee and a noted congressional Iran hawk, warned that the “dangerous policy” of reentering the JCPOA would forfeit U.S. leverage to constrain Iran’s ballistic-missile development and support of regional terrorism. The Zuljanah launch is “proof that the regime’s ultimate goal is an ICBM” and “also illustrates again why, as former Secretary of State Pompeo laid out, any deal with Iran cannot just deal with the nuclear file but must also stop the regime’s ballistic-missile program and support for terrorism,” Banks told National Review. “Conservatives will continue to oppose, and work to reverse, any sort of sanctions relief to Iran unless it stops supporting terrorism, ends its regional destabilization, and stops its ballistic-missile program,” he added. Although Biden doesn’t need the support of congressional Republicans to lift sanctions, Iran has said plainly that it has no intention of making concessions on the issue of its missile program, even if the two sides agree to reenter the JCPOA. During his CNN interview on Sunday, Zarif declared that any curtailment of the missile program is out of the question, asserting that Obama foreign-policy officials brought on to serve under Biden, such as National-Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, “should know better.” In the 2015 agreement, Zarif said, “We agreed on what to deal with and what not to deal with.” In other words, if the Biden administration intends to address Iran’s potential pursuit of ICBMs only after it reaches an agreement on restarting the 2015 nuclear deal, it will almost certainly be in for a rude awakening.

  • Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

    Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended until the completion of an investigation.

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • Alan Dershowitz tells Newsmax Trump's defense lawyer is bombing

    Add Alan Dershowitz to the list of people who have "no idea" what former President Donald Trump's lawyer was doing during his impeachment trial opening argument. Dershowitz, who was a member of Trump's defense team during his first impeachment trial, spoke with the conservative network Newsmax on Tuesday in the middle of remarks from defense lawyer Bruce Castor, and he panned the opening for its seeming lack of a clear point. "There is no argument," Dershowitz, who shook his head as Newsmax cut to him, said. "I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying." Dershowitz seemed particularly bewildered by the amount of time Castor spent praising lawmakers, as when he declared that senators are "extraordinary people" and "patriots." The meandering remarks sparked confusion among pundits as to what Castor was going for, though some Trump allies claimed he was executing an intentional strategy to "reduce the emotion in the room," as The New York Times' Maggie Haberman wrote. But Dershowitz told Newsmax, "I just don't understand it. Maybe he'll bring it home. But right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy ... It's not the kind of argument I would have made, I have to tell you that." Newsmax host Bob Sellers sounded equally confused, asking of Trump's lawyer, "Is he forgetting that this is on TV?" How bad is Bruce Castor's presentation in defense of Trump so far? Newsmax cuts into it so Alan Dershowitz can trash it. "There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying!" pic.twitter.com/3tVD9V3UcZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back3 charts that show promising effects of COVID-19 vaccination in Israel

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Germany defends Russia pipeline, mum on reported offer to US

    Germany's foreign minister on Wednesday defended proceeding with a new undersea gas pipeline from Russia that faces strong opposition from the U.S. and eastern Europe, arguing that scrapping it could have adverse geopolitical consequences. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' comments came as the German government sidestepped questions over a leaked letter indicating that it offered to help facilitate the import of U.S. liquefied natural gas if Washington dropped the threat of sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The leak prompted lawmakers to summon Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from a meeting about coronavirus measures to attend a debate in parliament about Russia.

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is back3 charts that show promising effects of COVID-19 vaccination in IsraelIt is both right and foolish to try Trump

  • Boss of top French Sciences Po university resigns over incest scandal rocking intellectual elite

    The head of prestigious French university Sciences Po resigned on Tuesday over criticism of his handling of an incest scandal that has rocked the country’s intellectual elite. Frédéric Mion’s resignation from the post of director of what is a hothouse for future top politicians and journalists came amid a raft of high-profile incest and sexual abuse cases in France. A host of allegations appear to have been triggered by the publication of a book last month, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexually abusing a relative when he was a minor. These sparked an outpouring of testimonies no social media under the hashtag #Metooinceste. Mr Duhamel has denied the allegations but stepped down from his various academic posts. Paris prosecutors last month launched an investigation into “rape and sexual abuse by a person with authority over a...minor”. Mr Mion first expressed shock and surprise at the incest allegations against Mr Duhamel - a former head of the organisation that runs the university - but later admitted he had been informed of the accusations in 2018 without investigating further. The higher education ministry last month launched a probe into the school's handling of the affair. Mr Mion said in a statement that if a provisional report from the investigation "confirms that no system of concerted silence or complacency existed within our establishment," it "nonetheless points to errors in judgement on my part in the treatment of the allegations... as well as inconsistencies in the way I expressed myself”. Student unions expressed satisfaction at his resignation. “I feel very relieved after six weeks of mobilisation and revelations about the backstory to the the ‘Mion-Duhamel’ affair, Luka, a student from the “Mion resign” student group told AFP. “Sciences Po will be able to become a safer space to free up expression of victims of sexual violence,” he said.

  • Skier rescued in Alaska backcountry after bear attack

    The attack happened after a group of three was hiking up a mountain and unknowingly happened on the bear's den, troopers said.

  • How to Maximize Social Security With Spousal Benefits

    If you are or were married in the past, you may be eligible to apply for spousal Social Security benefits. "Spousal benefits are often underutilized," says Ken Moraif, a certified financial planner at Retirement Planners of America in Plano, Texas.

  • Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast

    Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday with the region expected to pick up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday. The National Weather service said Tuesday's snow was expected to come down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid- to late afternoon. Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flight due to the wintery weather and to allow for extra time to get to and from the airport.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back3 charts that show promising effects of COVID-19 vaccination in Israel

  • Prolific paedophile, who used fake Facebook profiles, is jailed for 25-years for online abuse

    One of Britain's most prolific paedophiles, who used fake Facebook profiles to blackmail children into sending indecent images of themselves, has been been jailed for 25-years. David Wilson, 36, admitted 96 child sex abuse offences relating to 52 victims, but the National Crime Agency (NCA) said he had targeted more than 5,000 children globally. The roofer, who lived with his mother in, King's Lynn, Norfolk, used unregistered mobile phones to set up a series of fake social media profile. He then sent images of girls from the internet to young boys and asked them to send indecent images of themselves in return. Wilson then threatened to distribute the pictures online unless they sent more extreme footage of themselves. In some cases he forced them to abuse younger siblings or friends on camera, leading some victims to consider taking their own lives. The 52 victims in the case were all boys aged between four and 14 and the offending happened between May 2016 and April 2020. The offences included causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child. Wilson also admitted making unwarranted demands for indecent images of a child with menace, threatening to post an indecent image on social media if they did not comply.

  • Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. What started out as a regular seafaring job turned into what the men call a nightmare, when the tanker's owner, Alco Shipping, fell into financial trouble and stopped paying their salaries 32 months ago. Life aboard the ship has been arduous, said Indian engineer Vinay Kumar.

  • One of Trump's impeachment lawyers filed a lawsuit against him in 2020

    This time around, they're on the same side, but it was a different story in 2020, when Michael van der Veen, one of former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers, sued him. In August, van der Veen filed a lawsuit against Trump, the U.S. Postal Service, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on behalf of an independent political candidate in Pennsylvania. The suit alleges that changes were made at the USPS to make it harder for people to vote by mail during the pandemic. Trump, the suit says, made "repeated claims" that mail-in voting is "ripe with fraud" but had "no evidence in support of these claims." Based in Philadelphia, van der Veen is the co-founder of a law firm that specializes in personal injury suits. In December, the firm hired Bruce Castor, who signed on last month to serve as one of Trump's impeachment lawyers. Castor and Atlanta-based lawyer David Schoen delivered opening arguments at Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday, and van der Veen joined them in signing impeachment filings that argue Trump was free to claim election laws were changed illegally to taint the election, The Washington Post reports. Van der Veen, who did not respond to the Post's requests for comment, has donated to Democratic politicians in the past, including Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon. She told the Post she would love to know if Trump realizes he hired someone who filed a lawsuit against him last year, adding, "It does seem a little out of character for the former president to embrace someone who so recently sued him." More stories from theweek.comTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.Trump the phone guy is back3 charts that show promising effects of COVID-19 vaccination in Israel