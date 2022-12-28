Infineon ready to spend billions on acquisitions - CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is seen at its Austrian headquarters in Villach
·1 min read

MUNICH (Reuters) -Infineon is ready to spend several billion euros on the right takeover target as it searches for acquisitions, Chief Executive Jochen Hanebeck said in an interview published on Wednesday.

The German chip maker is constantly "on the lookout" for suitable companies, Hanebeck told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). "I see it in the range of up to a few billion (euros)."

The chipmaker has said that it sees growth in particular in electromobility, autonomous driving, renewable energy, data centres, and the so-called internet of things - in which items like appliances, factory equipment and health monitors are connected to the internet or other communications networks.

In its fiscal year through September 2022, Infineon posted a rise in revenue by nearly 30% to 14.2 billion euros ($15.1 billion), while segment profit jumped 63% to 3.4 billion euros.

It is quite conceivable that start-ups that are not sufficiently well financed, for example, would want to join a corporation, Hanebeck told FAZ.

The CEO would not comment on individual takeover candidates, according to FAZ.

He said the company could expand its portfolio in several fields, including power semiconductors, sensors, software and artificial intelligence.

($1 = 0.9396 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by John Revill and Maria Sheahan)

Recommended Stories

  • What investors watch out for in emerging markets in 2023

    It has been a rough 12 months for emerging markets that have seen more governments stumble into default, currencies suffer and double-digit losses in stocks and bonds alike - though many investors are optimistic that 2023 could bring some relief. Below are the events, trends and topics investors expect to shape the outlook for emerging markets next year. A slowing pace of interest rate hikes in the United States and other major economies could set the stage for an emerging markets recovery in 2023, with a softer dollar and falling inflation providing much sought relief.

  • Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023

    The S&P 500 is down nearly 20% year-to-date with only a few trading days left in 2022, on pace for its biggest calendar-year drop since 2008. The carnage has been even more severe for the Nasdaq Composite, which had tumbled by nearly 34% so far for the year. High-profile casualties include the once-soaring shares of Amazon.com Inc, which have slumped around 50% this year, while those of Tesla Inc are down some 70% and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc shares have lost about 65%.

  • South Korea Dec exports to fall for third month as China demand still weak- Reuters poll

    South Korea's exports likely extended their falling streak to a third straight month in December, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with demand from China yet to recover from loosening COVID-19 restrictions. The country's outbound shipments were projected to have fallen 10.1% in December from the same month a year ago, according to the median forecast of 12 economists. That would be the third straight month of year-on-year declines, after a 14.0% loss in November, which was the biggest in 2-1/2 years, and 5.8% in October.

  • We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) (LON:EOG)

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Why Last Week's Selloff was a Christmas Gift to Investors

    While the infamous Santa Clause rally was absent in 2022, last week's selloff was ironically an early Christmas gift for long-term investors as they can shop for quality stocks that trade at a significant discount relative to their past.

  • Microlink Solutions Berhad (KLSE:MICROLN) shareholders have earned a 39% CAGR over the last five years

    For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock...

  • Stocks Gain With US Futures; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe edged higher on Wednesday along with US equity futures as China moved to reopen its borders to the outside world, dismantling the remnants of the Zero Covid policy. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina’s Covid Surge Leads Countries to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent

  • BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Citing ‘woke culture,’ Chemours director resigns over abortion benefits for employees

    A board director of Chemours resigned after the company's decision to provide new employee benefits that include coverage for abortions.

  • Yum Brands director resigns

    The independent director of one of Louisville's largest publicly traded companies resigned, effective immediately, last week.

  • These tech moguls lost a combined $433 billion this year

    Tech billionaires have lost hundreds of billions of dollars this year as stocks slid and many companies slowed their decade-long streak of constant growth. It's been a dreary year for tech stocks - and also for the massive wealth buckets of the executives and founders whose net worths are so closely tied to their company's fortunes. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who once ranked in the top 10 richest people in the world, lost nearly $81 billion in net worth this year.Subscribe to The Post Mos

  • Disney, Facebook, and the Biggest CEO (and C-Suite) Moves of 2022

    A number of surprise CEO changes happened this year while Facebook lost a key C-Suite name, and a Domino's Pizza legend took a new job.

  • 2022: an exciting year for education in Alachua County

    2022 was a busy year for the University of Florida and Alachua County Public Schools. Here's a recap.

  • Are Robust Financials Driving The Recent Rally In Cigna Corporation's (NYSE:CI) Stock?

    Cigna's (NYSE:CI) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong...