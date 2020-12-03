Infinidat Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays

Infinidat
3 min read

Infinidat Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for the Second Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat,® the leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced that, for the second year running, it has been named a Leader by Gartner in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays1. Gartner evaluates vendors of the Leaders quadrant based “on their completeness of vision and their ability to execute.”

We are confident that recent strategic announcements have further strengthened the Company’s market positioning. This includes providing elastic data center-scale pools of 100% availability and high-performance storage. In addition, an extensible NVMe-over-Fabrics option supports customers in reducing latency significantly. These new offerings and purchasing models give customers increased reliability and flexibility at reduced storage infrastructure costs.

“We believe Infinidat’s continued presence in the Leaders quadrant highlights our sustained ability to deliver real competitive advantage for enterprise customers at multi-petabyte scale. Our longstanding mission is to offer our customers a more cost-effective, on-premises and cloud storage-as-a-service (STaaS) experience,” said Yair Cohen, VP of Product Management, at Infinidat. “We deliver a simple, reliable and affordable, multi-petabyte storage solution that outperforms all-flash arrays (AFAs) and provides a superb customer experience. Customers have put their trust in us to future proof their IT infrastructure strategy.”

“We are thrilled that Infinidat has been recognized by Gartner once more, and that the enterprise market continues to express its confidence in us, appreciating the real business value Infinidat delivers,” said Moshe Yanai, Founder of Infinidat. “We find that our customers and partners experience the technology and the incredible economics of our data storage solutions and they fall in love with its simplicity.”

Infinidat believes its recognition as a Leader is due, in part, to its long-standing reputation with customers. The company was recognized as a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage. To date, Infinidat has garnered 272 ratings with an average 4.9 rating out of 5, and a 97 percent Willingness To Recommend its solutions.

Here are samples of the Gartner Peer Insights Reviews for the InfiniBox® data storage solution.

“The InfiniBox has been a game-changer as our primary storage platform for cloud infrastructure hosting services. We've been able to ensure workload performance for our enterprise customers; a necessity for them to successfully run their business.” – Executive Director, Products and Services, services industry

“The performance, stability and support of the system is excellent.” – Knowledge specialist in $3B+ enterprise

Infinidat looks forward to continuing as a leader in its field and delivering commercial excellence in the Primary Storage market for its customers.

For more information on Infinidat’s industry recognition, please visit: https://www.infinidat.com/en/news/industry-recognition

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays, 30 November 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 6.6EB worldwide to date. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

