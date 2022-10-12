Infiniti hits two MPD cars in Whitehaven, suspect on the run, police say
Two officers are injured after a driver hits two cop cars in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police said it happened at 5 pm, a black Infiniti with 3-4 men struck a squad car in the area of Finley and Millbranch.
The suspects fled the area and have not been detained, according to police.
MPD said both officers are listed as non-critical.
Officers are searching for the suspect car, MPD said.
The investigation is ongoing.
