Two officers are injured after a driver hits two cop cars in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at 5 pm, a black Infiniti with 3-4 men struck a squad car in the area of Finley and Millbranch.

Infiniti hits two MPD cars in Whitehaven, suspect on the run, police say

The suspects fled the area and have not been detained, according to police.

MPD said both officers are listed as non-critical.

Officers are searching for the suspect car, MPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

