The Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept Previews a Production Electric Crossover and EV Platform

Following the release of a couple of photos and very little information, the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept has now made its full debut at the Detroit auto show. The all-electric crossover serves as both a preview of a future production model and a glimpse into the future of the Infiniti brand as a whole: The company is planning to launch "a range of high-performance electrified vehicles," including e-POWER hybrids (a new Nissan system), performance hybrids, and full EVs.
The QX Inspiration will become Infiniti's first production EV, although the brand doesn't say when to expect it. The concept is 183.1 inches long, 64.2 inches tall, and rides on a 112.2-inch wheelbase, positioning it directly against other mid-size crossovers including the BMW X3, the Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Infiniti's own QX50. Making the brand's first EV a crossover is a smart move in our eyes; luxury competitors like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar have all recently released electric SUVs in the same general size class.
The QX Inspiration rides on a new EV platform that will be used on production Infiniti models. Infiniti says the platform has a battery pack beneath the floor and an electric motor on each axle, providing what the brand calls e-AWD. The company says the system can distribute power to all four wheels individually, delivering what Infiniti says will be "blistering off-the-line acceleration." No estimates are given for the QX Inspiration's range, but the company says it will offer "range confidence." Infiniti's future hybrid models will ride on their own architectures.
Taking cues from the cab-rearward, coupelike original FX, the designers of the QX Inspiration were apparently inspired by the EV platform, which allows for more extreme proportions, shorter overhangs, and a shorter hood thanks to the lack of a conventional powertrain. The QX Inspiration takes the design theme of last year's Q Inspiration concept to the next level, completely doing away with a traditional grille and leaving accoutrements to a minimum.
In place of a grille is the outline of one, created by a smart use of cutlines and metallic trim. The "grille" surround, Infiniti logo, and written-out Infiniti script at the front end all light up, creating a unique look at night. At the rear, there's a thin light bar that stretches across the tailgate and another huge light-up Infiniti script. The minimalist exterior design as a whole was inspired by the Japanese concept of Ma, which Infiniti describes as "a focus on the open spaces between lines." The crisp surfacing, for example the slash on the lower doors, was fashioned after creased origami paper.
The radical interior of the QX Inspiration was also made possible because of the electric platform. Infiniti's designers say the cabin was "designed like a lounge," and it features a flat floor, an abundance of open space, a rear seat designed like a sofa, and a wide-screen display that stretches between the a-pillars. There's a screen on the steering wheel and another on the center console; all are finished in a gold-tinted glass. The interior features a mix of gray cloth, white microsuede, and brown and white leather, and gold and real wood are used throughout. There's almost too much going on in the interior to easily mention here: a louvered roof panel made from Japanese red cedar, a center console made from Bianco Carrara marble, and a dot-quilting pattern on some of the surfaces-apparently patented by Infiniti-that was inspired by Chesterfield chairs.
While the fanciful interior is sure to be extremely toned down for production, Infiniti says that the "pillar to pillar" screen, which enables a reduction in the number of interior buttons, is something that will appear in future production models. Infiniti also says that a steering wheel, pedals, and driver display will always remain in its cars-but for the concept, the wheel and pedals can collapse when autonomous driving is preferred.
The QX Inspiration is a typical flight-of-fancy concept car, but it's not hard to imagine the general shape and design theme easily making its way to the production model in a few years' time. This is the kind of vehicle that we think Infiniti needs: a forward-looking, very Japanese take on electric luxury. We look forward to learning more about the concept and the EV platform it rides on, so stay tuned for more from the Detroit show.
('You Might Also Like',)