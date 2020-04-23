What Can We Make Of Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:640) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited (HKG:640) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Infinity Development Holdings:

0.16 = HK$66m ÷ (HK$534m - HK$111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Infinity Development Holdings has an ROCE of 16%.

View our latest analysis for Infinity Development Holdings

Is Infinity Development Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Infinity Development Holdings's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Infinity Development Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Our data shows that Infinity Development Holdings currently has an ROCE of 16%, compared to its ROCE of 9.9% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Infinity Development Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:640 Past Revenue and Net Income April 23rd 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Infinity Development Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Infinity Development Holdings's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.