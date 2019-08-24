An Infinity Pool and Open-Air Lounge Make This New Yacht a True Oasis

Click here to read the full article.

Scheduled for a summer 2020 delivery, Italian shipyard Benetti has sold the first Oasis 40M superyacht (hull No. BO101) to an American owner. Craftsmen and engineers at Benetti’s Livorno yard area already on it—outfitting the 134-foot, 28-foot-beam and 385-gross-tonnage yacht with fiberglass hull and superstructure with features such as tons of windows to naturally light up the high-ceilinged interiors, a ginormous beach club with fold-out stern platforms that extend the space and an infinity-edge pools just steps from the water.

“I’ve been going fast my whole life,” says the new owner Tim Ciasulli, former World Champion offshore powerboat racer with four World Speed records. “So when it came time to build a yacht, I wanted to collaborate with a shipyard that shared the same core values that my wife and I believe in: integrity, passion and accountability. Plus, we didn’t want (another) job, so it had to be quick, easy and fun.”

More from Robb Report

Brokered by Merle Wood & Associates in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this first Oasis 40M yacht is the result of British design firm RWD and Benetti joining creative forces with New York–based Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture. The architecture firm has designed everything from furniture and events to department stores, galleries and hotels (such as Miami’s Shore Club)—and now yachts, in the form of this vessel’s elegant interior.

“On this yacht you experience the sea in an entirely new way,” said RWD’s team principal Adrian Chisnell. “The wide spaces, the hydrotherapy pool and easy access to the water present guests on Oasis 40M with an onboard lifestyle that is both dynamic and relaxing.”

Like many superyacht designs today, the creatives behind the Oasis 40M aimed to remove the differentiators between indoors and out, effectively evoking the feel of a water-borne loft, as explained by Enrico Bonetti, noted architect and partner of Dominic Kozerski in their eponymous firm: “On this yacht, we wanted the settings to have an unprecedented fluidity, which is why identical materials and colors are used for both the interiors and exteriors, giving a sense of apparent informality to what is in fact an extremely elegant and sophisticated yacht.”

First revealed at last year’s Cannes Yachting Festival as the Oasis 135, the yacht offers up five staterooms for a total of 10 travelers, including a main-deck master suite with marble bathroom (and tub!), separate sitting area and a large balcony; two lower-deck VIP staterooms and two twin cabins. A captain’s cabin is off the wheelhouse and four crew cabins are housed forward on the lower deck.

Throughout the yacht, the natural light combined with light-colored leather and rosewood create a casual-chic ambience. The main-deck saloon is a great example of this, and even includes floor-to-ceiling windows that fully open and disappear on three sides, creating a true indoor/outdoor space.

Two MAN V12-1400 engines give the yacht a top speed of 16 knots, cruising speed of 14.5 and a range of 4,000 nautical miles at 11 knots.

Check out more photos of the Oasis 40M below:

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.