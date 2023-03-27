Infinity Q founder seeks to undo guilty plea ahead of fraud sentencing

Jody Godoy
·1 min read

By Jody Godoy

(Reuters) - The founder of Infinity Q Management, the New York firm which once claimed to manage $3 billion, said he did not lie to investors and asked to withdraw his guilty plea ahead of his sentencing next week.

James Velissaris, who pleaded guilty to securities fraud in November, said in court papers filed late Friday that he is innocent because his firm had disclosed to investors that it may value assets differently than an independent pricing service it used.

At his plea hearing, Velissaris said he had committed fraud by concealing from investors that he adjusted the valuations.

Velissaris also said that he suffers from mental illness and had "felt hopeless and overwhelmed by pressure from both prosecutors and his prior counsel to accept a plea deal" at the time.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment. Velissaris' current and former lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote is scheduled to sentence Velissaris on April 7.

Prosecutors said Velissaris misled investors and regulators by promising to fairly value over-the-counter derivative positions that comprised much of a mutual fund and hedge fund he ran and which purportedly contained $3 billion of assets.

Velissaris instead mismarked many holdings, sometimes inflating their values to "impossible" levels, and concealed the mismarking from auditors by falsifying term sheets, prosecutors said.

The purpose of the scheme was to increase management fees and retain investors, they said.

The case is U.S. v. Velissaris, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-00105.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York)

Recommended Stories

  • Hunters looking for deer antlers find remains of man missing 5 years, Indiana cops say

    “We knew that we would one day find Donnie and be able to properly lay him to rest — and today is that day,” family said.

  • Father spared jail for causing death of his own son by dangerous driving

    A father who caused his own son’s death in a car crash has been spared jail after the boy’s mother made an emotional appeal to the court.

  • EU Council chief vows support, ammunition for Ukraine

    European Council President Charles Michel on Monday pledged to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression “for as long as necessary,” adding that EU leaders will “massively ramp up” ammunition production to send to the war-torn country. Michel met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, where the two leaders discussed EU support for Ukraine, security issues in neighboring Moldova, and Romania's bid to join Europe’s ID check-free travel zone, also known as the Schengen area.

  • Ukraine Latest: Hungary to Vote on Finland’s Bid to Join NATO

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary is slated to vote on the ratification of Finland’s application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, putting Helsinki one step closer to joining the alliance. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapTurkey, the only other NATO member not to

  • Another Russian spy detained in Poland

    A man suspected of spying for Russia has been detained in Poland, Gdansk's office prosecutor reported on March 27.

  • Fiery Protests in Tel Aviv as Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister

    The sacking of Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, was met with protests in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and elsewhere on Sunday night, March 26, amid continued turmoil over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform plans.Israeli media reported more than 600,000 people had taken to the streets. Gallant had urged that the judicial reforms be halted.Video by Idan Chen Shavit shows protesters in Tel Aviv.Local media reported protesters lit bonfires and were hit by water cannons.On Monday, a general strike was announced. There were no departures from Ben-Gurion Airport, banks and stores were closed, and healthcare services were expected to be impacted, media reported.Protests continued on Monday, media reported, as an address from Netanyahu was expected. Credit: Idan Chen Shavit via Storyful

  • Nationwide Protests in Israel After Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister

    Nationwide protests erupted in Israel on Sunday night, March 26, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, for opposing controversial judicial reforms, Israeli media reported.Citing Israel’s Maariv newspaper, The Jerusalem Post reported that Netanyahu told Gallant he had lost trust in him.“We must all stand up strongly against insubordination,” Netanyahu tweeted following the dismissal.In a brief comment, Gallant said the “security of the State of Israel has always been and will always be my life’s mission.” Opposition politicians condemned Gallant’s dismissal.Israeli media reported more than 600,000 people had taken to the streets to protest the reforms, which would see changes to Israel’s legal system and give parliament more control over the nation’s judiciary.Footage by Tuvi Pollack shows protesters crowding an intersection in the city of Hod Hasharon and waving Israeli flags.Citing sources, Haaretz reported Netanyahu and other senior figures in his coalition government had gathered on Sunday night to discuss halting the reforms. Credit: Tuvi Pollack via Storyful

  • SAP & GIZ Collaborate to Support Green Hydrogen Certification

    SAP and GIZ collaboration aims to speed up validation of the general requirements and develop software concepts to support green hydrogen certification for Brazil and Germany.

  • Deputies: Highly intoxicated dump truck driver fired gunshots in Yorktown

    Bennett reportedly claimed he had stopped on Priest Ford Road, got out of the dump truck and fired about 10 gunshots into a "random tree."

  • Home invaders bound woman with tape and burglarized Clifton house, cops say

    The woman was found on the floor, bound at the ankles and wrists with her mouth covered. She said her house was ransacked by the suspects.

  • Netanyahu sacks defense minister who opposed court reform

    STORY: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday after Gallant called for a halt to a controversial judicial reform plan.Gallant, a lawmaker from Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, broke ranks on Saturday by publicly urging Netanyahu to suspend the legislation. He said, "The growing rift in our society is penetrating the Israel Defense Forces and security agencies. This poses a clear, immediate, and tangible threat to the security of the state. I will not allow this."His dismissal marks the largest public fracture in Netanyahu's coalition government over the proposed reforms that have sparked mass protests and even dissent from some in the nation's revered military.Others in Netanyahu's party have begun to waver: A top lawmaker echoed the defense chief's call to pause the contested judicial overhaul on Sunday. Dissent from the premier's own party and cabinet has compounded months of unprecedented mass protests by Israelis who fear the package of reforms could endanger court independence.Netanyahu, who is on trial on graft charges that he denies, says the overhaul will balance out the branches of government.A key bill effectively giving his religious-nationalist coalition more control over the appointment of judges is expected to be brought for ratification this week in the Knesset, where he and his allies wield 64 out of 120 seats.But how - or even if - that as-yet-unscheduled vote will proceed has been thrown into question by Likud dissenters.

  • Review: Vietnam vets try to help nation they once attacked

    In the U.S., we’ve mostly moved on from our military engagements in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Manus Campbell, a Marine from New Jersey, and Chuck Searcy, an Army intelligence analyst from Georgia, have spent the past few decades in Vietnam leading efforts to heal the hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese still suffering from war wounds or diseases linked to herbicide exposure. Thanks to Campbell, Searcy and a small group of scientists and others, the U.S. and others are providing the resources to help find unexploded bombs and treat Vietnamese struggling with diseases likely linked to herbicide exposure.

  • World Bank warns of 'lost decade' in global growth without bold policy shifts

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Average potential global economic growth will slump to a three-decade low of 2.2% per year through 2030, ushering in a "lost decade" for the world's economy, unless policymakers adopt ambitious initiatives to boost labor supply, productivity and investment, the World Bank warned on Monday. But concerted efforts to boost investment in sustainable sectors, cut trade costs, leverage growth in services, and expand labor force participation could boost potential GDP growth by up to 0.7 percentage point to 2.9%, the report said. "A lost decade could be in the making for the global economy," said World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill, although he said policies that incentivize work, increase productivity, and accelerate investment could reverse the trend.

  • 12 of the Best Wineries in Temecula Valley — Southern California’s Answer to Napa

    These Temecula wineries offer beautiful tasting rooms and rolling vineyard views.

  • Commander: Ukraine considering every option in Bakhmut, will 'act adequately'

    Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, visited the Bakhmut front line again, saying that the battlefield situation in the area is "consistently difficult," the Defense Ministry media center reported on March 27.

  • Biden's Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases

    Rejon Taylor hoped the election of Joe Biden, the first U.S. president to campaign on a pledge to end the death penalty, would mean a more sympathetic look at his claims that racial bias and other trial errors landed him on federal death row in Terre Haute, Indiana. Death penalty opponents expected Biden to act within weeks of taking office to fulfill his 2020 campaign promise to end capital punishment on the federal level and to work at ending it in states that still carry out executions.

  • Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Padres among MLB’s top rivalries in 2023

    With the 2023 MLB season quickly approaching, here are the top five rivalries in baseball right now.

  • Cubs-White Sox, Yankees-Red Sox among MLB’s top rivalries in 2023

    With the 2023 MLB season quickly approaching, here are the top five rivalries in baseball right now.

  • Fed and Peers Must Halt Rate Hikes to Avert Crisis, Nielsen Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Global central banks from the US to the euro zone should jointly commit to avoid further interest-rate hikes until market stability has been assured, UniCredit economist Erik Nielsen wrote on Sunday.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets Wrap“A litany of policy

  • No atmosphere found at faraway Earth-sized world, study says

    The Webb Space Telescope has found no evidence of an atmosphere at one of the seven rocky, Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star. Scientists said Monday that doesn’t bode well for the rest of the planets in this solar system, some of which are in the sweet spot for harboring water and potentially life. The NASA-led team reported little if no atmosphere exists at the innermost planet in the Trappist system, 40 light-years away.