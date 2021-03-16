Infinity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $436,000 in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $40.5 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.10. A year ago, they were trading at 69 cents.

