Inflated by federal funds, state spending ballooned. Now, this group is sending out a warning.

PROVIDENCE – State spending ballooned during the pandemic, leading the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council to flash warning signs a week ahead of the rollout of the governor's proposed new budget.

Among the warnings and recommendations in a RIPEC report out Friday:

At $14.01 billion, total expenditures for the current budget year are $4.44 billion (46.3%) greater than they were in Fiscal Year 2019, the last year unaffected by the pandemic. Rhode Island cannot continue spending at this pace.

"Less expected ... was a dramatic increase in state general revenues, as personal income taxes, sales taxes, and other state revenue sources amplified spending from federal sources," the report reads. This too is not expected to grow at the same level.

What areas of state spending have grown the most?

These areas saw some of the largest growth: education, health and human services and housing.

Inflation and "hold harmless" policies protecting school districts from losses in state aid due to declining enrollments contributed to a $309.2 million (26%) increase in public school spending since FY 2019.

The General Assembly allocated $422.1 million to affordable housing, largely from one-time federal pandemic relief funds. Once the federal funds are expended, "there are no current plans for additional state funding for affordable housing outside of a modest Housing Production Fund, a new state low-income housing tax credit, and possible additional borrowing in the form of a $100 million proposed bond issue."

Health and human services grew dramatically over the past five years due in significant part to federal pandemic relief funding. Medicaid spending largely drove the increase, with a 44.7% surge between FY 2019 and FY 2024.

Medicaid increases highlighted as a particular problem

RIPEC executive director Michael DiBiase said that, despite the jump in state spending on Medicaid, pressure to increase provider rates would "further increase Medicaid costs."

“With Medicaid taking up approximately 30% of the entire general revenue budget for FY 2024, significant broad-based increases in Medicaid rates would not appear to be affordable absent major changes to the health delivery system," he said.

Among the recommendations of the business-financed research and advocacy group:

Focusing more closely on "streamlining or curtailing" projects or programs "not delivering sufficient results."

A strategic approach to increasing Medicaid provider reimbursement rates

Comprehensive reform of school funding formulas "with the objective of targeting more aid to urban core districts.

Create a sustainable transportation finance plan

Devote "greater resources" to affordable housing.

RIPEC does not suggest spending as the only answer to Rhode Island's housing shortage. "Land use reform also should be pursued to increase supply and stabilize home prices and rents," the report said.

