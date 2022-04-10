The inflated politics of inflation

R. Bruce Anderson

Florida’s economy is exploding, but in a good way.

For the first time in decades, the unemployment rate is below 4% - the normal figure before the pandemic. The “great resignation,” probably better described as a “grand reshuffle,” has generated a class of truly upwardly mobile young folks moving into positions that raise their salaries and hourly wages into a reasonable level. The retirement of many during the crisis opened positions formerly held down by those above 65 who continued to work.

In-migration to Florida is at a new level of gigantic. We have always been a magnet for opportunity and the current climate for business is such that this effect is magnified to whole new levels. We’ve also remained the retirement place of choice for out-of-staters, despite growing competition from other solar spots in the sunbelt. The future is pretty rosy, barring a crash from increasing inflation - an ill-advised foreign invasion, or a sudden paroxysm of vampire iguanas.

Since it always pays to be skeptical of good times, lets deal with these one at a time.

Inflation is associated with good times, generally in the financial community. Lots of cheap, loose dollars are up for grabs through lending as interest rates are low, and dollars are plentiful - so laying hands on them is fairly easy. Since the “bubble” of bad loans that contributed to the recession of 2007-2009 banks are more careful about lending, but cheap dollars mean cheaper loans. So, at least some of the problem is here - raising interest rates will help damp it down, but there’s another issue – one that the government may or may not have a role in.

I’m not an economist (nor will TV have me play one, or anything else – I have a face for radio, maybe) but my friend Professor Alan Grant of Baker University is. He notes with some ominous foreboding that, “… this inflation is particularly troublesome because at least part of it originates on the supply side: supply chain disruptions plus oil price shocks are making things expensive without being accompanied by the money needed to pay the extra cost. My guess is that both businesses and financial markets will be glad to see this inflation in their rearview mirrors.”

The problem, of course, is how to put it there?

Government has some tools, but they are also facing something like a statewide plague of locusts when all you really control is your ant farm. The problems that also face us with inflation are worldwide problems – fluctuating currency, investment finance, supply chain hitches. Those are typically out of the hands of government since they encompass the international, rather than national, universe.

U.S. government control stops at the border for most of this. Oil, for example, is traded internationally – and there is not fixed price for crude - even if we fracked from coast to coast until the earth itself cracked open, the price of the stuff is still an international price. Government can release some reserves in the hope that it may make a dent in local pricing, but it tends to be a forlorn hope – mostly window dressing.

I also noted “ill-advised foreign invasion” as one of the challenges to a healthy economy – and this is also actually true. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, much of Europe and the U.S. have been pushing hard to stop buying Russian oil and natural gas. This creates artificial scarcity, which causes prices to rise as a function of the international market. The less of something there is, and the continued stability of the demand for the thing, the higher the price will rise.

There are times when government must act and other times when government should sit down, shut up and let the market do its work.

We have high employment, higher wages, and Inflation. Sadly, there is little government can actually do about it, and political tinkering with things will likely only make matters worse.

Should a welter of those iguanas show up, though, I’ll be the first to call Tallahassee.

R. Bruce Anderson is the Dr. Sarah D. and L. Kirk McKay, Jr. Endowed Chair in American History, Government, and Civics and Miller Distinguished Professor of Political Science at Florida Southern College. He is also a columnist for The Ledger and political consultant and on-air commentator for WLKF Radio.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: The inflated politics of inflation