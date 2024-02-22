'Inflated, unearned stipends': Cambria County Area Agency on Aging agrees to $122K payment for misspent funds

Feb. 22—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The Cambria County Area Agency on Aging has agreed to pay more than $122,000 to resolve allegedly misappropriated funds from the administration of an AmeriCorps Foster Grandparent Program.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and AmeriCorps' Office of Inspector General investigated and issued a release in December about the agency's settlement.

"From 2016 to 2017, CCAAA allegedly failed to properly administer the AmeriCorps grant by directing its (Foster Grandparent Program) staff to double or triple volunteer hours on timesheets and thus pay inflated, unearned stipends to volunteers," the release said.

"Volunteers were also allegedly awarded 'bonus' hours for service activities that they did not perform."

The U.S. Attorney's Office also alleged the Cambria County agency charged unsupported, misallocated and unrelated costs to the grant while also inflating mileage costs.

M. Veil Griffith, Cambria County Area Agency on Aging executive director, declined to comment on the situation.

The Area Agency on Aging agreed to pay back $122,461.53 for the allegedly misspent funds, and the Cambria County commissioners approved a payment matching that amount to the U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of AmeriCorps at the Oct. 12 meeting.

Cambria County President Commissioner Scott Hunt confirmed the payment was for the agency settlement and said the county worked with the Department of Justice to resolve the issue, but deferred further comment to county Solicitor Ronald Repak.

"This is an issue of overpayment," Repak said.

"In May of 2022, the agency and the county worked with the cooperation of the U.S. Department of Justice and notified AmeriCorps ... of the issue."

He said that "the moment the commissioners were made aware of it, they thoroughly investigated the matter."

The solicitor said there was no admission of liability related to the findings, and the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said the claims "resolved by the settlement are allegations and there has been no determination of liability."

Repak also said that the commissioners approved the repayment to AmeriCorps at a public meeting, adding that nothing was "trying to be hidden in any shape or form."

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero criticized the alleged misappropriation of funds.

"It is important for participants in federally funded programs to be transparent and honest about how those funds are used," Romero said in the release.

"When a grant recipient misuses funds, the beneficiaries in need, such as underserved youth here, are deprived of the opportunities those funds are meant to provide."

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteering and service, awarded the county organization grant funding for the program to provide volunteers — senior citizens placed in schools and community locations — with hourly stipends for their service and to cover some other administrative costs.

The Cambria County Area Agency on Aging reportedly performed an audit after receiving a complaint regarding the misspent funds, and that review "identified some of the above improper practices that diverted AmeriCorps funds," the release said.

However, the agency allegedly failed to notify AmeriCorps of the findings in a timely manner or return the funds as required.

"CCAAA's decision to use its grant to pay Foster Grandparent volunteers for hours that they did not serve deprived the community of services intended for its benefit," AmeriCorps acting Inspector General Stephen Ravas said in a statement. "The nonprofit's inability to account for federal funds violated the trust that the public places in AmeriCorps Seniors grantees.

"We thank the U.S. Attorney's Office for its partnership in protecting the integrity of national service."

Whether any disciplinary actions were taken at the agency in regard to the findings is unclear, as Repak said he couldn't comment on the matter citing an inability to discuss personnel matters.

As for why the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania handled the case, Repak said he suspects that's because the AmeriCorps Mid-Atlantic Regional office, which oversees all Pennsylvania operations, is based in Philadelphia.