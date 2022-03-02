Inflation in 19 nations using euro sets record of 5.8%

·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in Europe hit a record high for the fourth month in a row, raising questions about when the central bank should step in to ease the pain to people's wallets while Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattles the global economy.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency increased by an annual 5.8% in February, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat reported Wednesday.

The latest numbers underscore continuing pain for the continent's consumers and piles more pressure on the European Central Bank as it grapples with when and how to raise interest rates to ease inflation.

The latest inflation reading smashed the record of 5.1% set last month to reach the highest level since recordkeeping for the euro started in 1997.

Inflation in Europe, as in other major economies, has been fueled by surging energy prices, and the problem will be complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, a major oil and gas producer, has been hit with sanctions and export restrictions that have raised worries that supplies could be cut off, though that hasn't yet materialized.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka imposes longest power cuts in 26 years

    Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced nationwide seven-and-a-half hour daily power cuts, the longest in more than a quarter of a century, as its foreign exchange crisis leaves it unable to import oil.

  • Qatar hits out at Airbus as new jet grounded in paint dispute

    Qatar Airways on Monday accused aviation giant Airbus of blocking efforts to settle their billion-dollar dispute over the safety of the A350 as it announced that another plane has been grounded with peeling paintwork.

  • Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing

    Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam called for calm on Tuesday after residents emptied supermarkets, stocking up on produce ahead of reports of compulsory mass COVID-19 testing and rumours of a city-wide lockdown. Local media reported compulsory COVID testing would start after March 17, sparking concerns many people will be forced to isolate and families with members testing positive would be separated. Lam appealed to the public "not to fall prey to rumours to avoid unnecessary fears being stirred," with the supply of food and goods remaining normal, according to a statement on Tuesday.

  • Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220 million A350 claim

    PARIS/DUBAI (Reuters) -Airbus hit back in an escalating dispute with Qatar Airways over A350 jets on Monday, asking a British judge to award $220 million in damages over two undelivered airliners. The planemaker's claim for two A350s that Qatar's national carrier has rejected comes after the airline sued Airbus for $600 million over degradation on more than 20 jets recently grounded by Qatar. Airbus also wants to recover millions of dollars of credits awarded to the airline, a filing showed, offering a rare glimpse into negotiating details in the secretive global aircraft industry.

  • Central Bank of Russia Launches SWIFT Replacement With 399 Users

    The head of the Central Bank of Russia informed that international cards would continue to work as usual along with the SWIFT replacement.

  • You think groceries are expensive in America? Try shopping in these six countries

    In a recent survey, the U.S. ranked lower than several nations for cost of a standard shopping trip.

  • Housing inflation will surge roughly 7% in 2022, according to new research by Larry Summers

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers projects that residential inflation will keep overall inflation high this year in a new working paper he co-authored.

  • Kim Reynolds signs 3.9% flat tax into law in conservative realignment of Iowa's tax system

    Over the next few years, the new tax law will lower Iowa's top income tax rate until all Iowans pay a 3.9% flat tax starting in 2026.

  • Lockheed Martin's Shares Take Off

    In my December 23 review of aerospace defense contractor Lockheed Martin , we wrote that "Aggressive traders could go long LMT at current levels risking to $327 for now." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been improving since September and tells us that buyers of LMT have been more aggressive. LMT is trading above the now rising 40-week moving average line.

  • Letters to the Editor: Inflation's OK if you are poor and have assets. See the problem with that?

    There's a problem with the argument that inflation works out for lower-income earners because it increases the value of what they own.

  • Idaho GOP wants to eliminate property taxes for some residents, increase sales tax

    The proposed sales tax rate would be the highest in the nation.

  • Russian Invasion Pushes Europe Into New Era of Big Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is pushing Europe toward a new era of unshackled fiscal spending as the region rushes to respond to an upturned geopolitical order. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says:

  • Got Extra Unemployment Benefits During the Pandemic? They May Be Yours to Keep

    Because states were overwhelmed with applications for benefits and needed to get that aid out quickly, some mistakes were made in the process of approving and paying claims. What’s more, some applicants may have made mistakes on their applications in the midst of all the chaos. States have, for many months, attempted to recoup the extra money they paid out in unemployment benefits.

  • Republicans and Democrats clash during hearing on racial discrimination in housing

    Republicans drilled down on inflation talking points as Democrats sought to address historic racial discrimination in the housing market and […] The post Republicans and Democrats clash during hearing on racial discrimination in housing appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. Republicans urge Yellen to block Russia from exchanging IMF reserves

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen must block Russia from exchanging the $17 billion in International Monetary Fund reserves it received last year and oppose any further such IMF allocations, U.S. Republican lawmakers said. The 41 lawmakers said in a letter to Yellen that the $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights to IMF members had undermined previous sanctions on Russia even before it invaded Ukraine.

  • Wooing Intel, Italy plans $4.6 billion fund to boost chipmaking

    Italy plans to set aside more than 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) until 2030 to boost domestic chip manufacturing as it seeks to attract more investment from tech companies such as Intel, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday. The government is trying to persuade the U.S. group to spend billions of euros on an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy that uses innovative technologies to weave full chips. Rome is ready to offer Intel public money and other favourable terms to fund part of the overall investment, which is expected to be worth around 8 billion euros ($9 billion) over 10 years, Reuters reported in December.

  • Eliminating retirement tax may help state attract retirees

    Eliminating retirement tax may help state attract retirees

  • NYC Is About to Come Into an Extra $3 Billion Thanks to a Real Estate Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City may collect $3 billion more in tax revenue this fiscal year than it projected in November, or $1.4 billion more than Mayor Eric Adams projected last month, bolstered by a rebound in property values and strong residential real estate sales, City Comptroller Brad Lander said. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadel

  • JPMorgan's quant guru gives 6 reasons why the stock market has likely found its bottom and is poised to rally

    "The downshifting in Nasdaq futures positions and the rise in the short interest of the QQQ ETF point to oversold conditions in the US tech space."

  • Biden throws a line to Joe Manchin and hopes he bites

    The president will emphasize deficit reduction in his State of the Union address. Officials say it’s not part of a larger philosophical shift.