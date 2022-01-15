Inflation Again Hits Record; Gas Tax Holiday Proposed: CA Stories

CALIFORNIA – It was another busy news week across California. Missed the headlines on Patch?

Whether you're looking for breaking or bizarre news, or sweet or silly features, we've rounded up some of the most share-worthy stories from the past week.

Take a look at some of this week's top news stories from across the state.

CA Inflation Again Hits Record: 'No Sign Of Easing'

Californians are feeling the pinch of inflation everywhere from the gas station to the grocery store. What to know.

CA COVID-19 Hospitalizations Expected To Reach Record High

Hospitalizations inched up nationally, and the Golden State braced for a wave of serious illness that could buckle the state's care system.

Southwest Riverside County Infant Dies From COVID

Health officials have reported that infants under age 1 might be at higher risk of severe illness with COVID-19 than older children.

CA Health Care Workers With No-Symptom COVID-19 May Work

The state is allowing infected health care workers to stay on the job as short-staffed hospitals brace for a cascade of COVID-19 patients.

Culver City Closing Schools Next Week, Citing Omicron Surge

As COVID-19 cases climb in Los Angeles County, Culver City schools will close for three days next week.

Redondo Beach Students Walk Out To Protest 'Lenient' Protocols

A group of Redondo Beach students walked out of the classroom to protest what students call "lenient COVID-19 protocols."

Newsom Aims To Renew COVID Sick Pay For Californians

As part of a $2.7 billion coronavirus response package, Newsom plans to restore supplemental paid sick leave as omicron continues to spread.

Newsom Visits San Diego To Talk Homelessness Solutions, COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a homeless encampment in downtown San Diego to highlight his California Blueprint.

CA 'Gas Tax Holiday' Proposed Amid Surging Fuel Prices

The Golden State may not receive another gas tax hike this summer under Gov. Newsom's budget proposal. What to know.

CA Smokers Spend $2.6M In A Lifetime: Report

Smoking related illnesses have killed more than 20 million Americans and in California, the habit is particularly costly.

AirTag Stalking On The Rise In California, Shoppers Cyberfollowed

Two Southern California women learned they were being tracked by an AirTag. Are the Apple tracking device's safety measures enough?

RFK Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Denied Parole By Gov. Newsom

A parole panel shocked the nation by recommending Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's killer be paroled, but the governor concluded he's still a threat.

Kanye West Accused Of Striking Fan Outside LA Club

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an alleged battery involving the rapper known as Ye.

Dole Packaged Salads Recalled In CA Due To Listeria Risk

Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. expanded its voluntary recall of packaged salads following a 2021 listeria outbreak that killed two people.

Salmonella Outbreak In CA, Elsewhere Tied To Bearded Dragons

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in 25 states, including California.

Fans Gather At San Francisco's 'Full House' Victorian To Mourn Bob Saget

The actor and comedian died Sunday at the age of 65.

Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou Makes U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team

Zhou placed second in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville to make his second Olympic team.

6 Otherworldly Deep-Sea Creatures Spotted By CA Scientists

These captivating animals will be featured in an upcoming Monterey Bay Aquarium exhibit. View must-see photos and videos.

Missing CA Dog Reunited With Owner After 4 Months

A beloved pet missing for four months was safely returned to its owner after it was pulled from 5 feet of snow in the mountains.

