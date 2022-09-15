Inflation Battle Raising Risk of Recession, World Bank Warns

KIM KYUNG-HOON
Michael Rainey
·2 min read

Central bankers all over the world are tightening financial conditions at the same time, and that’s raising the risk of a global recession in the near future, the World Bank said Thursday.

“The global economy is in the midst of one of the most internationally synchronous episodes of monetary and fiscal policy tightening of the past five decades,” analysts at the World Bank wrote. “These policy actions are necessary to contain inflationary pressures, but their mutually compounding effects could produce larger impacts than intended, both in tightening financial conditions and in steepening the growth slowdown.”

Modeling recent trends in the economy and the decisions of policymakers, World Bank analysts Justin-Damien Guenette, M. Ayhan Kose and Naotaka Sugawara laid out three possible scenarios for the next two years. In the baseline scenario, monetary policy unfolds as currently expected, with central bank rates rising to a range near 4%, enough to slow global economic growth – but not enough to bring inflation down to the desired target range. Inflation (as measured by a weighted global average) remains elevated, falling gradually from 4.6% in 2023 to 3.2% in 2024, still above the global target of 2.5%.

In the second scenario, inflation expectations drift upward and policymakers take stronger-than-expected steps to contain price increases, causing a “sharp downturn” that does not result in a global recession but also does not get inflation under control within the desired timeframe. Global growth recovers in 2024, but at a relatively anemic 2.7% rate, below the 3% rate economists would expect otherwise.

In the third scenario, interest rates move even higher, causing a re-pricing of risk in the markets while sparking a global recession in 2023. Inflation drops rapidly to 3% but starts creeping higher in 2024 in a sluggish recovery hampered by policymakers’ hesitation to deploy countercyclical measures.

A “difficult balancing act:” Policymakers must walk a narrow path to restore price stability while avoiding a global recession. The analysts concluded their study with recommendations for how to proceed along that path. Among other things, the analysts called on central bankers to be aware that their national policies could have spillover effects, producing more severe outcomes on a global level than intended.

In addition, policymakers need to help ease the constraints on the supply of goods, labor and energy that are contributing to inflationary pressure around the world – and that threaten to spark new conflicts. “One of the most pressing priorities in this context is the need to renew support for a rules-based international economic order, guarding against the threat of protectionism and fragmentation that could further disrupt trade networks,” the analysts said.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • A 5% Short-Term Rate Is Needed to Tame Inflation. The Call From Wall Street.

    Analysts and investors are making the case that the federal-funds rate needs to climb higher than what the bond market has been pricing in.

  • U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise, but inflation hampering spending

    U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to fight inflation. Consumer spending, however, is likely to remain supported by persistent strength in the labor market, with other data on Thursday showing the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell to the lowest level in more than three months. The data was among the last batch of reports released before the Fed's policy meeting next Wednesday.

  • EU seeks $140 billion to insulate consumers from energy crisis

    The European Union's executive outlined plans on Wednesday to raise more than $140 billion from energy firms to help shield households and businesses from soaring prices that threaten economic recession and insolvencies. European gas and power prices have rocketed this year as Russia cut fuel exports to retaliate for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, leaving many struggling to pay bills and utilities grappling with a liquidity crunch. The European Central Bank's chief economist said these higher prices remain a "dominant driving force of inflation" in the euro zone.

  • Big day coming for Penn State linebackers. 'I don't think you'll be able to stop him.'

    The Nittany Lion linebackes, like Curtis Jacobs, finally get to play their style against Auburn.

  • Tom Brady’s biggest transgressions have come against the Saints

    TAMPA — Tom Brady is the winningest quarterback of all time, seated on a heavenly perch from where he can look down on nearly every NFL team he has conquered. So why has he been so bedeviled by the Saints? Since arriving in Tampa Bay, Brady has lost four of the five games he has played against New Orleans. As a team, the Bucs have dropped six of their last seven to the Saints dating back to ...

  • U.S. railroad worker fight for pay, benefits could be model for other deals

    Union railworkers in the United States scored a potential key victory in their fight for improved pay and working conditions on Thursday in what could be a model for other unions. Major U.S. railroads and unions representing tens of thousands of workers reached a tentative deal after 20 hours of talks brokered by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, averting a railway strike. While not directly applicable to ongoing negotiations at U.S. West Coast ports and upcoming talks at United Parcel Service, the rail workers' potential win could embolden other workers who have toiled through the COVID-19 pandemic while watching employers reap record profits, labor experts said.

  • World Bank warns recession risk rising amid higher interest rates

    The threat of a global recession is growing as central banks focus on bringing down soaring inflation rates, the World Bank warned Thursday, calling on governments to help boost supply to ease the constraints behind rising prices.

  • Dow finishes nearly 200 points lower as Treasury yields rise

    U.S. stocks finished lower as bond yields rose further Thursday ahead of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate rise next week.

  • Miami’s first major test at Texas A&M tougher with Restrepo news. But Canes can overcome

    The degree of difficulty for the Miami Hurricanes football team has gone up a few notches.

  • World Bank Warns of Global Recession Next Year if Central Banks Lift Interest Rates Too High

    Monetary tightening aimed at reducing inflation risks worsening the current economic slowdown, the bank’s new study finds.

  • S&P 500 futures drop after FedEx stokes fears about economy

    S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy. After trading resumed following a daily maintenance period, S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.6%. Nasdaq futures dropped 0.7%.

  • French central bank sees slowdown next year, risk of recession

    The French economy will slow sharply next year in the face of Europe's energy crisis, with a risk of a "limited and temporary" recession in the worst-case scenario, the central bank said on Thursday. But the high uncertainty around energy supplies and prices and an expected slowdown this winter meant the central bank preferred to flag a range for economic growth next year of between +0.8% and -0.5%, it said in its quarterly outlook. "If a recession must happen, it will be limited and temporary with a sharp rebound in 2024," central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with La Croix newspaper.

  • SEC football Week 3 predictions: Our experts pick the winner of every game

    SEC football Week 3 predictions: Our experts pick the winner of every game involving league teams, including Penn State-Auburn, Mississippi State-LSU.

  • JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

    For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.

  • Fed’s 75-or-100 Choice Keeps Traders Guessing as Decision Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials could find reasons for raising rates by a full percentage point next week if they decide to look hard enough, though the base case still looks like 75 basis points.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradePutin Apparently Wants to Lo

  • US railroad workers prepare for strike as rail companies see record profits

    As Biden’s recommendations fall flat, negotiations between management and unions are at an impasse – and workers are prepared to walk

  • Summers: Fed Needs Big Rate Hike to Control Inflation

    Harvard's Larry Summers, like many others, believes the Fed should raise interest rates by 75 basis points this month.

  • Adobe snaps up Figma for $20B, taking out one of its biggest rivals in digital design

    Big news in the world of digital creative technology: Adobe today announced that it would acquire Figma for $20 billion, taking out one of its biggest rivals in the realm of digital design. Both the WSJ and Bloomberg reported earlier this morning that Adobe was close to announcing the deal to acquire Figma. In the end, Adobe confirmed the news to coincide with its quarterly earnings.

  • FedEx results affected by global volume decline, company to cut costs

    “We are swiftly addressing these headwinds, but given the speed at which conditions shifted, first quarter results are below our expectations, FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam said.

  • August Inflation Leap Puts 100 Basis Point Fed Rate Hike In Play

    Traders are pricing in a 34% chance or a 1 percent rate hike from the Fed next week, the biggest in nearly forty years, following yesterday's hot August inflation print.