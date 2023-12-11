Is inflation up in California? Here’s how prices for gas, food and clothes changed in 2023

Is inflation putting a damper on your holiday spirit? It might not be all bad news.

Inflation is down nationwide considerably from a high of 9.1% in summer 2022. In some parts of California, inflation is lower than the national average.

The Consumer Price Index, a common measure of inflation, increased 3.2% from October 2022 to October 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the West — which includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Guam — the Consumer Price Index increased 3.3% over the same time period.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also publishes data for certain regions, including San Francisco.

For the metropolitan area that includes San Francisco, Oakland and Hayward — the closest region to Sacramento with detailed data available — the Consumer Price Index increased 2.8%.

In the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the closest available region to San Luis Obispo County, inflation increased 2.4% from October 2022 to October 2023. The bureau also issues data for the Riverside and San Diego metropolitan areas, but not for every month.

Local indexes are more volatile than the national index, according to the bureau, though the trends are similar over time.

How did prices for food, gas and electricity change?

Food prices in the San Francisco region rose 2.8% and energy prices dropped 2.5%, according to the bureau’s CPI data. Food at home increased 1.9% and food away from home increased 5%.

Prices for gasoline dropped by 8.1%, while the cost of electricity jumped 14.1%.

Excluding volatile food and energy, the CPI rose 3.1% in the region.

Here’s how specific items increased in the San Francisco region increased year over year:

Cereals and bakery products: +2.8%

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs: +2%

Dairy and related products: -0.3%

Fruits and vegetables: -1.9%

Alcoholic beverages: +3.4%

Shelter: +3.6%

Clothing: +2.9%

New vehicles: +0.1%

Used vehicles: -6.8%

Recreation: +4.7%

What about the West?

In the West region, food prices rose 3.5% and energy prices dropped 0.6%. Food at home increased 2.2% and food away from home increased 5.7%.

Prices for gasoline dropped 7.2% and the cost of electricity jumped 10.4% year over year.

Excluding food and energy, the CPI rose 3.7% in the region.

Here’s how the data breaks down for the entire West region:

Cereals and bakery products: +4.6%

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs: +1.4%

Dairy and related products: 0%

Fruits and vegetables: +1.3%

Alcoholic beverages: +2.5%

Shelter: +5.6%

Clothing: +1.4%

New vehicles: +1.4%

Used vehicles: -7.1%

Recreation: +4.6%

How does inflation break down across the US?

Food prices across the United States rose 3.3% and energy prices dropped 4.5%. Food at home increased 2.1% and food away from home increased 5.4%.

Prices for gasoline dropped 5.3%. The cost of electricity increased 2.4% year over year.

Without counting food and energy, the CPI rose 4% across the country.

Here’s the data breakdown nationally:

Cereals and bakery products: +4.2%

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs: +0.4%

Dairy and related products: -0.4%

Fruits and vegetables: +1.1%

Alcoholic beverages: +3.7%

Shelter: +6.7%

Clothing: +2.6%

New vehicles: +1.9%

Used vehicles: -7.1%

Recreation: +5.7%

