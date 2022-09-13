Inflation Comes in HOT

Kevork Djansezian
Michael Rainey
·3 min read

Consumer prices rose again in August, dashing hopes that the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening campaign is helping bring inflation down on a smooth and steady path.

Despite a significant decrease in fuel prices during the month, the consumer price index rose 0.1% from July to August, counter to expectations of a 0.1% decrease. Core CPI, which ignores volatile fuel and food prices, recorded a worrisome 0.6% increase — twice analysts’ expectations — indicating that price increases continue to occur in a variety of economic sectors, including shelter, new cars and medical services.

The 12-month inflation rate was 8.3% — down from the 8.5% annual rate recorded in July, but only slightly, and a smaller decrease than many economists had expected to see.

“There's no sugar-coating it: August's inflation numbers were terrible news for everyone rooting for the economy to come in for a soft landing,” Axios’s Neil Irwin and Courtenay Brown wrote.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said that the latest CPI report “confirms that the US has a serious inflation problem. Core inflation is higher this month than for the quarter, higher this quarter than last quarter, higher this half of the year than the previous one, and higher last year than the previous one.”

Say goodbye to the pivot: The reaction on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, underlined just how distressing the inflation numbers were, as investors gave up their expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon “pivot” and ease its tightening campaign.

“Premature calls for the Federal Reserve to pause or pivot on its campaign to tame inflation should be politely dismissed given the 0.1% increase in top-line inflation in August,” wrote Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at the consulting firm RSM. “Even though supply chain snarls are easing, gasoline prices are falling and global aggregate demand is cooling, for the Fed to pull back on its current policy path would be a strategic error of epic proportions.”

Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said the report virtually guarantees that the Fed will move ahead with another large interest rate hike at its next meeting. “Overall, inflation readings remain unacceptably high for policymakers,” she wrote. “Coupled with a labor market that is still strong, the data seal the deal for another aggressive, 75-basis point, rate hike next week.”

Some analysts said the Fed may move even faster. “The CPI puts a 1% hike on [the] table, and given the hawkish tone the Fed has delivered, ups the ante they will do it,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.

And the outsize rate hikes may continue for longer than expected. “We thought they’d be stepping it back to 50 [basis points] in November,” Jay Bryson, chief economist at Wells Fargo, told Bloomberg. “At this point, you’d say 75 is certainly on the table in November.”

Hard landing ahead? The odds of a recession are probably greater now than they were before the inflation numbers were released, since the Fed is now more likely to raise interest rates higher and keep them high for a longer period of time. “The Fed is probably going to overdo it,” Mark Cabana, head of US rates strategy at Bank of America, told Bloomberg. “We think that the Fed will try and stick to this higher-for-longer mantra. That’s probably going to result in a recession.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Hammered the Stock Market, but These Stocks Could Benefit From Rising Prices

    Investors got a shock Tuesday when August's consumer price index was reported. Industrials, materials, and energy stocks could outperform.

  • Analysis: In hindsight, maybe Ohio State's victory looks better after a Saturday of upsets

    Ohio State's 45-12 win over Arkansas State was far from flawless, but it looks better after a day of upsets and close calls nationally.

  • Bears tackle Larry Borom records impeccable PFF grade after Week 1

    Bears offensive tackle, Larry Borom, lands as the 14th highest graded tackle in Week 1.

  • The Bear Market Bounce Debate Gains Traction Once Again

    For the fourth time this year, there is a debate about whether the market is undergoing a bear market bounce or forming a significant bottom that will lead to sustained improvement. One of the most interesting aspects of the big rally in July and August was that the market ignored a steady flow of hawkish comments from Fed members. Powell's Jackson Hole comments were not anything surprising, but the market has been unable to continue its denial of the fact that the Fed is going to stay hawkish and drive down inflation even if it means hurting the economy and increasing unemployment.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Were Dropping on Tuesday

    Mastercard, the second-largest credit card company and payment processor, was down on Tuesday due to the sell-off caused by the August consumer price index report (CPI). The CPI, which is an indicator of inflation, rose 0.1% over July. Also, the core CPI, which does not include energy or food prices, rose 0.6% in August over July and was 6.3% higher than the previous August.

  • Is Biden responsible for dip in inflation? President's victory lap is premature, experts say

    Biden says his policies are reining in inflation, but the latest economic data reinforced worries about higher costs for food, rent and other goods.

  • BofA Survey Shows Investors Fleeing Equities en Masse on Fear of Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are fleeing equities en masse amid the specter of a recession, with allocations to stocks at record lows and cash exposure at all-time highs, a Bank of America Corp. survey showed.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityHedge Fund’s Decade-Lon

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • Wolfspeed Called Great Way To Invest In Electric Vehicle Revolution

    Chipmaker Wolfspeed got a bullish endorsement from a Wall Street research firm on Tuesday. Wolfspeed stock is a play on the growth of electric vehicles, the firm said. "As a leading supplier of both silicon carbide (SiC) materials and devices, we believe Wolfspeed is one of the greatest ways to invest in the electric vehicle transition underway today," Evercore ISI analysts said in a note to clients.

  • Bond Traders Relish Idea of Fed Rates Above 4% as Chance to Get Yield

    (Bloomberg) -- The specter of US interest rates at 4% or even higher is bringing into sharper focus the question of when and how investors should really get back into bonds after Treasury markets suffered one of their worst beatings in decades.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetHedge Fund’s Decade-Long Wait for Yuan Crash Nears

  • Jan. 6 committee believes former Secret Service agent Tony Ornato was responsible for attempts to discredit Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony, CNN reported

    The longtime Secret Service agent who ran former President Donald Trump's security detail left the agency last month.

  • Rent A Profit: Employee Firings Pave Runway For Apparel Rental As Analyst Points To 'Encouraging' Signs

    Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rent The Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) and lowered the price target to $13 from $14. The analyst said the company’s Q2 earnings had a weaker top-line but better profitability, driven primarily by cost reductions. Q2 subscriber miss was driven by higher churn, higher pause rates, and lower customer acquisition. Schenk expects Rent’s restructuring announcement with a 24% employee reduction could result in $25 million

  • VC still requires in-person connection, argues Madrona's Matt McIlwain

    In downtown Seattle, offices are only 42% as full as they were before the pandemic, according to data cited late last month by The Seattle Times. It's a problem, suggests Matt McIlwain, who has been a managing director at the early-stage venture firm Madrona Venture Group in Seattle for 22 of its 27 years. What McIlwain does know is that "in-person human interaction is essential to trust-based relationships."

  • Twitter Shareholders Approve $44 Billion Musk Acquisition

    Move comes as outspoken Tesla CEO continues to fight to get out of the deal over spam and fake accounts.

  • Ordered Chaos: Why the CoinDesk Market Index Matters for the New Economy

    The CMI brings a clarity of vision that was previously lacking from the sprawling, opaque, poorly categorized crypto economy.

  • Rent the Runway stock suffers record drop, but analysts find reasons to stay bullish

    Shares of Rent the Runway were suffering a record plunge Tuesday, but Wall Street analysts still managed to find the positives in the fashion rental company's disappointing earnings report and outlook, and plan to cut nearly one-quarter of the workforce.

  • Pimco economists see fed funds rate getting to 4.5%, call August CPI report 'scorching'

    Pimco economists Tiffany Wilding and Allison Boxer, joining their counterparts at Jefferies, said August's consumer-price index report points in favor of a fed funds rate target that should end up higher than where many expected. They said they expect the Federal Reserve's forecasts to be adjusted up to a 4.5% terminal fed funds rate next week, and called the August CPI data "scorching." In particular, they said that "stickier and broader based inflation argues that the Fed has more work to do."

  • Two Peloton founders leave amid big shakeup

    STORY: Peloton’s big shakeup just took another turn. Two of the company’s co-founders are now stepping down from executive roles. John Foley was replaced earlier this year as chief executive, and will now vacate the executive chair role. Hisao Kushi departs from the chief legal officer position. The moves come as the exercise bike maker undergoes massive changes to trim losses and win back investor confidence. Over its most recent quarter, the firm posted a net loss of $1.24 billion. Sales of its gear have stumbled, while subscriptions have stagnated. Both had soared during the period of health-crisis lockdowns. Peloton is now taking an array of steps, including job cuts and price hikes. It’s also listing its products on Amazon to help boost sales. Peloton shares rose around half a percent in U.S. after-hours trade on Monday (September 12) evening. They’re down almost 70% so far this year.

  • Goldman Sachs investment bankers brace for heavy cuts as the firm gets set to wield the axe through its competitive assessment initiative.

    The Wall Street firm's investment-banking unit could see big job cuts as dealmaking has slumped. Goldman could shed "several hundred roles" this month.

  • Britney Spears & Prince William ‘Exchanged Emails’ Long Before He Married Kate—Inside Their ‘Cyber Romance’

    This a very interesting revalation.