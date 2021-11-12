Inflation continues into holiday season
FOX 29’s Chris O'Connell went grocery shopping for a typical Thanksgiving dinner at a Delco ShopRite store to demonstrate how much prices have gone up.
Chinese coal traders are selling cargoes at losses or trying to delay imports after Beijing's market interventions triggered a 50% price drop that saddled them with unprofitable supplies, according to several market participants. Domestic thermal coal futures have halved over the past three weeks after the government ordered top miners to slash prices to a set target and raise output immediately to curb prices that had nearly quadrupled this year. Amid the price free-fall, importers have tried to quickly sell on their coal shipments they booked in October when prices were at records, taking losses of between $40 to $100 per tonne, said three China-based coal traders.
The trucking sector is cashing in "on the mess it created," Ryan Johnson said. It could fix it by raising pay, but that would hit profits, he added.
Singles Day, China’s equivalent of Black Friday, has come under attack by Beijing-controlled media outlets in a new blow to its biggest technology companies.
The trucking industry has a retention problem, not a recruitment problem.
(Bloomberg) -- Surging oil and natural gas prices are spurring production increases from West Texas to the Upper Great Plains that probably will lift output to levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic, according to Rystad Energy AS.
Japan's Subaru Corp on Thursday unveiled its first all-electric vehicle (EV), the Solterra, the result of a two-year joint development project with its biggest shareholder, Toyota Motor Corp. The sports utility vehicle (SUV) launch comes amid accelerating demand for EVs as nations around the world tighten environmental regulation to cut carbon emissions. Toyota last month announced its version of a battery electric vehicle (BEV), the bZ4X.
Palmetto State Bank said it settled with the Satterfield estate Thursday. The estate’s lawyer said in total, the Satterfields have recouped more than $4.3 million in confidential settlements after suing Alex Murdaugh and others in September.
The trucking industry is adapting to a rapidly changing business landscape, which means great opportunities for the next generation entering the field.
A class action lawsuit that alleges a massive temple in Robbinsville was constructed with forced labor has expanded to four other sites.
Historically, the cure for high oil prices has been high oil prices. Vehicle traffic has mostly stayed on an upward trajectory even as gasoline and diesel prices have risen. Oil and gas prices have kept rising, and are starting to ripple through the economy.
(Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices keep soaring to unprecedented heights, signaling escalating costs for farmers and consumers around the world.
You don't have to have a teaching background to be an online tutor. The great thing about tutoring is that you can register with a service or you can strike out on your own. Registering with a service can supply you with a ready-made client pool, but your earning potential will be limited to what the service allows you to earn.
Ronchetti: Giving up TV job worth it if he can make a difference
OPEC on Thursday cut its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 as high energy prices curb the recovery from COVID-19, delaying the timeline for a return to pre-pandemic levels of oil use until later in 2022. OPEC said it expects oil demand to average 99.49 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 330,000 bpd from last month's forecast. The year's demand growth forecast was trimmed by 160,000 bpd to 5.65 million bpd.
As Singles' Day consumers embark on a shopping frenzy, ecommerce employees and delivery workers go into overdrive to move billions of packages across China.
Exxon Mobil is in discussions with Dutch contractor SBM Offshore NV to build a fourth multibillion-dollar production unit to develop its Guyana oil discoveries, two people close to the negotiations said. The talks include the potential for some future platform assembly in Guyana, the people said. Guyana hopes to develop an oil industry infrastructure to boost the economy and job growth.
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New York City employers to bring their workers back now, after a new survey showed the majority of people are still working remotely.
(Bloomberg) -- The trading desk was just embarking on a second banner year when senior executives started defecting to the likes of Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Millennium Management. By this fall, many of the team's heaviest hitters had gone.
"An employer match on your 401(k) is free money, but roughly a quarter of employees are leaving free money on the table by not taking advantage of their match," said Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner and financial planning manager at SoFi. While eliminating debt is important, you also need to prioritize saving for your future. Both Fidelity and Ally Bank recommend having three times your annual salary put away for retirement at age 40.
