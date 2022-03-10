Inflation or "corporate greed"? Meat prices increased by double digits during pandemic

Manuel Bojorquez
·4 min read

The cost of putting food on the table is the highest it's been in 40 years. The biggest food price hikes are in meats, with pork and beef up 14% to 20% compared with a year ago.

Food companies and some economists say pandemic disruptions, inflation and high demand are to blame. But others question whether there's more at play.

"You're seeing just orders of magnitude greater profit that are not justified by the actual rate of inflation or their increased costs," Ricardo Salvador, a scientist with the Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit advocacy group, told CBS News.

According to quarterly reports for Tyson, the nation's largest meat processor, the company posted $3 billion in profit in 2021. It made over $1 billion in profit just last quarter, the reports showed.

That means profits are up a staggering 48% from the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2022, even as inflation is hurting American families.

A big reason for those sky-rocketing profits: a 31% price hike on beef, 20% on chicken and 13% on pork.

In an earnings call last month, Tyson's CEO said, "We're not asking customers or the consumer ultimately to pay for our inefficiencies. We're asking them to pay for inflation."

"Economists and industry analysts confirm that today's higher meat prices are a direct result of constrained supplies due to the labor shortage, higher input costs for such things as grain, labor and fuel, and stronger consumer demand," Tyson said in a statement to CBS News.

Other major meat suppliers are also posting similar profits. Some analysts like Salvador believe the numbers don't add up.

"They're clearly taking advantage," Salvador said. "You know, they're profiteering, and we're not the only ones to observe that."

"You could call it 'corporate greed,' sure. You could call it 'jacking up prices during a pandemic,'" White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in December.

Even President Biden weighed in, blasting the meat industry in his State of the Union address last week.

"Capitalism without competition is exploitation. It drives up profits," Mr. Biden said.

Four companies — Tyson, JBS, Marfrig and Seaboard — control up to 85% of the nation's beef, pork and chicken markets.

"That means they can name whatever price they want. And if you want to buy meat, you're paying that price," Salvador said.

Jayson Lusk, Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University, told CBS News that meat companies are also facing rising costs for production.

"Tyson's case is that even while profitability is rising, so are their costs and they're having to pay more for their inputs," Lusk said. "They're paying about 20% higher wages to their workers since the start of the pandemic. And even for inputs such as cattle — cattle prices are up about 15% since the start of the pandemic, so their costs have increased. That explains part of the reason that we see increasing meat prices. But what we see at the same time is that their profitability has been able to increase because the demand increases for their products have more than offset their cost increases."

Tyson adds that one of the reasons last year's income was lower is because of COVID-related costs, including testing, protective equipment and operational disruptions.

For Selina Flores and her family, it's no longer about stretching the budget — it's about what gets cut. The monthly grocery bill for her family of four has nearly doubled, Flores said.

"It was meat at every meal. Now, it's maybe two or three days out the week," she told CBS News.

Her family now relies on a monthly food donation from the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida in Immokalee to make ends meet.

"We're just trying to keep up with everything and the prices keep going up," she said.

Salvador said there is nothing to keep the prices from increasing as long as "there isn't competition that will help drive down the prices so that they have a reason to actually be more reasonable."

That's why Flores is worried about her children's future.

"Prices are going up and they're going to continue to go up. There's no stopping it," she said. "How am I going to make ends meet?"

Recommended Stories

  • Husband, wife die in Texas oilfield gas leak while their kids wait in the car, feds say

    An Odessa-based oilfield company is facing charges for the deaths and is accused of “obstructing” the investigation, according to federal officials.

  • 55 tons of lettuce fed to Florida's starving manatees

    More than 55 tons of lettuce have been fed to starving Florida manatees as part of an experimental program to help the slow-moving marine mammals since their natural food is being destroyed by water pollution, wildlife officials said Wednesday. The lettuce, funded by more than 1,000 individual donations, is offered to manatees that gather in the warm water discharge near a power plant on Florida's east coast as they typically do during cold months. Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a conference call that the feeding program has made a difference.

  • U.S. charges two siblings in $124 million cryptocurrency fraud

    U.S. authorities on Tuesday filed criminal charges against a cryptocurrency executive and civil charges against him and his sister, accusing them of defrauding retail investors out of millions of dollars with a digital token known as Ormeus Coin. In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, the Justice Department said John Barksdale lied about the value and profitability of Ormeus Coin's mining assets, including that the coin was backed by a $250 million mining operation generating more than $5 million of monthly revenue. Barksdale and his sister JonAtina Barksdale were separately charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with conducting fraudulent unregistered offerings of Ormeus Coin.

  • SNAP Schedule: Benefits Disbursal for California in March

    In California, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is distributed through what is known as "CalFresh." CalFresh is for low-income individuals and families who meet federal income...

  • Amazon Referred To Justice Department By US Lawmakers Probing Digital Competition

    US lawmakers probing digital market competition have referred Amazon to the Justice Department, alleging "potentially criminal conduct" by some of its senior executives.

  • EPA rule would make heavy trucks cut smog, soot pollution

    Pres. Biden proposes stronger pollution rules for new tractor-trailer rigs that would clean up diesel engines.

  • As Biden sets his sights on regulating crypto, industry analysts fear innovation will suffer

    The executive order could be issued as soon as Wednesday, according to Reuters.

  • 22 U.S. states back stringent EPA vehicle emissions rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Twenty-two states urged a U.S. appeals court to uphold new federal rules to reduce vehicle emissions by 28.3% through 2026, after other states and industry participants challenged the planned changes. The filing https://oag.ca.gov/system/files/attachments/press-docs/EPA%20GHG%20Standrds%20-%20Motion%20to%20Intervene.pdf, led by the state of California, urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to uphold the Environmental Protection Agency's new rules, which take effect in September. The rules reverse former President Donald Trump's rollback of car pollution cuts and aim to speed a U.S. shift to more electric vehicles (EVs).

  • California can set rules on electric vehicles, emissions -U.S. EPA

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday restored California's ability to set its own zero-emission vehicle sales mandate and tailpipe emissions limits, reversing a 2019 decision by then-President Donald Trump. The agency said it was finalizing a decision to reinstate a waiver under the Clear Air Act to California that was first awarded in 2013. "With today’s action, we reinstate an approach that for years has helped advance clean technologies and cut air pollution for people not just in California, but for the U.S. as a whole," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

  • Congress on verge of closing vaping loophole

    Congress is on the verge of giving the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the authority to regulate synthetic nicotine, which would close a loophole some lawmakers and anti-tobacco advocates said allows vaping companies to evade agency oversight and keep selling to teenagers.A bipartisan provision in long-term government funding legislation agreed to this week would allow the FDA to regulate synthetic nicotine products, which are made in a lab...

  • EPA memo steers water money to disadvantaged communities

    The Biden administration issued guidance to states on Tuesday that it said will ensure the country's largest-ever investment in water infrastructure doesn’t bypass disadvantaged communities that are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards like pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency's guidance memo applies to $43 billion in the infrastructure bill for making drinking water cleaner, improving sewage treatment and replacing lead pipes. The agency said the memo helps the Biden Administration meet its goal of addressing environmental needs in communities that often have high rates of poverty and unemployment.

  • ‘Too many gaps’: Why the SEC is looking to update insider trading rules

    The rules around insider trading seem simple: Corporate insiders can’t turn a profit or dodge a loss on their stocks while they have pertinent information that regular investors don’t know. But one exception offers too much of a loophole, critics say.

  • Opinion: Crop insurance discounts for cover crop use are a common-sense approach

    Iowa Farmers Union president: Farmers who hope to take advantage of the premium benefit through the PCCP must sign up by the March 15 deadline.

  • Wall Street regulator proposes listed companies spell out cyber breaches within four days

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street's watchdog voted to unveil a rule on Wednesday that aims to enhance how public companies disclose when they experience a breach, and how soon. Under the proposed Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) measures, a company would have to spell out when it experiences a risk and what strategies it has employed to address and manage such risks in current report filings, including Form 8-K. The rule changes, which are subject to public consultation, would also require an analysis of how the cyber risks are likely to affect the company's financials.

  • US Treasury Launches Crypto ‘Education’ to Raise Risk Awareness

    The initiative will develop education materials targeted at people with limited access to mainstream financial services to promote crypto literacy.