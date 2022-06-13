Inflation Data Likely Push Fed to Consider 75 Basis-Point Hike

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Craig Torres and Molly Smith
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- The latest pickups in consumer prices and inflation expectations will probably spur Federal Reserve officials to consider the biggest interest-rate increase since 1994 when they meet this week, after Chair Jerome Powell previously signaled a smaller move was the likely outcome.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US central bankers conclude a two-day meeting on Wednesday, with a decision due at 2 p.m. in Washington. Powell indicated at his post-meeting press conference in early May that the Fed would move forward with half-point rate hikes in June and July as long as economic data came in as expected. It was an unusually precise steer by the Fed chair.

But in the past few days, inflation figures have surprised to the high side, pushing investors to increase bets on a 75 basis-point increase at this week’s meeting, pricing in interest-rate futures shows. Those bets hardened on Monday afternoon following a report in the Wall Street Journal suggesting the larger move was now in play.

Wall Street

Economists at major Wall Street firms were quick to change their calls. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc. both shifted on Monday to forecast 75 basis point hikes this week and at the Fed’s meeting in late July. JPMorgan Chase & Co. also went to 75 basis points at this week’s meeting, joining Barclays Plc and Jefferies, who modified their calls Friday to the larger increase.

Powell and his colleagues, facing harsh criticism for being slow to remove emergency pandemic stimulus and allowing inflation to climb by the fastest pace in 40 years, have repeatedly said they would do whatever it takes to cool prices. While the Fed chief laid out a baseline of 50 basis-point increases in June and July, he also hedged by saying that that hinged on the economy evolving along the lines that officials expect.

On Friday morning, data showed the consumer price index rose 8.6% in May from a year earlier, a fresh 40-year high. The figures topped all estimates and underscored a broad-based advance, a sign that price pressures are becoming entrenched in the economy.

Later in the morning, University of Michigan data showed US consumer sentiment in early June dropped to the lowest on record. Respondents also said they expect inflation of 3.3% over the next five to 10 years, the most since 2008 and up from 3% in May.

Read more: Hot Inflation and Flagging Sentiment Up the Ante for Fed, Biden

That’s especially concerning for the Fed, which had been taking comfort in the fact that longer-term inflation expectations have held steady. Any de-anchoring of expectations risks price pressures becoming further embedded in the economy, as consumers anticipating higher prices will also demand higher wages. And if companies are paying employees more, they will have to charge higher prices, perpetuating the cycle.

On Monday, that risk popped up again in a survey from the New York Fed, which showed one-year ahead median inflation expectations climbed in May to 6.6%, tying the highest reading since the survey began in June 2013. However, three-year ahead projections held steady at 3.9%.

Tactical Shift

Tactically, a 75 basis-point increase would be a communication shift for Powell who has preferred to telegraph moves in advance and embrace gradualism. That strategy has allowed the Fed to lean in to tighter policy but let markets price the risk of going faster or slower as the data rolled in.

A 75 basis-point increase could boost credibility by showing the Fed’s serious about its inflation credibility. But it also risks confusing markets about what they do next.

“Once the Fed starts moving in 75s it would be hard to stop, and the combination of this and the Fed’s outcome-based approach to inflation feels like it could be a recipe for recession,” Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha and Peter Williams wrote in a note to clients.

A 75 basis-point move could also erode Fed credibility by underscoring how poor the Fed’s forecasting has been in the post-pandemic recovery.

June’s meeting includes fresh forecasts for rate over the next couple of years. Recently, though, those forecasts have rapidly become obsolete as new data has rolled in.

(Updates with more details on the tactical implications of hiking by 75 bps in final four paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by Terra

    (Bloomberg) -- A month after the implosion of the Terra stablecoin sent the crypto market reeling, another crisis is causing fresh angst across the entire digital-asset universe.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Controls 80% of City in Luhansk Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia continued its assault on Sievierodonetsk, pushing Ukrainian troops out of the center of the country’s last major foothold in the Luhansk region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the fighting “very fierce,” and the regional governor said Russian troops now control 80% of the city.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After La

  • Inflation angst drags S&P 500 into bear market; bonds skid

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global stocks and government bonds plunged again on Monday and the dollar hit two-decade highs, as red-hot U.S. inflation fuelled worries about even more aggressive policy tightening in a big week for central banks. Underscoring concerns that tighter monetary conditions may cool the U.S. economy to the point of bringing on a recession, the gap between U.S. two- and 10-year Treasury yields inverted on Monday for the first time since April, an occurrence that can herald an economic contraction. Monday's sell-off pushed the U.S. S&P 500 index - which has dropped over 20% since a recent record close - into a bear market, and came on the heels of Friday's data that showed U.S. inflation accelerating more than expected in May.

  • MicroStrategy Now Down $1B on Its Bitcoin Bet

    MicroStrategy's unrealized bitcoin losses now stand at $1 billion following the asset's fall to $23,000 on Monday.

  • Farmer John, maker of Dodger Dogs, leaving California due to rising costs

    One company says rising costs are forcing them to close a staple in the Los Angeles area. The Farmer John meatpacking plant is set to shut down after more than 90 years in operation.

  • SpaceX protests Viasat-Inmarsat merger plans to U.S. FCC

    SpaceX's satellite unit on Monday protested Viasat's proposed acquisition of Inmarsat to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), alleging the rival satellite operator had violated commission rules and should not be granted approval to control another company's assets. SpaceX, which has launched some 2,600 satellites to space for its Starlink internet constellation, called on the FCC to deny satellite internet firm Viasat's request to take over Inmarsat licenses as part of the companies' proposed merger.

  • JPMorgan Economists Now See Fed Hiking 75 Basis Points This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists said they expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at their meeting on Wednesday after a survey showed Americans’ inflation expectations rising.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto

  • Fed Likely to Consider 0.75-Percentage-Point Rate Rise This Week

    A string of troubling inflation reports is likely to lead Federal Reserve officials to consider surprising markets with a larger-than-expected interest-rate increase at their meeting this week.

  • JPMorgan, Goldman Halt Russian Debt Trading After US Tightens Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Two giant Wall Street banks are withdrawing from handling trades of Russian debt after the Biden administration’s surprise announcement last week it’s banning US investors from scooping up such assets.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Deba

  • TotalEnergies Wins Stake in $29 Billion Qatar Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumTotalEnergies SE became the first foreign company to win a stake in a multi-billion dollar project to boost Qatar’s gas exports.Qatar is expanding production

  • Property Values Fall Across US, Europe on Bite From Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and European real estate markets are experiencing a downwards shift in prices as buyers fall away, according to the global chief investment officer of Hines, one of the largest closely held real estate investors in the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as

  • Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards Lists Rustic Aspen Retreat for $9.75 Million

    The dwelling features exposed wood beams, soaring ceilings, and mountain views

  • Editorial: Newsom's $400 vehicle rebate idea is unfair and unwise. He should drop it already

    Why cut carless Californians out of inflation relief, as the governor has proposed? There's a better way to dole out refunds, as the Legislature has shown.

  • Sell-Everything Markets Are Serving Up Healthier Doses of Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks, bonds and crypto plummeting, inflation out of control and months of Federal Reserve tightening to come, it’s starting to feel like everything that can go wrong in financial markets is. Panic is in the air. For traders looking for a silver lining, that’s about the best that can be said.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion

  • Crypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged to the lowest in about 18 months after the freezing of withdrawals by the Celsius lending platform added to concern that systemic risk in the crypto ecosystem will accelerate the digital-asset market meltdown. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recess

  • What to expect from the upcoming Fed meeting

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova previews the upcoming FOMC meeting and how CPI data may impact the rate decision.

  • Oracle’s Cloud Business Shows Momentum, Sending Shares Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported results and gave a forecast suggesting the effort to move its customers to the cloud is gaining momentum, and the acquisition of health care records provider Cerner Corp. will help accelerate the growth of the business.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed

  • Could the Fed Raise Rates 100 Basis Points June 15?

    After the June 10 news that consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, forecasts for Fed tightening rose.

  • GM CEO says 'we are selling every truck we can build'

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday the automaker is "selling every truck we can build" and expanding North American truck-building capacity, even as U.S. gasoline prices hit record highs. Barra made her comments during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting. GM is pursuing a two-track strategy: Investing heavily in electric vehicles for North America, China and other markets, and funding those investments by trying to maximize profits from its North American combustion pickup truck and large SUV lineups.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.