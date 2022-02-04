Inflation data next focus for investors after bond yield spike

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addresses an online only news conference in Washington
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wild swings in stocks and a sharp run-up in government bond yields are putting the spotlight on next week’s U.S. inflation data, as investors brace for more volatility across assets.

A turbulent week in markets ended with a surge in Treasury yields to their highest level in more than two years after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data stoked expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

Robust data on inflation – which hit its highest annual level in nearly four decades in December – could further bolster the case for a more aggressive Fed and extend the climb in yields, dulling the allure of an equity market struggling to rebound from last month’s tumble.

Due out on Thursday, the U.S. consumer price index for January is expected to have risen 0.5%, culminating in an annual rise of 7.3%, which would be the largest such increase since 1982, according to a Reuters poll.

“We could potentially get a very difficult number to digest next week on the inflation front and that has the potential to cut the markets off at the knees,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which moves inversely to prices, has climbed about 40 basis points in 2022 to over 1.9% as investors factor in at least five rate increases from the Fed this year.

The climb has weighed on equities overall while contributing to steep declines in the shares of many tech and growth stocks, whose valuations rely on future profits that are discounted more steeply as bond yields rise. The benchmark S&P 500 is down about 5.6% so far to start the year, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq logging a nearly 10% drop.

“The reason why people are hitting the reset button ... is because valuations were pulled forward a lot," said King Lip, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management. "With rising rates, the valuations just can’t be justified. So whenever there is a little bit of a miss (on earnings) is when these stocks get punished quite a bit."

The forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 has fallen to 19.5 times from 21.7 times at the end of 2021, while the forward P/E for the S&P 500 tech sector has dropped to 24.4 from 28.5, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Some investors believe stocks have further to fall before they become attractive. Analysts at Morgan Stanley on Friday urged clients to sell into equity rallies as “a tightening Fed historically brings lower returns and great uncertainty for equities” and wrote that the S&P 500’s fair value is closer to 4,000. The benchmark index on Friday rose around 0.5% to 4,500.

Others are questioning whether the growth stocks that have led the markets higher for years are ceding leadership to so-called value stocks, comparatively cheap stocks that are expected to do better in a rising rate or inflationary environment.

The S&P 500 value index, replete with shares of energy firms, financial companies and other economically sensitive names, had declined 1.4% so far this year as of Thursday, versus a 10.2% drop for its S&P 500 growth counterpart. That disparity would be close to value's biggest annual outperformance over growth in two decades.

"You are seeing gradually higher market interest rates that is causing investors to reassess and to look at near-term profitability and the value and cyclical trade," said John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management.

The market was also digesting a topsy-turvy week of high-profile earnings. Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc soared after their respective quarterly reports while megacap peer Meta Platforms Inc tumbled after the Facebook owner's dour forecast.

Next week, reports are due from Walt Disney Co, Coca-Cola and Twitter Inc, with Nvidia Corp set to report the following week.

As with Meta Platforms, any disappointments in reports - especially from companies whose valuations remain expensive - could result in severe market fallout, investors said.

"It’s been a volatile start to the year with investors swinging between concerns over Federal Reserve tightening and confidence in the economic recovery," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said in a research note. "Meta aside, a solid earnings outlook is helping to ease the uncertainty, at least for the moment."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Lucia Mutikani in Washington; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Soybeans Are in High Demand as Brazil’s Crop Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Soybean buyers stung by puny yields and harvest delays in Brazil are turning to the U.S. for supply, driving up prices and threatening to worsen food inflation.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join Boy

  • Why Dogecoin, Polkadot, and The Sandbox All Jumped Friday

    The trends in crypto valuations in the last few months have become more correlated with the price movements of higher-risk growth stocks. As of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had been up by as much as 6% in the prior 24 hours, Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) had been up by 10.4%, and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) had gained as much as 10.1%. The biggest news in cryptocurrency this week is a bill introduced in Congress by U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Washington) that would exempt crypto transactions under $200 from capital gains taxes.

  • Ohio's COVID death rate among highest in U.S.

    Data: New York Times; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosMore people are dying from COVID-19 per capita in Ohio than in nearly any other state, according to the latest data from the New York Times.As of Thursday, we had the second-most daily deaths per capita in the nation, with only Mississippi registering more in the past seven days. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWe were in the top spot earlier this week, per The Columbus Dispatch.Threa

  • Under pressure from the U.S., Russia and China show a united front

    Vladimir Putin was in Beijing for the Olympic opening ceremony, but he also came for a show of solidarity with another potent U.S. adversary.

  • XLF: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

    The XLF or Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to track the S&P Financial Select Sector Index. Learn about XLF holdings, dividends, and performance.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Have Crashed More Than 60%

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that have crashed more than 60%. Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted close to 70% from the peak set in early 2021. Investors worried that the virtual care provider's valuation got too frothy after a huge run-up fueled by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Five Stocks Showing Strength In Tricky Market Rally; Amazon Eyes Peloton Deal

    The market rally rose solidly last week, but there are still caveats. Apple and Google are among 5 stocks showing strength.

  • About Those New Mail Trucks: Now EPA Wants Them to Be EVs

    The USPS is asked to stop and rethink its $11.3 billion plan for new gasoline-powered mail trucks. The current truck design has been in service since 1987.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Turn Red, DOT Could Nosedive

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $37,200, ether price is struggling below $2,700, and DOT remains at a risk of a larger decline.

  • Central banks to embark on "largest quantitative tightening in history" - Morgan Stanley

    The world's top central banks are about to embark on "the largest quantitative tightening in history", analysts at Morgan Stanley said on Friday, estimating that $2.2 trillion worth of support would disappear over the next 12 months. A surge in global inflation is forcing the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England to reel in the support measures used during the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed is now expected to hike U.S. interest rates five times this year, which would be the fastest since 2005-06.

  • Amazon May Have Saved the Stock Market. But It’s Looking Even Worse for Meta.

    The stock market could end up seeing one of the biggest one-day market cap gains by a company, just a day after Meta recorded the biggest daily drop, losing $232 billion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after Facebook-led tech sell-off; Nasdaq sheds 4%

    A recent winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, sending the Nasdaq down more than 2% at Thursday's open.

  • Peterson: Can Iowa State basketball separate from the middle of the Big 12 in final stretch?

    Iowa State might have a handle on its place in the Big 12 Conference, after consecutive road games at Texas and West Virginia.

  • Nasdaq regains ground after choppy week driven by big tech earnings

    Another bumpy ride on Wall Street ended on Friday as Amazon's positive earnings capped a run of mixed big-tech numbers, with the Nasdaq recovering much of its losses from the previous session and all three benchmarks ending the week in positive territory. Results from megacap growth stocks have dictated market moves this week, as investors seek out tangible data to support sky-high valuations. Amazon.com Inc jumped 13.5% after reporting robust earnings in the holiday quarter.

  • Jobs report supports argument that ‘the Fed is on the right path,’ economist says

    Stifel Chief Economist Lindsey Piegza joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the labor market, inflation, and the Fed.

  • Nordic countries bundle up against NATO-Russia freeze

    Governments are set to deepen cross-border defense collaboration against the backdrop of rising tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

  • Analysis-Fearing Fed error, investors track less obvious parts of yield curve

    Investors seeking to gauge the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hiking plans are keeping an eye on less closely watched corners of the U.S. Treasuries market that appear to have priced in the risk of a sharp economic slowdown. The shape of the U.S. Treasuries yield curve reveals monetary policy and economic growth expectations, and curve inversions - which happen when shorter-dated debt yields more than government bonds with longer maturities - are seen as presaging recessions, particularly in the closely followed two-year and 10-year spread. Analysts are pointing to inversions in lesser-followed sections of the curve: The yield premium of U.S. Treasury 10-year bonds over seven-year notes went negative in intraday trade last week for the first time since mid December, and forwards contracts saw an inversion.

  • Technology used in mRNA COVID vaccines offers hope for millions with heart disease, study suggests

    For now the success by University of Pennsylvania researchers has only been achieved in mice, but it offers hope for millions of people with fibrosis.

  • 4 Ways Investors Can Gear Up for the Spring Housing Market

    With extremely limited supply and high demand from both traditional buyers and investors, the market is incredibly competitive -- and by spring? As a real estate investor, are you hoping to make some real estate moves in the near future?