Inflation decline to be delayed due to high corporate pricing power: ING report

Ihsaan Fanusie
·3 min read

April’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed a year-over-year increase in prices of 8.3%, and, while still considered high, the figure did mark the first CPI decline this year.

Prices increased 8.5% in March, the highest increase since 1982. Analysts have cautiously noted that inflation may have already peaked for the year, as some of the inflationary pressures driving energy prices up have eased a little. Yet many of the macroeconomic conditions which helped generate high inflation levels still remain in place, according to ING’s (ING) Chief International Economist James Knightley.

“Businesses retain the ability to pass higher costs onto their customers and this will keep inflation sticky,” Knightly wrote in a report released Tuesday. “Ongoing supply chain issues and rising fuel costs mean 2% inflation is a distant prospect.”

Grocery store shelves where baby formula is typically stocked are locked and nearly empty in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2022. - It&#39;s a parent&#39;s worst nightmare. The United States is in the grip of a severe shortage of baby formula -- with a mass product recall aggravating pandemic supply chain woes -- sending families on sometimes desperate hunts for the vital supplies. And it&#39;s been going on for months, according to Sara Khan, the mother of three children ages 10 years, seven years and six months. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Grocery store shelves where baby formula is typically stocked are locked and nearly empty in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2022. - It's a parent's worst nightmare. The United States is in the grip of a severe shortage of baby formula -- with a mass product recall aggravating pandemic supply chain woes -- sending families on sometimes desperate hunts for the vital supplies. And it's been going on for months, according to Sara Khan, the mother of three children ages 10 years, seven years and six months. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

As these supply issues drive labor costs up, businesses continue to pass higher costs onto consumers in the form of higher prices.

Data from the National Federation of Independent Business revealed that 70% of companies raised their selling prices within the past 3 months. This number is slightly less than last month's 72% balance, but still constitutes the second-highest percentage in the survey's 47-year history. Approximately 46% of firms surveyed intend to raise prices further over the next three months, which is the sixth-highest percentage since the survey was first conducted.

“[The dataset] reinforces the message [that] despite concerns about where the economy is heading, businesses continue to have pricing power and highlights the breadth of inflation pressures in the economy,” Knightly explained. “The ability to raise prices is seen across all sectors and all sizes of businesses.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) arrive to testify before the Senate Banking Committee hearing titled The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress in Dirksen Building in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2022. Tom Williams/Pool Via REUTERS
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) arrive to testify before the Senate Banking Committee hearing titled The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress in Dirksen Building in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2022. Tom Williams/Pool Via REUTERS

As consumers and businesses alike continue to struggle with high inflation, the Federal Reserve has ramped up its hawkish monetary policy. Earlier this month, the Fed raised its target range to between 0.75% and 1.00%. The .50% rate increase was the largest rate hike since the turn of the century.

In a statement released by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed emphasized that it would continue targeting a 2% inflation level.

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the FOMC wrote. “With appropriate firming in the stance of monetary policy, the Committee expects inflation to return to its 2 percent objective and the labor market to remain strong.”

Ihsaan Fanusie is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @IFanusie.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House economist: 'We really need legislation' on affordable housing

    Jared Bernstein, a member of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, discusses with Yahoo Finance Live some of the steps that the administration has been taking to address rising housing prices across the nation.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Powell for second term as Fed chief in bipartisan vote

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Jerome Powell to a second four-year term as head of the Federal Reserve, paving the way for the former investment banker to continue leading the central bank as it confronts the highest inflation in 40 years. Powell, who was renominated by U.S. President Joe Biden, drew bipartisan backing in the divided Senate, with a final tally of 80 senators in favor of his confirmation and only 19 opposed. Most of the nays were Republicans, though a few Democrats, including Robert Menendez and Elizabeth Warren, joined them.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losing streak following volatile session wrought by inflation, Fed worries

    U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday following sharp swings between gains and losses earlier in the session. The sell-off builds on a recent losing streak spurred by continued inflationary pressures and renewed worries the Federal Reserve's price-mitigating efforts via monetary tightening may be more aggressive than anticipated and potentially stunt economic growth.

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Close Almost Flat in Session of Wild Swings: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesA

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Inflation 'broader, more persistent' than originally thought

    Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance Wednesday that a 0.75% hike from the Fed is not his base case at the moment.

  • A Harvard economist says the economy looks bad right now, but a recession isn’t a sure thing. It all depends on these 2 factors

    Fears of a recession are mounting, but this economist is unwilling to get drawn into the drama just yet

  • Stocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded sharply in the final hour of New York trading, with the S&P 500 almost wiping out a selloff that pushed it to the brink of a bear market earlier Thursday.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Close Almost Flat in Session of Wild Swings: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt;

  • Cannabis: ‘We pay taxes as if we’re dealing cocaine,’ Trulieve CEO says

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cannabis company's Q1 earnings, how safe-banking legislation would impact the industry, marijuana regulation and business taxes, and the outlook in the legal cannabis market.

  • Used-Car Prices Are Finally Falling. What That Means for Inflation.

    April’s consumer price index report, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday, showed CPI rose 0.3% in April from March, and at an annual pace of 8.3%. This is the third month of price declines for used cars, which fell 3.8% month-over-month in March and 0.2% in Feb. In fact, the consumer price index for used cars and trucks hit a record high in January 2022.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Two Twitter executives to leave company ahead of Elon Musk buyout

    Twitter Inc.'s general managers for revenue and consumer are leaving the company ahead of Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk's takeover of the social-media giant.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • Cliff Asness Takes a Swipe at ARK: ‘We Were Right, You Are Not’

    (Bloomberg) -- Cliff Asness knows only too well the pain from an extended period of underperformance. Yet that’s not stopping the quant pioneer from taking Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management to task for its defense of the firm’s embattled exchange-traded funds. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Close Almost Flat in Se

  • 10 Market Movers to Watch on Thursday

    In this article, we will discuss 10 market movers to watch on Thursday. To take a look at some more stocks that are trending, go to 5 Market Movers to Watch on Thursday. As of 11:44 AM ET, the S&P 500 Index and the Dow 30 Index are down 0.33% and 0.63%, respectively. In contrast, […]

  • Dow Jones Falls As Powell Is Confirmed; Yields Dip; Bitcoin Dives Amid Crypto Bloodbath

    The Dow Jones fell as the stock market continued to struggle. Bitcoin plunged amid a crypto bloodbath.

  • Best Bank Stocks To Buy In May

    Certain bank stocks may try to rebound from yearly lows as analyst estimates keep moving higher.

  • US Producer Prices Rise More Than Forecast in Sign of Persistent Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to US producers rose at a brisk pace in April, signaling that elevated consumer inflation could persist for longer than expected, keeping the Federal Reserve geared toward aggressive rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Close Almost Flat in Session of Wild Swings: Markets WrapUkraine Late

  • Figure skating Grand Prix will not visit China next season, report says

    Figure skating's Grand Prix Series will reportedly replace its usual stop in China for a second consecutive year.