The inflation dilemma: Wait it out, or cause a recession

Want to bring down inflation? The great dilemma is this: The only real options are to be patient, or cause a recession.

Why it matters: It is a pick-your-poison environment for the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve, who face public discontent over economic conditions — and the risk that discontent would only get worse if the alternative was a new recession.

The inflationary pressures from strained supply chains and labor shortages look likely to persist through 2022 and maybe beyond.

But the measures that would be needed to bring inflation down more rapidly would risk sending the economy into a tailspin.

The big picture: In the decades after World War II, episodes of inflation have ended when the Fed took steps to tighten the money supply, causing recessions.

In other words, companies can't hike prices and workers can't demand higher pay if the economy is contracting and more people are out of work.

In the most extreme example, Fed Chair Paul Volcker engineered a steep downturn in the early 1980s that ended the double-digit inflation of that era — but at the cost of double-digit unemployment that pummeled President Reagan's popularity.

This time around, the goal is a soft landing. The Fed is looking to move toward higher interest rates gradually, not with the kind of shock Volcker engineered.

And the Biden administration is decidedly not talking about spending cuts or tax increases that might act as fiscal anti-stimulus.

Yes, but: Patience is a virtue, but not necessarily in politics. High inflation is hammering President Biden's approval ratings, and could cost Democrats big in November mid-term elections.

And there is no guarantee of when or how much price pressures will come down, even as the world economy rebalances after the pandemic.

The bottom line: Inflation hurts. Recessions can hurt more. Ultimately, economic policymakers are betting that tolerating some pain now in hopes that conditions look better in a year or so is safer option.

