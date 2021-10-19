Inflation does not faze Britain's young - perhaps it should

Victor Jack and William Schomberg
·4 min read

By Victor Jack and William Schomberg

(Reuters) - In online chats to his 132,000 young followers, 19-year-old British social media influencer Joshua Gausden is focusing more on inflation as energy prices surge and the global economy hits bottlenecks.

Most young people do not share the concerns of their parents and grand-parents who remember the runaway inflation of the 1970s and 1980s, even as prices in Britain and around the world are rising sharply.

"I feel like a lot of young people don't think about this stuff," Gausden, who is currently studying for a degree in finance, said. "But they are starting to now."

Inflation in Britain has averaged 2% over the past 20 years but now looks set to top 4% at least, more than double the Bank of England's target. Some economists think it could go as high as 5% or 6% given the recent surge in global energy prices.

(GRAPHIC: UK inflation on track to hit double BoE's 2% target - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/klvykgwngvg/Pasted%20image%201633367277330.png)

While that is nowhere near 1970s levels and is likely to prove less stubborn, Gausden thinks young people should learn from their elders about its corrosive power that threatens to hit them particularly hard. Many are low paid and less able to cope with higher energy bills.

The younger generation also lack the protections that older people have from owning their own homes and their pensions.

"They're not going to see the effects of inflation until it's too late," said Gausden.

Older people are increasingly predicting higher prices in the 12 months ahead, but expectations among 19-24 year-olds in September remained unchanged from a year earlier, according to data from polling firm GfK.

(GRAPHIC: Older Britons bump up expectations for price rises: GfK - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/myvmngkqzpr/Pasted%20image%201634221636841.png)

The worries among older people may reflect how Britain was one of the big world economies hardest hit by the early 1970s oil shock that sent its inflation up to 25% by 1975, a traumatic era for millions of households left wondering whether they would have enough to pay fuel and mortgage bills.

For today's younger generation, that seems like ancient history.

Andrew McEvoy, 22, an apprentice at an Airbus wing factory near his home close to Liverpool, said only a few of his friends were aware of rising inflation although, by contrast, he is investing now to protect the value of his savings.

"Maybe we're more unaware, as a generation, of the information around that and what we can do to help ourselves, which is obviously not good because there's going to be a lot of people who are getting impacted by it," he said.

TRANSITORY-ISH

Like other central banks, the BoE predicts the rise in inflation will be transitory.

A rise to 5% after the global financial crisis a decade ago faded quickly and policymakers say there is little risk of a 1970s price-wage spiral.

But BoE officials concede that the inflation jump is likely to last longer than they previously thought.

Angus Hanton, an economist who co-founded the Intergenerational Foundation, which campaigns for younger people's economic interests, said the older generations had an edge when it came to protecting their finances.

"Compared to oldies like me, younger people haven't had the experience of inflation so they don't know the tricks of the trade," Hanton, 61, said.

They included minimising cash balances, taking the likely path of inflation into account when making wage demands and making sure pay deals can be renegotiated regularly.

"Because it happened at a formative time of my life, it's just instinctive for me," Hanton said.

As for the government, he said, it should raise taxes on wealth which is largely held by older people, for example via a levy on windfall profits from home sales. That would reduce the burden of taxes paid by working people on their incomes, he said.

But rather than fall, work taxes are set to rise with an increase in social security contributions in April which will help to pay for social care provided typically to older people who have also benefited from generous pension increases.

Another hit for many young people could come from a reported plan by the government to lower the earnings threshold at which student loans must be repaid.

Hanton said the government should carry out an intergenerational assessment of the impact of all policy changes, something already done for the environment.

"Young people have enough to deal with as it is and now we're throwing in a whole new dimension," he said.

(This story corrects to remove extraneous quote from paragraph 7)

(Writing by William Schomberg; graphics by Andy Bruce; editing by Mark John and Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bond Investors Face Year of Peril With Few Places to Hide

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond investors face an old enemy -- inflation -- and the universe of fixed-income assets doesn’t look to offer much in the way of shelter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismU.S. Treasuries, Europea

  • Tech stocks help Asian markets shake off China blues

    Asian shares bounced on Tuesday, led by technology names across the region and as Chinese markets clawed back ground lost after disappointing economic data, while the improved investor confidence weighed on the safe-haven dollar. It is up about 6% since its 12-month low hit on Oct. 5, largely in line with a similar rally in world shares following a strong opening to the U.S. earnings season. Pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures and FTSE futures both rose 0.13% while S&P 500 e-minis gained 0.14%.

  • UK competition watchdog puts music streaming in its sights

    Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it planned to launch an investigation into music streaming to see whether the role played by platforms such as Spotify created a fair deal for consumers. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority has taken an increasingly proactive role in the regulation of digital markets, with investigations already launched into the power wielded by Google, Facebook and Apple in different parts of the digital ecosystem.

  • Delivery Hero Leads $1 Billion Funding Round for Gorillas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismDelivery Hero SE invested $235 million in Gorillas Technologies GmbH, part of a nearly $1 billion funding round for the Berlin-based grocery startup.Delivery Hero will a

  • Wise revenue gains 25% in Q2 as money transfer customers jump

    LONDON (Reuters) -Money transfer company Wise Plc said on Tuesday that its revenue was 132.8 million pounds ($182.97 million) in the second quarter, a rise of 25% from the same period last year. Wise, which listed on the London Stock Market in July, said in a trading update that the growth was due to a rise in customer numbers attracted in part by lower prices.

  • China’s slowing growth and massive debt threaten stock and bond investors worldwide

    The uproar surrounding China’s beleaguered Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property concern, are distracting from China’s broader debt problem and slowing economic growth. China’s overall debt was 270% of its GDP at the end of 2020, up from 247% a year earlier. Foreign debt reached US$2.4 trillion in 2020.

  • Oil Edges Up From 2014 High as Investors Assess Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose from the highest settlement since 2014 as investors assessed the energy crunch roiling global markets.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York edged toward $83 a barrel after rising

  • Stimulus Check Update: Here's Who May Be Getting Another $1,400 Check

    Senior citizens are among the most economically vulnerable in the country. A letter sent by The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) Chairman Rick Delaney to Congressional leaders illustrates the situation faced by some seniors. "We've heard from thousands of them (seniors) who have exhausted their retirement savings, who have started eating just one meal a day, stated cutting their pills in half because they can't afford their prescription drugs, to list just a few of the drastic steps so many have had to take because of what inflation has done to them this year."

  • A 'substantial' economic slowdown awaits us in 2022: Goldman Sachs chief economist

    Yahoo Finance Live chats at length with Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius on where he sees the economy headed.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • Xi Dials Back China’s Economic Overhaul as Masses Feel Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping took a big gamble shaking up key industries ahead of a political gathering that could decide whether he rules the country indefinitely. Now he’s starting to hit the brakes. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J

  • The U.S. is playing a game of COVID denial and the financial cost to Americans is dangerously high

    Investors are convinced that the COVID pandemic is temporary and a return to normality is inevitable. As is increasingly evident, the costs of COVID and the U.S. response have profound implications for the upbeat outlook supporting elevated financial asset prices. The pandemic hit a weakened U.S. economy that has never fully recovered from 2008.

  • Fed Staff Says Wall Street Is Getting Inflation Call All Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe Federal Reserve’s army of more than 400 Ph.D. economi

  • Canada's 'tax the rich' plan leaves big debt risk untouched

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new government is set to impose higher taxes on Canadians, which will help fund some campaign promises but are not broad enough to also start paying down the country's record levels of debt, leaving Canada vulnerable to the next economic crisis, analysts say. The high level of indebtedness could limit Canada's ability to manage long-term challenges that require massive government funding, like transitioning from a fossil fuel-reliant economy to a green one. A far higher debt-to-GDP ratio post-pandemic means Canada has far less wiggle room to respond to the next crisis, be it economic, trade, climate or health-related, analysts say.

  • For Britain's chicken farmers, Brexit and COVID brew a perfect storm

    When Nigel Upson checks the plucked chicken carcasses dangling from a rotating line at his poultry plant in England, he sees cash haemorrhaging out of his business from a collision of events that has distressed every part of the farm-to-fork supply chain. Like food manufacturers across Britain, Upson was hit this year by an exodus of eastern European workers who, deterred by Brexit paperwork, left en masse when COVID restrictions lifted, compounding his already soaring cost of feed and fuel. Such is the scale of the hit, he cut output by 10% and hiked wages by 11%, a rise that was immediately matched or bettered by neighbouring employers in the northeast of England.

  • Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Whitver call for Iowa tax cuts

    Gov. Kim Reynolds and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, called for income tax cuts Friday in response to the Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference’s estimates that net receipts will increase 1.5% in 2022 and 2023.

  • Nearly 3 million people have signed a petition demanding that Congress issue a fourth stimulus check

    The petition shows there's a clear demand from Americans for more federal support, but it's unclear whether there will be a fourth stimulus round.

  • Gov. Gordon signs order offering tax credits for businesses with increased UI taxes

    Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order on Friday that he says will provide tax relief for businesses in the state.

  • China's economy is set to slow sharply as it grapples with the Evergrande crisis and weaker domestic demand, Barclays says

    Like other banks, Barclays has become more pessimistic about China's growth prospects as it deals with Evergrande and an energy crunch.

  • Analysis-Lack of vaccination passport, testing threaten Japan's reopening

    Japan's lack of a vaccination passport and limited testing capacity is threatening ambitions to reopen the economy at a crucial year-end period when restaurants earn up to a half of their annual revenue and travel agencies are at their busiest. At stake is how quickly Japan can recapture some of the $44 billion spent by foreign tourists in 2019 and whether the estimated $53 billion in pent-up domestic spending can be unleashed to jump-start the battered economy. If botched, the reopening could also prove costly for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who faces an election in under two weeks.