Inflation eases to 10.5pc in December - live updates

Price rises slowed down in December, according to the Office for National Statistics - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Inflation eased to 10.5pc in December but remains at a 40-year high and far above the Bank of England's target of 2pc.

A decline in petrol prices at the pump and the falling cost of clothing were the main reasons behind the slowdown in price rises.

The soaring cost of dairy products, pasta and energy boosted inflation to a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October despite government help to reduce bills.

The consumer prices index stood at 10.7pc in November, according to the Office for National Statistics, which publishes the data.

The annual RPI inflation rate was 13.4pc in December.

Today's figure is the second straight month the consumer prices index measure of inflation has declined since then, in a tentative sign that inflation may have peaked sooner than expected.

It comes as wages are rising at the fastest rate outside of the pandemic since records began in 2001, Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows.

Average pay growth which excludes bonuses was up 6.4pc in the three months through November.

08:04 AM

Markets respond to inflation slowdown

The markets have given a mixed response to today's slowdown in inflation.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100, which is impacted more strongly by changes in the value of the pound, was flat at 7,849 shortly after markets opened.

Meanwhile, the domestically-focused FTSE 250 was up 0.1pc to 19,967.

08:01 AM

Core inflation remains a worry for Bank of England

While the pace of consumer price rises has fallen in line with expectations for the second month in a row, the closely watched core inflation has stagnated and remains unchanged at 6.3pc.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has more:

The measure, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, remains uncomfortably high, as Bank of England rate-setters next month will vote on interest rates. Yesterday's pay growth, the strongest on record outside the pandemic, will add to worries about inflation becoming entrenched. Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at wealth management firm Evelyn Partners: said: "The BoE expects headline CPI inflation essentially to halve to around 5pc by the fourth quarter of 2023. "Even so, core CPI inflation could remain fairly sticky. The risk to the BoE's inflation outlook is the potential secondary impact of workers demanding higher wages to keep up with the high cost of living."

07:57 AM

Workers forced to 'pay for crisis not of their making'

High inflation outstripping wage rises has been a major cause of the current wave of strikes hitting Britain.

The Unite union's general secretary Sharon Graham said:

The cost-of-living crisis continues and today's figures do little to change that. Profiteering is at obscene levels across the economy and the Government remains intent on forcing workers to pay for a crisis not of their making. The question of 'who pays?' is still being answered at the expense of workers and communities. The truth of the matter is that the inflation crisis cannot be confronted in any real sense until 'runaway' profiteering is challenged, head on.

07:52 AM

Food price inflation soars to 16.9pc

Food prices continued to soar at the end of the year, reaching 16.9pc in the 12 months to December.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has the latest:

This is an increase from 16.5pc in November, making it the 17th straight rise since July 2021. This means food prices are still growing at their fastest rate in 45 years, with the rate last higher in September 1977 at 17.6pc. The largest push came from milk, cheese and eggs, where prices rose by 4.1pc from November to December alone. Items like sugar, chocolate and soft drinks also became more expensive, while bread and cereals grew at a slower rate.

07:50 AM

Prices will remain high, warn retailers

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, warned that prices would remain high despite the fall in the CPI rate of inflation.

She said pre-Christmas discounts had helped ease inflation in areas such as clothing, furniture and alcohol, but the Ukraine war was maintaining pressure on energy and food prices. She said:

While there is some indication that inflation may have reached its peak, prices will remain high in the coming months. Retailers are determined to support their customers throughout this cost-of-living crisis. They are keeping the price of many essentials affordable, expanding their value ranges, raising pay for their own staff and offering discounts for vulnerable groups.

07:32 AM

BCC: 'Peak has not passed' for inflation

British Chambers of Commerce head of research David Bharier said the second consecutive fall in the CPI rate of inflation "suggests the peak has now passed" but rising prices remained a serious concern for firms. He said:

A further fall in the growth of fuel costs was partially offset by continued increased inflation within the hospitality sector. This simply means that prices will stabilise at a much higher level than one year ago. Inflation is still by far and away the top issue affecting businesses. Our latest research shows that inflation is a concern for 80% of firms, close to the highest on record.

07:27 AM

Pound up as inflation eases

The pound has gained 0.3pc against the dollar to take it well above $1.23 following the publication of the data showing a fallback in inflation last month.

07:23 AM

Jenrick: Inflation shows 'tentative sign of improvement'

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has described the slight fall in an inflation figure as a "tentative sign of improvement".

He told Sky News:

It's the first positive or tentative signs of improvement. But there's a long way to go here. We are seeing there's an improving situation internationally as energy prices begin to fall, but I don't want to overstate how impactful that will be in the short term.

07:20 AM

Inflation still five times 2pc target, says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said "13 years of wasted opportunities under the Tories have left our economy weak and families worse off" as the latest figures showed the rate of consumer prices index inflation was at 10.5pc in December.

That was a fall from 10.7pc in November but Ms Reeves pointed out it was still five times the 2pc target. She said:

We do not have to continue on this path of managed decline. Labour will stabilise our economy and get it growing.

07:18 AM

Hunt pledges to 'stick to our plan' on inflation

Following the slight fall in inflation, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

High inflation is a nightmare for family budgets, destroys business investment and leads to strike action, so however tough, we need to stick to our plan to bring it down. While any fall in inflation is welcome, we have a plan to go further and halve inflation this year, reduce debt and grow the economy - but it is vital that we take the difficult decisions needed and see the plan through. To help families in the meantime, we are providing an average of £3,500 of support for every household over this year and next.

07:13 AM

Bank of England to raise rates in February 'then that's it', says economist

A slowdown in rising prices eases pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates to suppress demand in the economy.

Might there only be one rate rise left in the near term?

50 in Feb, 25 in Mar then that’s probs it from BoE - headline inflation clearly peaked now & downside econ risks growing lends its hand to a slow but steady dovish turn from the Old Lady over Q1 pic.twitter.com/43RP08SyGn — Michael Brown (@MrMBrown) January 18, 2023

07:09 AM

Petrol prices and cost of clothing fall back

The Office for National Statistics' chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

Inflation eased slightly in December although still at a very high level with overall prices rising strongly over the last year as a whole. Prices at the pump fell notably in December, with the cost of clothing also dropping back slightly. However, this was offset by increases for coach and air fares as well as overnight hotel accomodation. Food costs continue to spike with prices also rising in shops, cafes and restaurants.

07:04 AM

Inflation falls for second straight month

Here is how inflation has changed over the last 10 years:

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 9.2% in the 12 months to December 2022 – down from 9.3% in November.



The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.5%, down from 10.7% in November.



➡️ https://t.co/y0NYgn847k pic.twitter.com/UrOgtSIzTo — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 18, 2023

07:01 AM

Good morning

There was more evidence that inflation has peaked in Britain as the pace of price rises fell away slightly last month.

Inflation fell to 10.5pc in December, down from 10.7pc in November and a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October.

It increases the chance that the Bank of England will slow down the pace of its interest rate rises and potentially over a shorter period.

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mixed after the Bank of Japan unanimously decided to keep its yield curve controls in place.

The bank maintained ultra-low interest rates, including its 0.5pc cap for the 10-year bond yield, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressure.

Japan's Nikkei 225 share index closed 2.5pc higher at 26,791, while the broader Topix index added 1.7pc to 1,934.93.

China's stocks slipped in thin trading volume as many urban workers left ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays when markers will be closed.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.2pc by the end of the morning session and the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index both edged down 0.1pc.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.2pc, after weak earnings from Goldman Sachs overnight dragged the Dow Jones index lower.

In Australia the S&P/ASX 200 index closed up by 0.1pc to 7393.40.

Meanwhile, in the trial over Elon Musk's suggestion four years ago that he wanted to take Tesla private, buying out other shareholders in a $72bn deal, the court has been discussing jury selection.

In 2018 he tweeted that he had secured funding for the transaction. The tweet has already cost him $20m in a payment to the Securities Exchange Commission regulator.

He had wanted to buy up the company at $420 a share. Tesla currently trades at $130.

The FTSE 100 index of larger London-based companies fell slightly after briefly touching a four-year high.