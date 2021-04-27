Inflation Expectations Hit Eight-Year High Amid Reopening Cheer

Vivien Lou Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A bond-market gauge of U.S. inflation expectations soared to the highest level in eight years as oil and metal prices jumped and economic indicators pointed to a strengthening recovery from the pandemic.

The 10-year breakeven rate, a proxy for where investors see annual inflation rates over the next decade, topped 2.4% Tuesday -- a level not seen since April 2013. Meanwhile, Treasury yields rose across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year rate climbing as much as six basis points to 1.63%.

The moves, ahead of a Federal Open Market Committee policy decision Wednesday, came as reports showed soaring home prices and consumer confidence, and amid new U.S. guidance that inoculated people can socialize outdoors without masks. The market activity appeared to reflect a revival of the broader reflation trade -- which had recently been on pause as traders assessed the prospect of additional fiscal stimulus.

“All of the better data points to a higher-inflation narrative that the market is reflecting,” said Rob Daly, director of fixed income for Glenmede Investment Management in Philadelphia. “But the Fed is not about to react to that yet.”

In addition to the Fed, traders will also be keenly attuned to details of the social spending plan that U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to roll out Wednesday at a joint session of Congress.

(Updates prices, adds reference to Biden addresss.)

