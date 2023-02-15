Inflation eases for third straight month - live updates

Inflation fell for a third straight month in January - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Falling transport costs meant UK inflation slowed for the third month in a row in January, reducing pressure on the Bank of England to make more large rate rises.

The consumer prices index rose by 10.1pc year-on-year in January, meaning inflation has now cooled by a whole percentage point since it hit a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October 2022.

This was a drop from the 10.5pc rate recorded in December and means inflation has slowed in line with the Bank of England's expectations.

Inflation is slowing more quickly than many analysts expected. The consensus expectation amongst City economists was that CPI in January would be 10.3pc.

On a monthly basis, CPI fell by 0.6pc between December and January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

A drop in passenger transport costs has been key. Prices in this sector rose by 7.6pc in January, a big slowdown from the 18.3pc growth rate recorded in December.

The largest fall came from passenger transport by air. In December, the cost of air travel soared by 44.1pc, the fastest rate since 1989 when the ONS's data series began. In January, this eased to 18.4pc.

The annual RPI inflation rate was unchanged at 13.4pc in January.

It comes as new data this week showed that in the final three months of 2022 wages grew at their fastest pace outside of the pandemic since ONS records began in 2001.

Regular pay which excludes bonuses rose by 6.7pc from October to December.

07:46 AM

Slowing inflation 'suggests further economic weakness ahead'

Economists said the latest figures from the ONS added to signs that inflation was on course to fall further from its peak last year but could also herald the recession expected for Britain's economy in 2023.

George Lagarias, chief economist at accountancy firm Mazars, said:

The January inflation number is consistent with the weakness we have seen in retail in the past six months. It means that companies don't have much more room to pass cost increases to consumers. All other things being equal, slowing inflation suggests further economic weakness ahead and, possibly, an uptick in unemployment.

07:35 AM

Wallace: 'Inflation really is the number one enemy'

The Defence Secretary has said the latest inflation figures are "positive" but stressed "we must keep working at it".

Speaking with Kay Burley on Sky News, Ben Wallace said:

It's the right direction. It's positive. I think it shows that the Government's efforts alongside others to try and make sure that we deal with inflation, because inflation really is the number one enemy to (ensuring) the economy is in the right direction. But you know, we've got a long way to go. We'll have to keep working on it. And, you know, I think, as your commentator said, the Bank of England's target is 2pc and we are at 10pc. And no one likes to be living in a place of high inflation but I really welcome the direction of travel, and we must keep working at it.

07:28 AM

Inflation follows Bank of England forecasts

So far, so good on the latest Bank of England forecasts for inflation. See below what policymakers think will happen to inflation over the next three years:

Inflation falls again, but 2023 kicks off with CPI still in the double digits.



Graph via @SpecDataHub. pic.twitter.com/8gTJJFwHDm — Kate Andrews (@KateAndrs) February 15, 2023

07:22 AM

Reeves repeats call for 'proper' windfall tax amid high inflation

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said families would feel no better off following 13 years of Conservative Government and repeated Labour's call for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to ease bills. She said:

With inflation still close to a 40-year high, people will be asking if 13 years of Tory Government has left them and their family feeling better off? The answer will be no. Despite Britain's enormous potential, in April households will be hit by another economic blow when energy prices go up. Labour would be bringing in a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants now to stop energy bills going up in April. Our long-term plan to sprint to clean power and insulate 19 million homes will keep bills low for the future too, and get our economy growing.

07:15 AM

Inflation peaked in October, data suggest

The data from the ONS indicates inflation peaked in October at 11.1pc, which was the highest annual inflation rate since 1981.

The slowing in the consumer prices index (CPI) rate between December and January was a result of CPI prices falling 0.6pc in the month to January 2023, compared with a smaller fall of 0.1pc the year before.

07:11 AM

Fall in petrol prices and travel costs ease inflation

Grant Fitzner, chief economist for the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said:

Although still at a high level, inflation eased again in January. This was driven by the price of air and coach travel dropping back after last month's steep rise. Petrol prices continue to fall and there was a dip in restaurant, cafe and takeaway prices. The cost of furniture decreased by more than this time last year, in line with traditional New Year discounting. These were offset by rising prices for alcohol and tobacco, following on from seasonal price cuts in December and a more subdued rise at the same time last year. There are further indications that costs facing businesses are rising more slowly, driven by falls in crude oil, electricity and petroleum prices. However, business prices remain high overall, particularly for steel and food products.

07:08 AM

Hunt: 'The fight is far from over'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

While any fall in inflation is welcome, the fight is far from over. High inflation strangles growth and causes pain for families and businesses - that's why we must stick to the plan halve inflation this year, reduce debt and grow the economy.

07:07 AM

Inflation falls to 10.1pc

Inflation has fallen to 10.1pc but as this graph shows, it remains at historically high levels.

Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 8.8% in the 12 months to Jan 2023, down from 9.2% in Dec 2022.



CPI rose by 10.1%, down from 10.5%.



➡️ https://t.co/kjbxJTBh6A pic.twitter.com/yVhxCbnrJ8 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 15, 2023

07:01 AM

Good morning

Policymakers at the Bank of England will have been comforted to read that inflation fell to 10.1pc in January.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics eases the pressure on policymakers to increase its programme of interest rate rises after strong wage growth figures this week.

