Inflation flat despite energy price cap rise

The UK's inflation rate remained unchanged last month, despite an increase in the energy price cap, official figures show.

Inflation, which measures how prices rise over time, stood at 4% in the year to January.

The new energy price cap meant the typical annual household bill went up to £1,928, a rise of £94.

However, other prices falling, such as for food and furniture, offset the energy increase.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the price for second-hand cars also rose by 1.5% between December 2023 and January, marking the first rise since last May.

Food prices, however, fell on a monthly basis for the first time since September 2021, and the biggest downward push on inflation came from furniture and household goods.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said that the end result of all this was no change to what is called the headline rate of inflation.

He described the latest figures as a bit of a "mixed bag".

In response, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "Inflation never falls in a perfect straight line, but the plan is working."

He said that the government had made "huge progress" in bringing down inflation from its peak of 11%.

However, it still sits far above the Bank of England's target of 2%.