Key US inflation measure surges at fastest rate since June

PAUL WISEMAN
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge rose last month at its fastest pace since June, an alarming sign that price pressures remain entrenched in the U.S. economy and could lead the Fed to keep raising interest rates well into this year.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.6% from December to January, up sharply from a 0.2% increase from November to December. On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 5.4%, up from a 5.3% annual increase in December.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 0.6% from December, up from a 0.4% rise the previous month. And compared with a year earlier, core inflation was up 4.7% in January, versus a 4.6% year-over-year uptick in December.

The report also showed that consumer spending rose 1.8% last month from December after falling the previous month.

January's price data exceeded forecasters' expectations, confounding hopes that inflation was steadily decelerating and that the Fed could relent on its campaign of rate hikes. It follows other recent data that also suggested that the economy remains gripped by inflation despite the Fed's strenuous efforts to tame it.

Last week, the government issued a separate inflation measure — the consumer price index — which showed that prices surged 0.5% from December to January, much more than the previous month's 0.1% rise. Measured year over year, consumer prices climbed 6.4% in January. That was well below a recent peak of 9.1% in June but still far above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

Since March of last year, the Fed has attacked inflation by raising its key interest rate eight times. Yet despite the resulting higher borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, the job market remains surprisingly robust. That is actually a worrisome sign for the Fed because strong demand for workers tends to fuel wage growth and overall inflation. Employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, its lowest point since 1969.

“Reaccelerating price pressures, coupled with a still-strong labor market that is restoring incomes and is supporting demand, will keep the Fed on track to hike rates further over coming meetings,’’ said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

The Fed is thought to monitor the inflation gauge that was issued Friday — the personal consumption expenditures price index — even more closely than it does the government’s better-known CPI.

Typically, the PCE index shows a lower inflation level than CPI. In part, that’s because rents, which have soared, carry twice the weight in the CPI that they do in the PCE.

The PCE price index also seeks to account for changes in how people shop when inflation jumps. As a result, it can capture emerging trends — when, for example, consumers shift away from pricey national brands in favor of less expensive store brands.

The consumer price index showed a worrisome rise from December to January: It jumped 0.5% — five times the November-to-December increase.

Likewise, the government’s measure of wholesale inflation, which shows price increases before they hit consumers, accelerated 0.7% from December to January after having dropped 0.2% from November to December.

Recommended Stories

  • Consumer spending posts biggest gain in almost two years on strong auto sales

    Consumer spending rose 1.8% in January to mark the biggest increase in almost two years, but the surge was powered by unusually strong auto sales and is unlikely to last.

  • U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates

    U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January amid strong income growth, while inflation accelerated, which could add to financial markets fears that the Federal Reserve could continue raising interest rates through summer. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 1.8% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rebounding 1.3%.

  • Georgia man in bank lobby blasts ‘explicit music’ from phone and shouts ‘I am God’

    “The music contained profane and vulgar language which disturbed the operations of the bank.”

  • Inflation Edged Higher, Consumer Spending Jumped in January

    Inflation firmed and consumers stepped up spending in January, likely leaving the Federal Reserve on track to keep raising interest rates.

  • US Targets Bank With UAE Ties in New Phase of Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury sanctioned a Russian bank with ties to the United Arab Emirates, signaling to allies that it will start cracking down on sanctions evasion as the war in Ukraine enters its second year.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaThe World

  • Klay Thompson with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 02/23/2023

  • Yellen says U.S. inflation coming down but core measures remain elevated

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that U.S. inflation was coming down but there was still more work to do to bring it in line with the Federal Reserve's 2% annual target. Yellen also told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting near the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru that she still believes that a "soft landing" without a recession is possible due to a strong labor market and strong U.S. balance sheets. "Inflation is coming down if you measure it on a 12 month basis, but still core inflation, which I think will fall further, remains higher than is consistent with 2%," she said, referring to the Fed's target rate.

  • Dave Ramsey Said This Extra Cost Is Well Worth It if You're a Renter

    If you're renting a place to live, it's important you make sure your housing costs are affordable. To ensure that, finance guru Dave Ramsey advises you to spend a maximum of 25% of take-home pay on your total rent payment. Renters insurance premiums are the added cost that Ramsey thinks are a crucial part of your housing costs as a renter.

  • U.S. economy grew less in 4th quarter than previously estimated

    Federal Reserve and economy reporter for The New York Times, Jeanna Smialek, joins CBS News to discuss the latest GDP data and what it means for the economy.

  • Polish Leopard-2 tanks ready to ship to Ukraine, President Duda says

    Poland has prepared Leopard-2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine and scheduled their delivery within a month, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with CNN on Feb. 22.

  • US futures slide after report shows inflation ticked higher

    Futures on Wall Street slid further early Friday after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge ticked higher in January. It's a sign that price pressures remain entrenched in the U.S. economy and could move the Fed to keep raising interest rates well into this year. Treasury yields also jumped after the release of the report, which showed that consumer prices rose 0.6% from December to January, up sharply from a 0.2% increase from November to December.

  • Russian agency also appeals in Valieva Olympic doping case

    The Russian anti-doping agency has filed an appeal in the case of Kamila Valieva, the Court of Arbitration for sport said Friday, but it has asked for the teenage figure skater to be punished with as little as a reprimand and keep her Olympic gold medal. CAS confirmed registering three separate appeals — from the Russian agency known as RUSADA, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union. The appeals could now be combined into a single process to decide a case that overshadowed last year's Beijing Olympics.

  • Stocks limp toward biggest weekly fall of the year

    World shares limped toward their biggest weekly fall of the year on Friday, though investors took heart from a brief dip in government bond yields as the incoming Bank of Japan chief ruled out an early end to its super-easy monetary policy. There was focus too on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special military operation", as calls for peace, but also warnings about a wider escalation, came from both Washington and Beijing. Europe's markets couldn't maintain what had been a positive start with the pan region Euro Stoxx 600 dipping 0.1%, Wall Street futures pointing to a red start there later and MSCI's main worldwide index down 0.2% for the day and 1.7% for the week.

  • Fed Must Do ‘a Little More’ to Tame Inflation, Mester Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the Fed needs to keep raising interest rates to get inflation under control, adding she still sees rates rising “somewhat” above 5% and staying there for a time.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failin

  • U.S., China to hold deputy-level bilateral talks on debt - sources

    The United States and China will hold deputy-level talks between their finance officials on Friday to discuss debt and other issues on the sidelines of a G20 finance meet in India, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors near Bengaluru, that communication between the United States and China was important for "the sake of the entire globe". One of the sources, both of whom declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media, said a range of multilateral issues would be discussed at the Friday meeting, including debt.

  • Junior doctors in England to stage three-day strike from March 13

    LONDON (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of junior doctors in England will take strike action for three days from March 13 in a dispute over pay, the British Medical Association (BMA) said on Friday, adding to a series of walkouts by other staff in a strained health system. Junior doctors - who agreed in 2019 to an annual 2% pay rise as part of a four-year deal but say that is now inadequate in light of much higher inflation. "We are demoralised, angry and no longer willing to work for wages that have seen a real terms decline of over 26% in the past 15 years," the BMA, which represents nearly 50,000 junior doctors, said in a statement.

  • U.S. sponsors apply to welcome 216,000 Ukrainian refugees under Biden policy

    Americans across nearly 10,000 zip codes in all 50 states have applied to sponsor Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion of their homeland.

  • A Heavy Data Day Ahead

    The more data we get that paints inflation as persistent, the more likely the market will think the Fed will step up its actions.

  • Jamie Dimon says the Fed has ‘lost a little bit of control’ on inflation and the economy is facing some ‘scary stuff’

    The Fed’s path to bringing down inflation is still far from guaranteed.

  • Titans’ Treylon Burks pegged as second-year breakout candidate

    Pro Football Focus named Titans WR Treylon Burks a potential second-year breakout candidate.