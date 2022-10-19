Inflation hits 10.1pc as Truss considers scrapping pensions triple lock - live updates

Eir Nolsoe
·3 min read
Inflation in the UK was 10.1pc in September - Bloomberg/Bloomberg

07:21 AM

The Chancellor responds to the inflation data

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said:

“I understand that families across the country are struggling with rising prices and higher energy bills.

“This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability and driving long-term growth that will help everyone.

“We have acted decisively to protect households and businesses from significant rises in their energy bills this winter, with the government’s energy price guarantee holding down peak inflation.”

07:10 AM

Inflation back to double digits in September

Good morning,

UK inflation has returned to double digits as the latest data from the ONS shows that consumer prices rose by 10.1pc in the year through September. This is a slight increase from August when it was 9.9pc and just above forecasts of 10pc.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.5pc in September, which is the same as in August. Food and non-alcoholic drinks were the largest drivers of inflation, rising by 14.5pc - up from 13.1pc in August. This will pile more pressure on households at a time when bills and mortgage costs are already rising rapidly. 

This comes as the Government refuses to rule out scrapping the triple lock, which ensures that state pensions rise in line with inflation. Abandoning the policy could see pensions fall significantly in real terms from next April.

5 things to start your day 

1)  Netflix bucks inflation crisis as it adds 2m viewers Paid subscribers using the service rose to by 2.4m after six months of decline

2)  Unions leaders threaten winter of mass strikes 'to end pay crisis' Rail union boss demands 'uprising' as Bonfire Night strikes are announced

3)  Benefit claimant lists to be shared with energy companies under proposal to support vulnerable Tiered pricing mechanism also raised in early talks between Whitehall and industry

4)  Green energy tax raid risks giving EU a lead in offshore wind Maintaining UK leadership in renewable energy is not a given – others are snapping at our heels

5)  Britain is set for an almighty squeeze worse than 1976 The challenges in the 70s – loss of international competitiveness, terrible industrial relations and rampant inflation – look relatively tame compared to what we face today.

What happened overnight 

Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, with US corporate earnings aiding sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2pc, but further gains were capped by slight falls in Chinese shares. China's mainland bluechips lost 0.2pc, while Hong Kong's Hang Sang index fell 0.1pc.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.4pc, Australia's resources-heavy shares gained 0.4pc and South Korea rebounded 0.5pc.

U.S. S&P 500 futures rose grew 0.8pc and the Nasdaq futures jumped 1.3pc.

