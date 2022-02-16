Inflation hits 5.5pc in new 30-year high - live updates

UK inflation CPI 5.5pc interest rates Bank of England - Tolga Akmen / AFP

Inflation has risen again to a fresh 30-year high, piling more pressure on the Bank of England to take an aggressive stance on interest rate rises.

The consumer price index rose unexpectedly to 5.5pc in January, up from 5.4pc the previous month. Core prices picked up to 4.4pc, according to ONS data.

Inflation has surged from just 0.4pc a year ago as the economy rebounds from the pandemic and is forecast to peak at 7.25pc in April, when a sharp rise in energy bills and tax increases will put further strain on household budgets.

Combined with this week’s strong labour market data, the figures are likely to fuel calls for the Bank of England to raise interest rates by an unprecedented 50 basis points next month.

08:18 AM

Analysis: UK inflation isn't an outlier... yet

Simon French at Panmure Gordon points out that UK inflation is now below the G20 average and there's no sign price rises are a reflection of domestic policy.

That'll strengthen arguments by the Bank of England and the Treasury that current levels of inflation are a global phenomenon.

However, that's all likely to change in April given the 54pc rise in the energy price cap, which is set to send household bills through the roof and fuel inflation even further. The Bank of England expects CPI to peak at over 7pc in the spring.

UK CPI at 5.5% YoY in Jan now tracking below the G20 average for the first time in 6 months. Still little evidence that UK's current inflation is an outlier like it was post-GFC, post-Brexit and further pack post-ERM. Strengthens the HMT/BoE argument that forces are globally-led pic.twitter.com/iDijY2jcgy — Simon French (@shjfrench) February 16, 2022

08:12 AM

Story continues

Pound rises as inflation marches on

Sterling has pushed higher this morning after the latest inflation data boosted expectations of aggressive interest rate rises.

The pound was up 0.2pc against the dollar at $1.3558. Against the euro, it was little changed at 83.9p.

The surprise uptick in consumer price growth to 5.5pc – a new 30-year high – will add to the case that the Bank of England should raises the base rate by an unprecedented 50 basis points (to 1pc) at its meeting next month.

08:07 AM

More reaction: Bank on track for two more rate rises this year

Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM UK, says the rise in inflation increases the chances that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to 0.75pc at its next meeting.

Indeed, the MPC has a clear desire to shore up its inflation-fighting credentials and will want to act before inflation spikes in April. There will probably then be another hike in May taking interest rates to 1pc, but we think that’s where the committee will pause as the inflation outlook becomes more benign in the second half of the year... The inflation story is still being dominated by energy prices and the prices of a select number of goods, which were heavily affected by the pandemic. In contrast, inflation across the services sector, which makes up the bulk of the economy and is a better measure of domestically generated inflation, only ticked up last month. A large part of the dip in services inflation in January was probably due to omicron so may rebound as those sectors reopen. But the MPC may take a little bit of comfort from lower services inflation as it suggests that prices in the bulk of the economy aren’t following goods prices up the inflation mountain.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens flat

The FTSE 100 has faltered at the open after new figures showed inflation rose even further in January to a new 30-year high.

The blue-chip index is treading water, up marginally to 7,610 points.

07:58 AM

More reaction: Central banks caught on the back foot

Ambrose Crofton at JP Morgan says the Bank of England has been caught out by inflation, and now faces a tough balancing act.

This morning’s upside surprise to UK inflation serves to underscore a recent global trend – higher and more persistent inflation has caught central banks on the back foot and opened the door to more interest rate hikes this year. There has been plenty for Bank of England hawks to feed on in recent economic data. The labour market continues to look tight – there is exceptional demand for labour with record job vacancies and wages are rising more quickly than many economists had expected. The Bank of England faces a difficult balancing act. It needs to assert its credibility and commitment to bringing down inflation. At the same time it doesn’t want to hamper the nascent recovery given all the work done to support the economy in the last two years. For now we think that means tightening 25bp at each meeting in the coming months though some members may feel inclined towards a faster pace as we saw at the February meeting.

07:55 AM

Expert reaction: Core goods prices have much further to rise

Retail prices are a big factor in the latest inflation figures, as disappointing January sales mean goods such as clothes and furniture were a lot more expensive than at the same time last year.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics warns there are more rises to come, however. The producer price index – which shows inflation before it reaches consumers – is still on the rise.

The further rise in CPI inflation to 5.5% in Jan, from 5.4% in Dec, primarily reflected retailers cutting prices less than usual in the sales. This comes as no surprise. Core goods CPI inflation, however, has a lot further to rise over the coming months, given ↑producer prices: pic.twitter.com/etwLlaAuN9 — Samuel Tombs (@samueltombs) February 16, 2022

07:49 AM

Expert reaction: Interest rate rises won't be as sharp as feared

Here's a slightly more optimistic take from Willem Sels at HSBC, who argues interest rate rises won't go as far as the market expects.

UK inflation was little changed from last month, in line with economists’ expectations, but this does not signal the end to consumers’ inflation headaches. We think inflation will continue to drift up to 7.2pc by April, and we only see inflation pressures ease from there. Job figures remain positive but are not enough to offset the squeeze on real household incomes. With inflation exceeding wage growth, real household income will probably fall by 2.5pc this year. The silver lining? We think the Bank of England will hike interest rates less than the market fears, as it knows that the factors behind inflation are also the drivers behind lower real income, which threaten to limit economic growth. We expect the Bank rate to rise to 1.25pc, lower than the markets’ expectation of around 1.75pc.

07:44 AM

Expert reaction: Another upward surprise... and more to come

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, warns of more price pressures ahead.

The increase in CPI inflation from 5.4pc to a new 30-year high of 5.5pc in January continued the run of upward surprises and will add a bit more pressure on the Bank of England to continue raise interest rates rapidly. We think rates will rise from 0.5pc now to 1.25pc this year and to 2pc next year. The big picture is that inflation is uncomfortably above the 2pc target, we think it will soon rise to a peak of around 7.5pc compared to the peak of 7.25pc the BoE expects, the price expectations of businesses are rising and the tight labour market means wage pressures will probably linger into 2023. That’s why we think interest rates will rise further than most expect.

07:42 AM

What the ONS said:

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said:

Inflation ticked up again in January, reaching a near 30-year high. Clothing and footwear pushed inflation up this month and although there were still the traditional price drops, it was the smallest January fall since 1990, with fewer sales than last year. The rising costs of some household goods and increases in rents also pushed up inflation. However, these were partially offset by lower prices at the pumps, following record highs at the end of 2021. Some annual changes this year are affected by last year's lockdown, when many services were unavailable.

07:38 AM

What's driving inflation?

Consumer prices rose 5.5pc in January, driven by clothing and footwear. Other household goods, as well as rents, also drove up inflation. However, these were partially offset by lower prices at the pumps.

Core prices – an index that excludes volatile items – picked up pace to 4.4pc.

There were also increases further up the chain, hinting of further inflationary pressures to come.

Fuel and raw material costs rose 0.9pc as the risk of conflict between Russia and Ukraine drove up oil prices. In response, producers raises their own prices by 1.2pc – four times the increase in December.

ONS inflation CPI - ONS

07:30 AM

Chart: Inflation hits 5.5pc

07:24 AM

Inflation rises... again

Good morning.

The cost-of-living crisis just keeps intensifying, with UK inflation rising again in January to a fresh 30-year high.

The consumer price index rose to 5.5pc last month. Both economists and the Bank of England had expected it to remain unchanged at 5.4pc.

It's likely to strengthen the case for aggressive raising of interest rates by the Bank, with markets pricing in a half-point increase at one of the next two meetings of the MPC.

5 things to start your day

1) Shrinking wages reignite calls to halt national insurance raid: The tightest squeeze on real wages in eight years has renewed demands from business leaders for ministers to reconsider the National Insurance raid planned for April.

2) Average used car prices break £20,000 barrier: The average asking price for a used car has broken through £20,000 for the first time, as the microchip shortage squeezes supplies of new vehicles.

3) Eurozone trade deficit hits 13-year high as energy crisis rages: Surging energy prices have pushed the eurozone’s trade deficit to a 13-year high as a heavy reliance on gas imports leaves its economy exposed to war in Ukraine.

4) BA to hand staff bonuses worth thousands of pounds each: British Airways will award bonuses of thousands of pounds each to pilots, cabin and ground crew as chief executive Sean Doyle tries to restore morale among its 20,000 staff.

5) NS&I doubles interest rate on controversial 'green' savings account: National Savings & Investments has announced its biggest rate rise in almost 40 years, after doubling the rate on its “green” savings bonds.

What happened overnight

Asian shares rose on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.1pc in morning trading to 27,414.55. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6pc to 7,251.50. South Korea's Kospi surged 1.7pc to 2,721.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.4pc to 24,686.27, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6pc to 3,467.90.

Coming up today

Corporate: Indivior, Primary Health Properties (full-year results)

Economics: Consumer price index (UK, China), producer price index (UK, China), retail price index (UK), retail sales (US), industrial production (EU), Federal Open Market Committee minutes (US)