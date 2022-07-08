Inflation hits the Costco food court: Chicken bake price up $1, soft drinks up 10 cents

Jonah Valdez
·2 min read
Although hundreds of customers lined up on three sides of the Costco building before doors opened, most looking for water, toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies, there were plenty of shopping carts in Burbank on Friday, March 13, 2020. A continual flow of single-file customers entered the store for thirty-minutes although more customers continued to arrive throughout the morning. Water and other necessities were out of stock within 20 minutes after the store opened. According to a manager on site who did not give his name, an entire truckload of water was scooped up by customers in less than half an hour.
Customers outside a Costco in Burbank in March 2020. The warehouse retailer has raised the prices of two items at its famously affordable food courts. (Raul Roa / Times Community News)

Soaring food costs, driven by staggering inflation rates, have reached a bargain bastion many thought was invincible to price hikes: the Costco food court.

Starting this week, Costco's chicken bake costs $3.99, a $1 increase, and the 20-ounce soft drink costs 59 cents, up 10 cents, The Times confirmed at multiple store locations throughout Los Angeles County.

"I was surprised, ’cause they never do increases on the items," said Georgina Gomez, a food service worker at a Costco on Los Feliz Boulevard who has worked at the mega retail chain for 25 years. "Once they're out, that's usually the price they keep."

The price increases are part of a national update, Business Insider reported.

Grocery store prices have gone up by more than 10% in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim region over the last year. Costco is no exception, with cost increases on items including Kirkland brand croissants, muffins, Wagyu New York steaks and water bottles.

Gomez said she has yet to hear feedback from customers on the new prices for a soft drink and the chicken bake, a cheese-crusted bread loaf stuffed with chicken breast, bacon and Caesar dressing.

Most customers, she said, have deferred to the more popular food court items: the $1.99 pizza slice and the famous $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo, which remain untouched by inflation. Last year, Costco sold 122 million of the combos.

This year, debunked rumors circulated that the price of the hot-dog combo, which has remained constant since 1985, would increase by $1. The chain has gone as far as switching from Hebrew National dogs and building its own hot-dog manufacturing facilities to keep the price low, according to a MarketWatch report.

The store's founder, James Sinegal, once vehemently defended the price, telling current Chief Executive Craig Jelinek, "I will kill you," if Jelinek raised the figure, 425Business reported in 2018.

Despite the recent price increase to some items at the Costco food court, Gomez noted, it remains more affordable than most other eateries.

Even so, U.S. consumers continue to be hit with what the Labor Department said last month was an 8.6% increase in prices, a 40-year high.

Shoppers have cut their grocery budgets, low-wage workers have poured their paychecks into high gas costs for their commutes, and small businesses, including taquero street vendors, have dealt with the rising costs of meat by increasing prices.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • 8 Prime Day Luggage Deals That Pack Major Airport Style

    Super-Sale Alert: Select products featured in this story might be on sale for Prime Day! For more insider information on Amazon’s 48-hour event, consult our Shopping team’s curated guides to the deals that matter here. Attention all passengers, it’s time to whip open your wishlist as Amazon Prime Day is approaching. While we’re all aware of the extensive lists of sales to peruse, don’t overlook Amazon Prime Day’s luggage deals. The two-day sale (July 12 and 13) event is the crucial time to snag

  • Gas prices in NC could drop below $4. An energy industry expert explains why

    The average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina has dropped 11 cents over the past week, according to AAA.

  • Sundial Growers to seek shareholder approval for share consolidation

    Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) said it planned to seek shareholder approval for a share consolidation at an upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders on July 21. The cannabis company said it was seeking a consolidation ratio of between 10-to-1 and 25-to-1. Sundial said its stock was currently not in compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements, and added that “the proposed consolidation is expected to enable Sundial to avoid a delisting event that could cause material disruption through the reduction of both trading liquidity and access to capital.”

  • These 5 products are lifesavers when it comes to traveling

    Traveling just got easier with these ultra-convenient products available on Amazon. You won't want to head out to the airport until you check these out.

  • NASCAR closer to adding Chicago street race as it competes with Formula 1 for fans

    Chicago has reportedly agreed to let NASCAR hold a race through its downtown streets, part of a potential 3-year deal, a major sports news site says.

  • Granderson: Texas keeps trying to make slavery sound less slaveryish

    Here's an idea for lawmakers who fear critical race theory and don't want to be plagued with white guilt: Teach about heroic white abolitionists as well as white enslavers.

  • TEAMSTERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT SYSCO ARIZONA

    TEAMSTERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT SYSCO ARIZONAPR NewswirePHOENIX, July 7, 2022Teamsters Local 104 Members Authorize Strike After Weeks of Contentious Negotiations; Contract Expired July 3PHOENIX, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, more than 250 members of Teamsters Local 104 in Phoenix voted to authorize a strike at Sysco Arizona in Tolleson, Arizona. The vote to strike was nearly unanimous, with 97 percent of 228 participating members voting in favor.

  • Who is Shivon Zilis? Meet the Neuralink exec and AI expert who had twins with Elon Musk

    Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis revealed to be the mother of Elon Musk's 9-month-old twins, who were born weeks prior to his second child with Grimes.

  • Animoca says crypto winter ‘a great time’ for venture capitalists

    Some of Animoca Brands’ most successful investments were made during the previous crypto winter, Gen Kanai, director of strategic partnerships at the Hong Kong-based blockchain gaming studio, told Forkast. See related article: Animoca Brands investments have crossed US$1.5B Fast facts In a sit-down interview with Forkast at the IVS Crypto 2022 event held in downtown […]

  • Biden Set to Meet With Advisers to Discuss Cutting China Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will discuss possible reductions in US tariffs on Chinese goods in a meeting with his advisers set for Friday, according to people familiar with the matter, as his administration nears a closely-watched decision on trade with China.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Bet Broke the

  • 6 Cleaning Tasks Better Left to the Professionals

    Even for seasoned DIYers, these home maintenance jobs should be outsourced to the experts.

  • U.S. Treasury calls for inter-agency approach on digital asset risks, benefits

    The framework also directs the administration to promote development of digital asset and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) technologies. The United States must continue working with international partners on standards for the development of digital payment architecture and CBDCs, according to the Treasury. "Uneven regulation, supervision, and compliance across jurisdictions creates opportunities for arbitrage and raises risks to financial stability and the protection of consumers, investors, businesses, and markets," the Treasury said in a statement posted to its website.

  • Gas is cheap for members only except Mt. Laurel, where a legality keeps Costco gas cheaper for all

    Costco’s new gas policy requires a person be a Costco member in order to get the discounted gas price in New Jersey. But, the rule doesn’t apply in Mt. Laurel.

  • SEE THE VIDEO: Police officers catch children jumping out of a burning home

    Madison police are seen catching children jumping out of a home on fire after officers found the stairs enflamed the day before Independence Day.

  • Which High-Yield Stock Is a Solid Buy for the Second Half?

    The second half of the year doesn't have to be scary. Though the treacherous road could continue into late summer, one has to think that inflation will begin to wane as a result of the many disinflationary forces that could go into effect. In any case, many intriguing high-yield stocks have become that much cheaper over the past few weeks. Despite lower prices, negative momentum, and a weaker macro outlook, many Wall Street analysts have maintained their "Strong Buy" analyst rating consensus. Gi

  • A time-traveling Casey Jones warns of aliens in Netflix's new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie

    Two years ago, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ended an acclaimed, Emmy-nominated and Annie Award-winning run on Nickelodeon after just two seasons. The quartet of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael went out in style, though, as the four-part series finale saw them defeating Shredder, rescuing Splinter, and setting up their feature as a heroic team. Now, the Rise of the TMNT crew is back for their own feature-length movie adventure, and this time they're dealing with somethi

  • Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band on Being Back on Tour After A More Than Two Year Hiatus

    Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band features Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay , Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart, Toto multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham, acclaimed session drummer Gregg Bissonette, and welcomes back Edgar Winter. The band sat down for a tour launch event at Casino Rama in Rama, Canada. It has been more than two years since the power players took the stage due to the pandemic. The two-part tour kicked off on May 27 but unfortunately had to pause on June 7 during the second of three sold-out shows at the Beacon Theater in New York City, when Edgar Winter, then later Steve Lukather, tested positive for Covid, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, adding them to the September tour. The second leg was initially scheduled to begin on September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and end on October 20 in Mexico City. At their launch event, we got to ask Ringo and the guys some questions about the tour, their new music, and what it's been like being back on the road again touring. 'Two-and-a-half years has been difficult. I love to play, as you can tell. I put the All Starrs together 32 years ago and, you know, I was in a couple of bands before that, and...for me, that's what it's all about, is playing and having an audience," said The Beatles' legendary drummer. To be in the audience at their next show this summer, check out RingoStarr.com .

  • What Fitness Pros Do When They Don't Feel Like Working Out

    If your head isn't into exercise or if you only have a few minutes to spare, this advice is for you.

  • Can the Big 12 capitalize on the chaos of the Pac-12? | College Football Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss how the Big 12 could find a silver lining, and possibly some new members, in the chaos happening in the Pac-12, and debate if the Pac-12 can save itself with a new TV contract and shrewd maneuvering by commissioner George Kliavkoff.

  • What this Arizona NFL player and star chef ordered at this buzzy Phoenix Mexican restaurant

    NFL Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, aka D-Hop, made a surprise visit to Taco Boy's with a James Beard-nominated chef. Here's how they responded.