Inflation hits fresh 40-year high of 9.1pc - live updates

Inflation CPI 40-year high 9.1pc cost-of-living crisis Bank of England interest rates - Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

UK inflation pushed higher again in May, piling more pressure on the Bank of England to step up efforts to control soaring prices.

The consumer price index rose to 9.1pc last month, according to the ONS. This was up from 9pc the previous month and marks a fresh 40-year high.

The increase was driven by higher prices for everything from fuel and electricity to food and drinks.

There are also signs the worst is still to come as the producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, surged to a 45-year high of 15.7pc.

The retail price index, which is used to determine train ticket prices and to which some index-linked bonds are pegged, rose to 11.7pc

The figures will fuel calls for the Bank of England to do more to keep a lid on inflation as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The Monetary Policy Committee last week raised interest rates by a cautious 0.25pc, but signalled it would act more aggressively if needed.

It has forecast that inflation will peak above 11pc later in the year when another rise in the energy price cap comes into effect.

08:30 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

It's a torrid start to the day for the FTSE 100, which is feeling the heat from the latest inflation figures and recession fears.

The blue-chip index is down 1.3pc, dragged lower by energy and commodity shares.

BP and Shell tumbled 2.7pc and 3.5pc respectively as oil prices dropped sharply amid concerns about a global economic slowdown.

Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American all shed around 3pc.

NatWest was one of only four blue-chip companies that escaped the red. It rose more than 2pc after the Government extended a plan to sell more of its £11.3bn stake.

Story continues

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 fell 1.4pc, with software company Micro Focus slumping 12pc after it first-half results.

08:25 AM

Factory prices jump by most since 1977

Factory price inflation PPI - Charlotte Graham

Let's take another look at those factory gate prices, which spell trouble for consumers in the month ahead.

The producer price index, which measures the cost of goods leaving factory, jumped 15.7pc in May, according to the ONS figures.

That's well ahead of forecasts of 14.7pc and marks the biggest rise since 1977.

It comes as manufacturers grapple with soaring input costs for raw material and labour as Russia's war in Ukraine and Covid-related staff issues take their toll.

Factory gate prices reflect the costs that have to be shouldered by retailers, but these are usually passed on to consumers in the form of higher shop prices.

The British Chambers of Commerce said the number of businesses reporting that they plan to raise prices was "far beyond anything we've seen since our records began in 1989".

08:15 AM

More reaction: UK flirting with recession

Hussain Mehdi at HSBC Asset Management also sounds the alarm over a looming recession.

The worst is yet to come with October’s energy price cap increase. With services inflation remaining bolstered by a very tight labour market, and a weak pound resulting in higher import prices, the Bank of England will be forced to remain in tightening mode. Indeed, there is a risk of 50bp hikes at the next couple of meetings – action not seen since the mid- 90s. Overall, the intense income squeeze, weak consumer confidence, and housing market vulnerability to rising rates – especially given the UK’s relatively high share of variable rate mortgages – means the economy is on the brink of recession. Nevertheless, despite the most elevated recession risk among major developed markets, UK equities continue to outperform given their high weight to value, defensive and commodity names, as well as limited tech sector exposure.

08:13 AM

Reaction: A recession looks increasingly likely

Tom Stevenson at Fidelity International warns the Bank's efforts to curb inflation could tip Britain into a recession.

The Bank of England is battling a toxic combination of high inflation and stagnant growth. It means policymakers are pulled in two opposing directions, an impossible balancing act for rate-setters. Rates look likely to rise to 3pc next year but, while this may take the heat out of inflation, it will come at a heavy cost. A recession looks increasingly likely. It’s a difficult time for households. Earnings are rising but not as fast as prices. And that mismatch looks like continuing for some time yet. For investors, the outlook is better. UK-based investors are benefiting from the relative immunity of our domestic stock market to the woes of the British economy. Exposure to buoyant sectors such as commodities and oil & gas provides some protection from the chill winds blowing through global markets. More generally, investors should resist the temptation to become more bearish as markets drift lower. The bear market may not be over just yet but the odds of a decent return are improving.

08:09 AM

Traders scale back interest rate bets

Traders are scaling back their bets on future Bank of England interest rate rises after the latest inflation figures matched estimates.

Money markets are now pricing in 147 basis points of rate rises by November, which suggests they're no longer betting on three aggressive 50 basis-point increases.

By the end of the year, though, 177 basis points of rate rises are priced in. This would take the base rate to 3pc.

08:05 AM

IoD: Half of bosses expect two-year inflation surge

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, warns bosses are pessimistic about the outlook for inflation.

This is a story that has little changed since April, with the recent rise in household energy and transport prices explaining most of the high rate of inflation. The 0.1 percentage point increase in May is due primarily to the mathematical effect of having had a fall in food prices this time last year. Although there will be some reassurance that the rate of increase has temporarily steadied following last month’s rise, we will have a long wait before it gets anywhere near back to the Bank of England’s 2pc target. Our own surveys of IoD members show almost half of business leaders (46pc) think inflation will still be above the Bank of England’s target two years from now. Policymakers would be well advised to start talking publicly about when inflation might be expected to peak and start falling back, to help expectations re-anchor at a lower level.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 slumps after inflation figures

The FTSE 100 has fallen sharply at the open after the latest data showed another increase in inflation to a new 40-year high.

The blue-chip index dropped 1.3pc to 7,059 points.

07:55 AM

Reaction: BoE stuck between rock and hard place

Mike Bell at JP Morgan Asset Management says sky-high inflation leaves the Bank of England facing a dilemma.

On the one hand, real wages are already being squeezed by higher prices. Increasing borrowing costs further, on top of rising food and energy prices, could feel like rubbing salt in the wound for some households and increases the risk of a recession. However, there is also the risk that without further rate rises a wage price spiral could develop. The Bank of England are therefore stuck between a rock and a hard place. Nevertheless, we expect them to keep raising rates until there are clear signs that the labour market is weakening.

07:50 AM

Reaction: Inflation not at its peak yet

Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM UK, warns UK inflation has further to run.

Another tick up in inflation to 9.1pc means prices are rising at the fastest rate in more than 40 years and will pile on pressure on the Monetary Policy Committee to raise interest rates by a more aggressive 50 bps at its next meeting in August. What’s more, inflation has further to go. It may hit 10.5pc in October when Ofgem increases its energy price cap again and as food price rises continue to filter through. This will leave annual inflation at more than 8pc, its highest rate since the early 1980s. However, inflation should fall sharply in the second half of 2023 as the recent rises in energy prices fall out of the annual comparison. This, combined with a much weaker economy over the rest of the year may be enough to let the MPC press pause on its tightening cycle at the start of 2023. It’s not all bad though, oil prices have fallen by 10pc over the last two weeks, which should feed into lower fuel inflation over the next month. Nevertheless, the huge rise in inflation will mean there is likely to be very little growth in GDP in the second half of the year. Indeed, our forecasts suggest the economy will be no bigger this time next year than it is now – so while we aren’t forecasting a recession at the minute, it would not take much of a rise in oil prices or a disruption in supply chains to push the UK into one.

07:48 AM

What's driving inflation?

The latest figures once again showed how surging energy costs are driving inflation.

Housing and household services, which includes gas and electricity prices, and transport, which includes petrol and diesel, together made up around half the annual consumer price index.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages were another big driving force as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to drive up grocery prices.

One positive note, however, came from clothing and footwear, which posted a slightly smaller increase in May.

ONS CPI inflation - ONS

07:41 AM

Is demand starting to flag?

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics points to the fall in core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components from the headline inflation figure.

This is an encouraging sign, he says, as it shows the squeeze on household budgets may be hitting demand, which in turn should cool surging prices.

While the headline rate of CPI inflation ticked up in May, core CPI inflation fell to 5.9%, from 6.2% in April, slightly undershooting the consensus and the MPC's f'cast. This is an encouraging sign that retailers are starting to accept tighter margins now demand is flagging: pic.twitter.com/RbivQzwoId — Samuel Tombs (@samueltombs) June 22, 2022

07:38 AM

Capital Economics: Not enough to seal bigger interest rate rise

Paul Dales, chief economist at Capital Economics, says the modest rise in inflation may encourage the Bank of England to raise interest by just 0.25pc again at its next meeting.

CPI inflation is not yet close to its peak. With two-thirds of the observation period for the Ofgem price cap having now passed, something like a 40pc rise in utility prices is pretty much baked in the cake for October. We think that will raise CPI inflation to 10-11pc. Even so, it is not obvious in this release that there are signs of the “more persistent inflationary pressures” that last week the Bank said would prompt it to “act forcefully”. The rise in services inflation from 4.7pc to 4.9pc does take it to its highest rate since 1993 and suggests that domestic price pressures are still strengthening. But core goods inflation, which more driven by global factors, did ease back from 8pc to 7.2pc. And overall core CPI inflation fell from 6.2pc to 5.9pc. On its own, then, this release is probably not enough to seal the deal on a 50bps rate hike in August. Even so, we still think the Bank will raise rates from 1.25pc now to 3pc next year. That remains a higher forecast than the peak of 2pc envisaged by a consensus of analysts.

07:33 AM

Pound falls as inflation keeps rising

Sterling has extended its decline against the dollar this morning as traders digested the latest inflation data.

The consumer price index was in line with expectations at 9.1pc, while core prices were slightly below the forecast reading.

But the producer price index jumped to 15.7pc – the biggest rise in 45 years.

The figures are likely to fuel expectations of further interest rate rises by the Bank of England.

07:29 AM

ONS: Output prices surging at fastest pace in 45 years

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, says:

Though still at historically high levels, the annual inflation rate was little changed in May.

Continued steep food price rises and record high petrol prices were offset by clothing costs rising by less than this time last year and a drop in often fluctuating computer games prices.

The price of goods leaving factories rose at their fastest rate in 45 years, driven by widespread food price rises, while the cost of raw materials leapt at their fastest rate on record.

07:21 AM

The worst is still to come

The producer price index, which tracks the price of goods leaving factories, surged to 15.7pc in May. That's up from 14pc the previous month and well ahead of forecasts.

The PPI measures inflation before it reaches consumers, so it's a grim warning that further price rises are in the pipeline.

The Bank of England now expects inflation to peak above 11pc this year, with matters expected to worsen when another rise in the energy price cap kicks in in October.

07:16 AM

Prices just keep rising

Here's a first take on the numbers from my colleague Louis Ashworth:

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year high of 9.1pc in May as Britain’s inflation nightmare deepened. Consumer prices picked up at more than four times the Bank of England’s 2pc target, according to its preferred measure of consumer prices. It is expected to reach double digits later this year, in the worst cost-of-living shock in a generation. However, core inflation – which strips out volatile elements such as energy and food – cooled slightly, falling to 5.9pc from April’s 6.2pc. The continued headline rise in prices puts pressure on the Bank’s Governor, Andrew Bailey, who has previously claimed the central bank has “helpless” to tackle inflation caused by soaring global commodity prices, spurred in part by the conflict in Ukraine. Soaring inflation has prompted the Bank of England to rapidly raise interest rates, in an effort to cool demand by slowing the economy down.

07:11 AM

Inflation surges again

Good morning.

There's no let-up in the latest inflation figures, which hit a new 40-year high in May.

The consumer price index rose to 9.1pc last month, according to the ONS. That's up from 9pc a month earlier.

Prices rose 0.7pc in the month alone, which marks a slowdown from the 2.5pc pace recorded in April when the new energy price cap came into effect. Still, the numbers show prices are rising across the economy.

The retail price index, which is used to determine train ticket prices and to which some index-linked bonds are pegged, surged 11.7pc.

All eyes will now be on the Bank of England, which is under pressure to do more to stop runaway inflation.

5 things to start your day

1) Global spending on coal projects is expected to surge The IEA expects about $115bn to be invested on fossil fuel supply chains this year

2) Pioneering vaccine maker Moderna to open first factory in Britain The new site would allow a rapid response to future pandemics

3) Archaic rail rules mean it takes nine workers to 'change a plug socket' RMT accused of calling strike to defend host of outdated practices

4) Telecom chiefs summoned to Downing Street to discuss cost of living crisis Industry leaders will be asked for suggestions on how to help struggling customers with rising bills

5) Glencore executives could face charges after company pleads guilty to bribery How one of Britain's biggest bribery scandals engulfed the Glencore billionaires

What happened overnight

Equities struggled this morning after a brief respite from last week's painful rout across world markets, with recession fears continuing to build as central banks hike interest rates to combat decades-high inflation.

While Asia, Wall Street and Europe all enjoyed healthy gains on Tuesday, analysts warned the downbeat mood on trading floors means the selling is unlikely to end any time soon.

In early Asian trade, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Jakarta and Manila all fell, while Tokyo and Shanghai were barely moved. There were small gains in Wellington.

Coming up today