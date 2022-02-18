Inflation is sending gold prices higher — one insider reveals the best trade to make

·2 min read

Rampant inflation has made the gold trade hot again, and the best way to play the momentum may be through ETFs and owning the physical metal, says one commodities industry veteran.

"The ETFs are probably the easiest way. You can buy equity ETFs and you can also buy the physical gold. The physical gold is a very safe bet, but you don't get the premium that you get in a good equity," said Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow on Yahoo Finance Live.

To say the gold trade had been dead in the water for almost two years may be an understatement, as investors rotated into high growth stocks in a bid to drive returns during a sharp economic recovery.

Gold prices haven't yet reclaimed their more than $2,000 an ounce highs seen in late July 2020. Prices dipped to as low as $1,728 an ounce in Sept. 2021.

Gold - Metal, Stock Market and Exchange, Ingot, Consumerism
Gold - Metal, Stock Market and Exchange, Ingot, Consumerism

But with inflation staying elevated, traders have plowed back into gold as a safe-haven, store-of-value trade.

Gold prices have popped by about 6% since late January to nearly $1,900 an ounce. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF is up 5% in the last four weeks.

Shares of gold producers have shot up even higher.

Barrick Gold shares are up 20% in the last month, while Newmont Mining has shot up 10%.

As for Barrick Gold, its stock got a lift this week as it declared a dividend and signaled it will stay disciplined in how it approaches potential M&A.

Added Bristow, "The last 50, 60 years gold has always been a stabilizer in a portfolio. You should have around 5% of your portfolio in some sort of gold package. That really helps you through difficult times."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed expands trading restrictions on policymakers to cover crypto, other assets

    The Federal Reserve on Friday released a set of new rules that restrict some of the nation’s most powerful economic policymakers — and their family members — from actively trading stocks and other securities.

  • Why there is a nearly 50% sale on this doughnut stock: analyst

    Why one Wall Street analyst is singing the praises of this donut stock into earnings.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks renew declines as Russia-Ukraine tensions ramp

    Stocks fell on Friday to extend declines after a sell-off on Thursday, with geopolitical tensions ramping further to contribute to a further risk-off tone in markets.

  • Inflation prices on the rise

    Inflation prices on the rise

  • Miami reportedly sees blockchain-focused VC deal skyrocket in 2021

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova details the surge in block-chain venture capital investments within the city of Miami in 2021 and how the mayor is pushing the use of the city's own cryptocurrency,&nbsp;

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 15% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday morning for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo Ship

  • Meta (formerly Facebook) stock is having its worst month ever

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita breaks down how Meta's stock continues to slide following a whistleblower's testimony on the social media company's algorithmic practices.

  • Real estate: An expert breaks down the latest housing market trends

    Principal Real Estate Global Head of Research and Strategy Indraneel Karlekar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss existing home sales data for January, real estate demand growth, and the top states for real estate investing.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Russia-Ukraine, and the Fed make for Catch 22 market: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 18, 2022.

  • US existing home sales unexpectedly jump in January, as inventory hits record low

    Existing home sales rose 6.7% to a seasonally adjusted 6.50 million million units in January from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors https://www.nar.realtor/r... (NAR). The number of sales was down 2.3% from the same month a year ago. Home sales in December were revised down to 6.09 million from 6.18 million. The results far exceeded analysts' expectations of a 1.3% month-over-month decline to 6.1 million units, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Silver Has Been Stuck at Lower Prices. It May Be Time to Buy.

    Silver prices have been generally lower since August, making the metal an attractive buying opportunity as demand picks up.

  • Texas Massively Undercounted 2021 Freeze Deaths, Analysis Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- The death toll from Texas’s historic February 2021 freeze may have been four times higher than the state’s official count, according to a new analysis by the Houston Chronicle.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK funds’ bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date and Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn't inspire much confidence.

  • Mystery $3.7 Billion Pushed Through BlackRock ETF Stumps Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- In just a matter of weeks, $3.7 billion suddenly entered and then exited a BlackRock Inc. exchange-traded fund that barely had any day-to-day action over its 15 year life-span, leaving traders scratching their heads for clues as to what’s behind the move.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audi

  • Stock Market Reverses Lower, Remains Fearful Of Ukraine Crisis; This Index Beats Market

    The stock market's attention centered on Ukraine, where the threat of large-scale military action remained high and skirmishes were being reported.

  • Stocks Fall as Ukraine Tensions Mount

    U.S. stocks fell after the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its steepest one-day loss of 2022, while Brent crude oil prices fell.

  • Market strategist: Investors are ‘desperately seeking clarity’ on 2 things

    State Street Global Advisors US SPDR Chief Investment Strategist Michael Arone joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market as investors mull the Russia-Ukraine crisis and Fed policy.