Inflation and labor shortage driving health care costs up more than 5% next year

Employer-based health plan costs are going up an average of 5.4% in 2024 due to inflation and the labor market, according to Mercer, a global consulting firm.

What’s not clear is how much of the jump in costs will translate into premium increases for workers.

Mercer’s annual cost survey of hundreds of businesses across the country, released Thursday, said many large employers over the last five years have avoided shifting the higher expense to their workforces.

The survey of 1,700 employers in June did not give a breakdown of how many will shift the increased expense and how many will not.

The projected increase in health care benefits for 2024 is higher than what Mercer found over the last decade when it typically averaged 3% to 4% a year, according to firm.

What's to blame?

Inflation and labor shortages last year in the healthcare industry have pushed healthcare costs higher, according to Mercer.

A scene inside NCH Baker Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

More: NCH Healthcare System switching vendor for electronic medical records in early June

More: SWFL hospitals get 2022 performance ratings from the federal government. Here's how they fared

The findings should not come as a surprise as numerous studies consistently point out how health care spending per person and as part of the gross domestic product in the United States is higher than in other wealthy countries.

Roughly 71% of workers, or 159 million nonelderly, in the U.S. are covered by employer-sponsored plans, according to the Commonwealth Fund.

In January, Commonwealth reported the U.S. spends 18% of its gross domestic product on health care, the highest among 13 high-income countries, while life expectancy, rate of chronic health conditions and rate of avoidable illnesses tops the charts.

Patient rooms line the hall in the first phase of the emergency room expansion at NCH Baker Hospital in Naples on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

When it comes to employers shifting the costs to their workers, Mercer said large businesses with 500 or more employees have avoided that move based on minimal growth in deductibles and premiums.

The survey does not include dollar figures for what workers pay in their annual premium.

Yearly family premiums in 2022 with employer-sponsored coverage averaged a total of $22,463 and the worker’s cost share through premiums was $6,106, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Many employer plan sponsors have chosen to absorb cost increases in recent years rather than ask employees to pay more out of pocket for healthcare,” Sunit Patel, Mercer’s chief actuary for health and benefits, said in a news release.

What is contributing to higher costs, besides inflation and the labor market, are increasing use of costly drugs to treat diabetes and obesity.

While Mercer did not identify the drugs by name, the popular diabetes drug Ozempic that’s also used for weight loss costs roughly $900 a month without insurance.

Some employers have taken steps to control costs that, if not taken, would have meant the cost for medical plans would have risen an average of 6.6% next year.

To help control expenses, large employers steer members to what are called “centers of excellence” when they have complex medical needs.

About 49% of employers are taking steps that include virtual care to help control costs of workers with chronic conditions like diabetes.

When it comes to behavioral health, 42% of companies have improved access to mental health services in recent years.

What's important to employers

Here are other findings among companies with 500 workers on what will be “highly important” over the next three to five years.

52% said managing higher claims.

43% said enhancing benefits for worker retention.

39% said expanding behavioral health

44% said managing costs for specialty drugs

29% said improving affordability

20% said enhancing benefits

14% said expanding virtual care

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Report: Health care will cost you more next year thanks to inflation