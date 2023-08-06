Inflation is not beaten – cutting rates too soon would be dangerous

Bank of England

There is now a vigorous debate developing between economists about inflation prospects and hence the outlook for interest rates.

Some believe that interest rates will have to rise further and others believe that they have already risen plenty far enough and, indeed, that the Bank of England is risking overkill.

One imagines that a similar debate must be taking place inside the Bank. It’s a shame that there wasn’t such a debate a couple of years ago when the Bank seemed to be in the grip of groupthink.

That led it to make a major error in under-estimating the danger of resurgent inflation. It is now extremely important that it doesn’t make another one in the opposite direction.

There are some encouraging signs that point to lower inflation ahead. In particular, global influences on inflation are now mainly trending down. Indeed, China looks to be entering deflationary territory. Global food prices have started to fall – although annual UK food price inflation is still high, albeit lower than it was a few months ago.

Yet core inflation remains uncomfortably high in most developed countries, including the US and the euro-zone. Accordingly, although the rate of increase of import prices has fallen back sharply, import prices are still rising. It seems unlikely that we are going to benefit anytime soon from a wave of imported deflation.

Meanwhile, at 6.9pc, UK wage growth, remains uncomfortably high and the labour market is extremely tight, with unemployment low and vacancies high. Unsurprisingly, therefore, domestically generated inflation remains strong.

Admittedly, the emphasis that is placed here on the labour market and the process of wages and prices chasing each other upwards (the so-called wage-price spiral) is now sometimes derided as outdated Keynesian thinking. Mind you, to this particular outdated Keynesian, it still seems to be the core of the issue.

Various economists are inclined to see an alternative approach to inflation forecasting and control in the workings of the money supply, however defined. They are fond of quoting the great American economist Milton Friedman who famously said: “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon”. Accordingly, they say, it is to the money supply that we should now look.

And some measures of the money supply have recently been contracting. This, they say, suggests that the Bank of England has already done enough to bring inflation down and in fact it may have already overdone things. It is in danger of causing an unnecessary recession, with all the pain and loss that this would bring.

I take a different view. As another American economist, Henry Wallich, once said: “Inflation is a monetary phenomenon in the same way that shooting people is a ballistic phenomenon.”

In other words, there is a good deal more to it. Nevertheless, there is information in the money supply data and the Bank of England was culpable in paying so little attention to the money supply when it missed the signs of inflation ahead.

But the money supply is not the only source of useful information about inflation prospects and its signals can sometimes be misleading.

Moreover, contrary to the widespread view that if only we controlled the money supply appropriately, we could avoid damaging fluctuations in the economy, monetary factors work through their effects on aggregate demand and hence on all markets, including goods and labour.

If recent monetary contraction does foreshadow a sharp fall in inflation ahead, then it will be because that monetary contraction will cause/be reflected in weakness of aggregate demand and that will then feed through into the labour market, causing the wage-price spiral to abate.

For inflation to be safely returned to something like the target rate of 2pc, then wage growth has to be brought down to about 3pc, or 3.5pc at most, compared to the current level of 6.9pc.

I suspect that in order to achieve this result, it will require some sort of recession in order to loosen the labour market. Although over recent quarters the economy has held up remarkably well in the circumstances, I do expect some sort of recession to emerge later on this year and/or at the beginning of next year.

This would not imply that the Bank had made a mistake in pushing rates too high. Getting core inflation to subside is usually a slow and painful process. That is precisely why it is so important not to let the inflationary genie out of the bottle in the first place.

As we have moved closer to the peak, the debate about how much interest rates have to rise has lost intensity. The burning issue now is about how long interest rates should remain at the peak and how far and how fast they can then be reduced.

It is possible to imagine a scenario under which inflation falls very fast and the Bank is prompted into cutting interest rates quickly. But I don’t think this is likely, particularly not if the Bank fails to push interest rates much higher than they currently are.

What’s more, our past experience illustrates the danger of cutting interest rates too soon. During three of the six bouts of inflation since 1970 (1971, 1975, 1977), core inflation picked up again within two years of its peak after premature interest rate reductions. The result was that interest rates had to be increased again within two years of the prior peak.

I still believe that interest rates will have to rise a bit further. But even if I am wrong and 5.25pc proves to be the peak, it will probably be a good while yet before the Bank can safely contemplate cutting rates.

It has a tightrope to walk. Holding rates too high for too long is a risk. But so is failing to keep them high enough. The last thing we need is for inflation to start falling, only to get stuck or, still worse, to resurge.

Roger Bootle is senior independent adviser to Capital Economics

