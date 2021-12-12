Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

FILE - A driver fills a tank at a gas station Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Marysville, Wash. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a variety of reasons. And they don't see a repeat of the 1970s or early 1980s, when inflation ran above 10% for frighteningly long stretches. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
STAN CHOE and CATHY BUSSEWITZ
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets.

Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a variety of reasons. And they don't see a repeat of the 1970s or early 1980s, when inflation ran above 10% for frighteningly long stretches.

Households could even see relief in some areas within weeks. Prices have dropped on global markets for crude oil and natural gas, which is filtering into lower prices at the pump and for home heating. That should keep inflation somewhat in check, even if prices keep rising elsewhere in the economy.

To be sure, economists say inflation will likely stay higher than it was before the pandemic, even after it eases through 2022. More often than not in the last 10 years, inflation was below 2%, and it even scraped below zero during parts of 2015. The bigger danger then was too-low inflation, which can also lead to a weak economy.

“This is not going to be an easy fix,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. “Just because inflation will eventually moderate doesn’t mean that prices are going to go down. They’re up. We’re just lowering the rate of change, not the level of prices.”

Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise, expects inflation to peak at 7.1% in December and January, for example. After that, he expects the inflation rate to fall toward 4% by the summer and below 3% by the end of the year, but to stay above 2% through 2023.

One reason for the moderation, he said, is improving supply chains. They had become ensnarled when the global economy suddenly returned to life following its brief shutdown, and economists hope increasing availability of everything from computer chips to shipping containers will help inflation to ease.

“It’s in no one’s interests to have the supply chain as disruptive as it has been," Price said.

Then there's the Federal Reserve. Wall Street expects the Fed to say this upcoming week that it will accelerate its exit from a monthly bond-buying program meant to support the economy. That would open the door for it to begin raising short-term interest rates.

Both the bond buying and low rates are intended to spur borrowing, which gets people and companies to buy more things. That can help drive inflation higher, as demand outstrips supply.

The U.S. government will also potentially offer less aid to households in 2022, whether that's through child tax credit payments or beefed-up unemployment benefits. That could also lead to fewer purchases by Americans, further lessening the pressure on inflation.

Most immediately, Americans should see swings in inflation via energy costs.

A gallon of regular gasoline has fallen about 2.4% over the last month, to a little less than $3.35 per gallon on Friday, according to AAA. That’s progress, though drivers are still paying far higher prices than last year, when a gallon of regular was only $2.16.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts gasoline will drop again to an average of $3.13 in December and to $2.88 for all of 2022 after averaging $3.39 last month, the highest since 2014.

“That should provide some relief for consumers when they go to fill up their tanks. Now how much relief? That’s really hard to tell,” said Andrew Gross, spokesman for AAA. “It’s really hard to gauge what sort of world events are happening. And it really doesn’t take much to spike oil prices.”

Oil prices have dropped for a number of reasons. On one side, nations have made agreements to boost oil supplies. On the other, the omicron variant of the coronavirus dented expectations for demand on worries it would cause lockdowns and canceled travel. Benchmark U.S. crude oil has fallen nearly 15% since the start of November.

Home heating costs are also likely to be lower than projected, although bills will still likely be higher than last year, as prices for natural gas fall with other fuels on global markets.

The average cost to heat a home this winter will be an estimated $972, according to Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. That’s less than the $1,056 his group was projecting in October, but still higher than the $888 consumers paid to heat their homes last year.

“This is a consumer beware situation,” Wolfe said. “Don’t get your hopes up that prices are going to come down to last year’s levels.”

Perhaps the biggest wildcard in where inflation is heading is what happens with workers' wages.

Workers across the country are fighting for higher pay. Deere & Co. employees recently won a deal that will deliver 10% raises immediately, for example.

Usually, companies will try to pass such increases along to their customers through higher prices. And with the unemployment rate low and companies chasing after workers — there were nearly 1.5 job openings at the end of October for every person on unemployment — the pressure may be building for faster wage gains.

On top of that is whether the spike already seen in inflation will scare U.S. households into speeding up purchases to get ahead of any further price increases. That could create its own feedback loop, driving prices higher.

“We’ve seen a real awareness on Main Street that prices have gone up,” ADP's Richardson said.

“It's a concern because when you're battling inflation on multiple fronts — it's not just the supply chain, it's not just the labor market shortages, but now you've got the consumer who's in the mix — it just increases the difficulty in bringing inflation under control."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fact-check: How far has the U.S. cut its reliance on coal compared to other countries?

    The U.S. is not alone in cutting its reliance on coal.

  • Could Americans Be in Line for $500 Billion in Stimulus Aid?

    For much of 2020 and the first part of 2021, unemployment was rampant and jobs were difficult to come by. Recognizing how badly the public was in need of relief, lawmakers approved multiple stimulus packages designed to throw Americans a financial lifeline. Over the past 20 months or so, Americans have benefitted from boosted unemployment benefits, enhanced tax credits, mortgage forbearance, eviction bans, and rental assistance programs.

  • Turkey's Erdogan says social media a 'threat to democracy'

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy. Erdogan's government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech. “Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organized communications conference in Istanbul. Turkey passed a law last year requiring social media platforms that have more than 1 million users to maintain a legal representative and store data in the country.

  • Mission accomplished: How America achieved the 'impossible' with COVID vaccines

    Operation Warp Speed did not happen by accident, its impact was not the result of a miracle, and it wasn’t the result of especially good fortune.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Weaker Dollar, Easing Omicron Fears

    Trader reaction to the 50% to 61.8% retracement zone at $73.13 to $75.66 will determine the next major move.

  • Pope calls for 'serious international dialogue' to defuse Ukraine tensions

    Pope Francis, in his first comments on the tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, called on Sunday for serious international dialogue to resolve tensions and urged both sides to avoid an armed conflict. He said he was praying for "dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and for all of its people, so that tensions there are resolved through a serious international dialogue and not with weapons".

  • Kremlin says Putin, Biden agreed to more discussions

    The Kremlin on Sunday said President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a highly anticipated call last week amid mounting tensions centered around Ukraine to hold more discussions in the future."[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen," Putin told Biden, according to a video released on Russian state TV, Rossiya 1, that was cited by Reuters.The Kremlin, however, said it was too early to...

  • French fishermen plan to ruin Christmas for millions of Britons with blockade

    French trawlermen are drawing up plans to ruin Christmas for millions of Britons by blockading Calais and other key ports in response to the resolution of the post-Brexit dispute over fishing licences.

  • Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Revealed How They Deal With This Parenting Inevitability In Emotional Interview

    There are a few things that happen when you raise your children: their first steps, helping them grow, and eventually — seeing them leave for a life of their own. Of course, you’re proud and excited, but then you become an empty nester — and all the emotions that come with that title come to […]

  • Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people

    Austria ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections. The rules, which vary by region within the country, largely allow for the reopening of theaters, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues on Sunday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer last week called the move an “opening with a seatbelt,” giving each of Austria’s nine regions the ability to loosen or tighten restrictions based on the local situation. Unvaccinated people will still be subject to the lockdown restrictions and should remain at home for all but a handful of specific reasons, like buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

  • Poland’s Hardt Sees 50 Basis-Point Rate Hike in January

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland will probably raise its main interest rate by 50 basis points in January, which would mark a fourth consecutive monthly increase, said Lukasz Hardt, a member of the Monetary Policy Council. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearIn an intervie

  • This $65 Ski Jacket Keeps Shoppers 'Almost Too Warm'

    The perfect ski coat does exist, apparently.

  • How Volatile Oil Prices Could Spark Conflict In South America

    Volatile oil prices, sparked by the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, are weighing on Colombia’s economy, heightening geopolitical risks in the region

  • Investors await faster taper, inflation view at Fed meeting

    Investors are bracing for the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year, with market participants hungry to learn how quickly the central bank plans to finish unwinding its bond-buying program and pick up signs of when it may start to raise rates in 2022. Stocks are back at record highs following last week’s selloff – a market spasm brought on by worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the central bank may discuss speeding up the reduction of its $120 billion per month bond buying program at next week's meeting. There is potential for renewed volatility, however, if the Fed takes a more hawkish than expected view on rolling back the easy money policies that have helped stocks more than double from their March 2020 lows, including a rapid reduction in bond buying that clears the way for the central bank to raise rates sooner.

  • The war in orbit

    A recent Russian anti-satellite test created a dangerous cloud of space debris and raised the risk of war in space.

  • As Inflation Roars, the Fed Faces a Thorny Choice

    Faster reduction in bond-buying will be a key topic at next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. That will point to likely pace of interest-rate hikes.

  • How To Boost Your Social Security Benefit With Supplemental Security Income

    The Supplemental Security Income program provides a monthly benefit to adults and children with a disability or blindness and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to...

  • Be Smart About What You Hold in Your Roth IRA

    In November 1789, Benjamin Franklin lamented in a letter to a friend that there were only two certainties in life: death and taxes. One such law, the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997, introduced the Roth IRA -- a highly tax-advantaged savings vehicle that middle-class Americans could use to prepare for retirement. Unlike a traditional individual retirement account (IRA) where savers contributed pre-tax dollars, got access to tax-deferred growth, and then faced taxation upon withdrawals in retirement, taxpayers saving in a Roth IRA would contribute after-tax dollars upfront. In exchange, Roth funds would be permanently sheltered from federal income tax -- allowing savers to enjoy both tax-free growth and tax-exempt withdrawals.

  • Israel to remove security detail for Netanyahu family

    An Israeli parliamentary committee voted Sunday to stop providing personal security for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife and adult sons, six months after the longtime leader was ousted from power. The decision, which goes into effect Monday, came despite pleas from Netanyahu that his family is regularly subjected to threats on their lives. Netanyahu was unseated from the prime minister's office in June after a constellation of political parties united in their opposition to him succeeded in forming a government without his long-ruling Likud party. The one-time leader, who served as prime minister for 12 consecutive years, is now the opposition leader and continues to have a state-issued security detail.

  • Analysis-Stuck in the middle? UAE walks tightrope between U.S, Israel and Iran

    The United Arab Emirates is walking a diplomatic high wire between superpower ally Washington, new friend Israel and old adversary Iran as it seeks to avoid a costly regional conflict that could torpedo its trade and tourism ambitions. Abu Dhabi hosts Israel's prime minister this week and will receive a U.S. delegation seeking to warn companies in the UAE about compliance with sanctions on Iran over its nuclear activities. The whirl of diplomacy marks a shift in foreign policy approach for the UAE, which is retreating from military adventurism after having waded into a series of damaging conflicts over the past decade, from Yemen to Libya, according to Emirati officials, analysts and regional diplomats.