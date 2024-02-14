Inflation rate drops to lowest level in three years in San Diego County
10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt speaks to an economy expert on the latest numbers from San Diego County officials.
After Aiyuk's comments, the wideout was discussed in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's end-of-season news conference.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
"To say that the Niners can’t win a big game would be an extremely inaccurate statement,” Shanahan said.
Save up to 65% on goodies from Keurig, Ninja, KitchenAid and more — prices start at just $8.
The state of North Carolina dropped its charges due to "lack of sufficient evidence."
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. These are all the tech and gaming layoffs we've noted so far in 2024.
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
A recent analysis of federal highway data found that the state of Florida is home to seven of the worst 10 counties for bicyclist deaths in the United States, and 14 of the worst 20.
Mozilla is the latest notable tech company to lay off staff. It's letting go around 60 workers and prioritizing projects such as Firefox and AI recommendations.
Kick off your holiday weekend shopping with a Cuisinart air fryer for over 40% off, a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330, a 3-piece luggage set for only $126 and so much more.
With misinterpretations of HIPAA starting with just its name, misunderstandings of what the law actually does greatly impact our ability to recognize how the kinds of data do and don't fall under its scope. That’s especially true as a growing number of consumer tech devices and services gather troves of information related to our health.
As investors grow increasingly bullish the economy won't spiral into a recession, they are allocating more money to the stock market.
The Scuderia Ferrari SF-24 takes on the longest-ever F1 season. Said to be 95% changed from the SF-23, it aims to improve on last year's late-season form.
Police say the theft was financially motivated and not race-related.
Honda has released a video of the upcoming CR-V hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, which can run solely on a plug-in battery, much like a PHEV.
The Giants desperately needed to add a power hitter to their lineup, and Jorge Soler fits the bill.
The gap between the major conferences and all others has existed for decades, but now there are cracks forming within that top tier of conferences — and those cracks could lead to major changes for the college football and basketball postseasons.
The EU has determined that Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's Bing and Edge aren't dominant enough in their markets to be subject to stricter regulation. As such, iMessage won't need to comply with the Digital Markets Act, and Apple won't need to make it interoperable with other messaging services.
Lower-income consumers may start to cook at home more as restaurant meals become increasingly pricey.
Nothing announced that it will reveal its latest Phone 2a on March 5th, but there's a not-great surprise for American fans of the product.