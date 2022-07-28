Turkey Raises 2022 Inflation Forecast to 60.4% on Imports, Lira
The Turkish central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 60.4% from 42.8% in April, citing the rising cost of imports and food as well as the impact of a weak lira.
Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Thursday that consumer inflation would slow to 19.2% at the end of next year before reaching 8.8% in 2024. The bank’s official target is 5%.
Kavcioglu unveiled his latest forecasts and the monetary authority’s quarterly inflation report at a news conference in Ankara.
