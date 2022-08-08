How the Inflation Reduction Act would address the climate crisis
The Senate has approved a $740 billion domestic spending package that Sen. Chuck Schumer said has the "boldest climate package in U.S. history." Here's what it includes.
Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with Senate passage of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal once thought dead. And in a counterintuitive turn for the president who has long promoted his decades of Capitol Hill experience, Biden’s aides chalk up his victories to the fact that he's been publicly playing the role of cheerleader rather than legislative quarterback. Democrats and the White House hope the run of legislative victories, both bipartisan and not, just four months before the November elections will help resuscitate their political fortunes by showing voters what they can accomplish with even the slimmest of majorities.
Nonprofit E2 says passing the Inflation Reduction Act will drive more job growth in solar, wind and electric vehicles, return hiring to pre-COVID levels.
Here's what's in the Democrats' big climate, health care, and tax package, the Inflation Reduction Act
Republicans have also knocked the bill's name as it nears final passage. Some are using the same criticism Sanders made on the Senate floor.
The stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped today after Canaccord analyst George Gianarikas raised his price target for the electric vehicle company's shares and after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which could give some electric vehicle (EV) sales a boost. Gianarikas raised his price target for Tesla's shares to $881, up from his previous price target of $815, and kept a buy rating on the stock today. The analyst believes that Tesla has a built-in advantage over other EV makers because of the company's lead in manufacturing, its ability to procure EV materials, as well as its autonomous vehicle technology, according to TheFly.com.
Seven Republican senators voted with all 50 Democrats to maintain a $35 monthly cap on the price of insulin in the Democrats’ $700 billion climate, health and tax reconciliation bill. The measure targeting people not covered by Medicare was ultimately blocked from being included in the Inflation Reduction Act when it fell three votes short of…
The Senate voted along party lines Saturday afternoon to advance a sweeping bill to reform the tax code, tackle climate change and lower the cost of prescription drugs, taking a big step closer to giving President Biden a major victory before the November midterm elections. The Senate voted 51-50 to proceed to the 755-page bill, after Vice President…
Median expectations for where inflation will be in one year tumbled 0.6 percentage point to 6.2% and the three-year outlook fell 0.4 percentage point to 3.2%, the lowest levels since February of this year and April of last year, respectively. For the one-year outlook, the fall in expectations was driven by big drops in year-ahead price growth changes for gasoline and food, with the decline in anticipated gasoline price growth being the second largest in the survey's nine-year history and the decline in food price growth the largest ever. Inflation expectations are a key dynamic being closely watched by Fed policymakers as they aggressively raise interest rates to contain price pressures running at four-decade highs.
Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again.