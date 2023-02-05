The Inflation Reduction Act carves out an EV tax credit for 2023. Does Tesla qualify?

Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY
·3 min read

When times are tight, every penny counts. That goes for money back on a tax return too. If you purchased a Tesla, or another kind of electric vehicle, you may be eligible for over $7,000 in tax credits.

In a move to incentivize the use of fuel-efficient cars, the government has written into the tax code a money-back perk for those who opt to buy electric and fuel cell vehicles. Tesla, a big name in the industry, has a number of models that qualify for this credit.

Here's how much money is up for grabs with 2023's Tesla Tax Credit, and all the requirements that must be met to get it.

Do you get a tax credit for buying a Tesla?

Yes. The government allows for various tax credits for the purchase of plug-in electric vehicles (EV) or fuel cell vehicles (FCV).

Tesla, arguably the most famed EV in the game, is on that list.

The amount of tax credits you may qualify for depends on when you bought the Tesla.

Tax season 2023 officially started: Here are key deadlines to keep in mind

1099, W-4, W-2, W-9, 1040: What are these forms used for when filing your taxes?

Tesla Tax Credit 2023:

The Internal Revenue Service allows for a clean vehicle tax credit of up to $7,500 for 2023. Tesla has several qualifying models including:

  • Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive

  • Tesla Model 3 Long Range

  • Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive - 7 seat variant (3-rows)

  • Tesla Model Y Long Range - 7 seat variant (3-rows)

  • Tesla Model Y Performance - 7 seat variant (3-rows)

  • Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive - 5 seat variant (2-rows)

  • Tesla Model Y Long Range - 5 seat variant (2-rows)

  • Tesla Model Y Performance - 5 seat variant (2-rows)

For the car to qualify for this specific credit, the vehicle must have been bought on or after Jan. 1, 2023, and manufactured in North America. Additionally, the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) cannot exceed $80,000 for vans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, and $55,000 for other vehicles.

There are also income requirements associated with the credit.

A man talks on his phone while sitting in his electric car at a Tesla charging station on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Marin City, Calif.
A man talks on his phone while sitting in his electric car at a Tesla charging station on Friday, April 2, 2021, in Marin City, Calif.

Filers must not have a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) greater than:

  • $300,000 for married couples filing jointly

  • $225,000 for heads of households

  • $150,000 for all other filers

What is capital gains tax? A guide to 2023 rates, long-term vs. short-term

EV Tax Credit 2022 and prior

If you purchased a qualified plug-in electric vehicle (EV) between 2010 and 2022, you may also be eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500.

There is an extra requirement for EVs purchased after August 16, 2022 but before 2023. These cars must have undergone final assembly in North America. You can determine this by looking at your car's vehicle identification number (VIN) and cross-referencing it with the U.S. Department of Energy's database.

For Tesla specifically, models are being phased out and vehicles purchased after Jan. 1, 2020, are not eligible for a credit. This chart indicates which date ranges might still guarantee you some money back.

What are the new 2023 tax brackets?: Answers here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is Tesla's Tax Credit? EV tax credit 2023 explained.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla, Ford and GM win in EV tax credit change

    A few more electric vehicle models now qualify for the federal EV tax credit, including GM's Cadillac Lyric, the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla's five-seater Model Y, thanks to a change by the U.S. Treasury. The U.S. Treasury Department updated Friday the vehicle classification standard, revising a definition that determines which EVs are eligible for clean vehicle tax credits available under the Inflation Reduction Act. The change, which automakers had lobbied the Biden administration for, comes down to one question: what makes a vehicle a sedan, SUV, crossover or wagon?

  • Tesla stock rips higher as IRS boosts Model Y EV tax credit eligibility

    Tesla shares are trading higher today as the IRS updated its criteria for what qualifies as an SUV, and this means more EV tax credits are available.

  • Tesla's five-seat Model Y and other EVs now qualify for the new $7,500 federal tax credit

    More versions of Tesla's Model Y and four other EVs now qualify for the new $7,500 federal tax credit thanks to the Treasury.

  • How High Are California Capital Gains Taxes?

    When someone makes an investment, they're obviously hoping that it ends up making them money. Otherwise, there would be no point to the investment. If you do increase your net worth through investments, though, you'll likely have to pay taxes … Continue reading → The post California Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Draymond Green with a block vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a block vs the Dallas Mavericks, 02/04/2023

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Brilliant Growth Stock Down 51% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    For instance, shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are currently down 30% and 50%, respectively, from all-time highs. An exception to this weak growth trend is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which has continued to post impressive financial results. The Trade Desk operates a demand-side platform (DSP).

  • Manila store to allow customers to pay with onions

    A discount store in the Philippines will be accepting onions as a mode of payment for select in-store items. As the prices of onions in the nation have soared in recent months, the expensive commodity can now apparently be used to pay for household items. In a viral Facebook post, which has already received over 18,000 likes since it was shared on Wednesday, Japan Home Centre (JHC), which claims to be the Philippines' "first and only Japanese discount store," announced that customers can exchange onions for their chosen product.

  • Ford Mach-E Sales Fall 45%. The Reasons: High Prices, Incentive Confusion.

    Electric-vehicle sales at Ford Motor dipped to start the new year, showing how confused car buyers are about new tax incentives and how unwilling they are to pay high prices. Ford (ticker: F) sold 5,247 electric vehicles in the U.S. in January compared with 7,823 in December. F-150 Lightning sales were 2,264 in January, down 4% from December’s 2,359.

  • Tesla gets a big tax credit win as rules Elon Musk called 'messed up' get changed to include more vehicles

    The US government has finally decided what an SUV is, and it's a big boon for EV sellers and buyers.

  • Beijing confirms balloon is Chinese, says entry into US airspace was unintended

    Beijing confirmed on Friday that a high-altitude balloon traveling over the northern U.S. is Chinese and said its entry into American airspace was unintentional. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the balloon is a civilian airship used primarily for meteorological research. “Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering…

  • French, German ministers to tell U.S. don't poach EU investments -sources

    France and Germany's economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France's Bruno Le Maire and Germany's Robert Habeck are due to press concerns in Washington about tax credits under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act that subsidises products from electric cars to solar panels as long as they meet requirements on being locally produced.

  • Indian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have dropped by $100 billion, or half their market value, since U.S-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt. "During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement, without naming any specific entity.

  • Electrify America raises its charging prices nationwide

    Electrify America announced today that it will increase pricing in March this year.

  • Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

    Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.

  • James Contini: IRS updates income limits for 2023

    Columnist says tax agency adjusts income rates for inflation.

  • Rick Carlisle: 'I've never seen a 16-0 free throw discrepancy in the 4th quarter, ever'

    The Pacers shot just six free throws to the Lakers 31 and zero to the Lakers 16 in the fourth quarter in Thursday's loss.

  • 20 Items Costco Superfans Say To Stop Buying Due to Inflation

    Are you stocking up for a Superbowl bash or simply trying to feed a family? In either situation, you might want to reassess your Costco shopping list as swarms of fans have recently warned. See:...

  • Adani had a handful of auditors as young as 23 years old signing off on companies worth $100 billion, Hindenburg says

    Shah Dhandharia audited the accounts of Adani Total Gas and Adani Enterprises. It only had 11 employees, with partners just 28 years old, per Hindenburg.

  • Is he running? 5 big questions Joe Biden will answer in the State of the Union

    Joe Biden's State of the Union speech is likely to draw his biggest audience of the year and provide a blueprint for the rest of his presidency.

  • Carmaker BMW to invest around $870 million in Mexico in EV push

    SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico (Reuters) -German automaker BMW will invest 800 million euros ($866 million) in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi to produce high-voltage batteries and fully electric "Neue Klasse" models, the carmaker said Friday. The expansion, set to add around 1,000 new jobs at its operations in the Mexican state, is BMW's latest push into electric vehicles (EVs) as it looks to convert more than half of its sales into all-electric cars by 2030, it said. More than half of the funds to be invested in Mexico - 500 million euros - are earmarked for the battery assembly center on the carmaker's existing plant grounds, BMW said, and some 500 additional employees will work there.