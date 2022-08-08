Inflation Reduction Act passes in Senate, targets reducing drug prices, clean energy
The Inflation Reduction Act was passed in the Senate after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.
The Inflation Reduction Act was passed in the Senate after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson predicted Sunday that U.S. citizens Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, who are imprisoned in Russia, will be freed in a “two-for-two” prisoner swap with Moscow. “I’m optimistic. I think she’s going to be free,” Richardson said of WNBA star Griner on ABC’s “This Week.” “There’s going…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections. After a marathon, 27-hour weekend session of debate and Republican efforts to derail the package, the Senate approved the legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act by a 51-50 party line vote Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking ballot. The action sends the measure to the House of Representatives for a vote, likely Friday when representatives plan to reconvene briefly during a summer recess.
Is it stagflation? Recession? Or is something else gripping the U.S. economy that the Federal Reserve and investors need to consider?
Today's EVs rely heavily on China and other countries for materials. Shen Chunchen/VCG via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Senate passed a far-reaching climate, energy and health care bill on Aug. 7, 2022, that invests an unprecedented US$370 billion in energy and climate programs over the next 10 years – including incentives to expand renewable energy and electric vehicles. Rapid and widespread adoption of electric vehicles will be essential for the United States to meet its climate goals. And the new bil
With a vibrant nightlife, impressive gastronomy, rich culture and relaxed visa rules, Mexico City has been attracting an influx of digital nomads and tourists, mainly from the United States and Canada.
Alicia White, one of the six officers charged in the fatal arrest of Freddie Gray, will be promoted from lieutenant to captain, according to The Baltimore Sun. After escaping charges from the Justice Department while three of her colleagues were acquitted, she continued to work, business as usual.
'Flight Attendant' and 'Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco caused reactions when fans saw a throwback photo of her wearing a red dress on Instagram. Look at the pictures and read what people had to say about it.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton weighs in on Governor Abbott's decision to bus migrants to NYC and Washington, D.C., as a solution to the border crisis.
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.
Police in New Mexico and federal agencies were probing the murders of four Muslim men to determine if the killings, the latest of which happened on Friday evening, were linked while the state's governor described them as "targeted killings." Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina told reporters on Saturday that a "young man who is part of the Muslim community was murdered." Police in New Mexico had said earlier that the other three Muslim men murdered in the state's largest city in the past nine months appeared to have been targeted for their religion and race.
"This is a great honor for him, and will help people to remember him," said Kathy Currier, Jonathan's mother.
It was my first time flying Air Canada, and while I did find the seat comfortable and spacious, one meal reminded me of baby food.
Ask the ultra-competitive Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil about the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza craze sweeping the country, and he won't even mention the fast-food by name.
Kelly Ripa announced tour dates for her debut book ‘Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.’ She will be visiting New Jersey and New York in late September.
It's the most significant legislative action against climate change in U.S. history.
This isn't another sign of climate change but rather the fascinating anomaly of Lesotho, a tiny mountain kingdom completely surrounded by South Africa. Lesotho has an obscure geographical claim to fame: It's the only country on Earth where every inch of its territory sits more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are the biggest winners now that a huge piece of Democrats’ economic agenda is hurtling toward enactment. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedThe tax and energy bill passed S
(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday greeted another bus of migrants who arrived on the East Coast sent by Texas, saying their treatment by the state’s governor has been “horrific.”Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedA first bus of abou
On the shore of Lake Michigan, Old Mission Peninsula bears a bounty of charms, from mouth-watering produce and flower farms to vineyards and wineries.
Jonada Avdia had been playing in the sea when she was fatally hit by boat allegedly driven by off-duty officer