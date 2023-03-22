Inflation rises unexpectedly as rationing pushes up food prices - latest updates

The Office of National Statistics has revealed its latest inflation data - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

Inflation increased unexpectedly last month as vegetable shortages pushed food prices to their highest rate in more than 45 years, according to official figures.

The consumer prices index rose by 10.4pc year-on-year in February, an unexpected jump after four consecutive months of decline.

This was an increase from the 10.1pc rate recorded in January and exceeded both the Bank of England’s forecast and the consensus amongst City economists, both of which predicted the February rate would be 9.9pc.

The Office for National Statistics' chief economist Grant Fitzner partially blamed the increase on fruit and vegetable rationing seen in supermarkets last month.

He said: "Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose to their highest rate in over 45 years with particular increases for some salad and vegetable items as high energy costs and bad weather across parts of Europe led to shortages and rationing."

It comes as central banks face pressure to slow down the pace of interest rate rises which contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank before the shotgun takeover of Credit Suisse.

Rising interest rates tend to lower the value of bonds. SVB was forced to sell $1.8bn of bonds at a loss, triggering what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has described as "contagious bank runs".

The US Federal Reserve will reveal its next interest rate decision this evening, while the Bank of England will announce its next move on Thursday.

07:41 AM

Pound spikes as inflation unexpectedly rises

The pound shot up after the Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation unexpectedly increased in February, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

Against the dollar, the pound has risen 0.4pc and is heading in the direction of $1.23.

Sterling has also gained nearly 0.5pc against the euro, with is worth less than 88p.

07:38 AM

Inflation 'looking more benign' as year progresses, says CBI economist

The CBI's lead economist has said that despite the spike in inflation, the Bank of England will be faced with falling prices over the course of the year.

Alpesh Paleja said that even though inflation rose last month, "the outlook for the months ahead is looking more benign". He said:

But while we expect inflation to fall back over this year, the firmness in domestic price pressures is something that the Bank of England will be keeping a close eye on. And despite further falls over the coming months, this year will still be a high-inflation environment for both households and businesses.

3. The cost of living crisis in the UK had another reality check & things are still very difficult out there and no signs of easing off, which means that the BOE will need to do more.



All eyes will be on the BOE’s meeting tomorrow, which we believe will increase rates by 25 bp — Naeem Aslam (@NaeemAslam23) March 22, 2023

07:30 AM

'Families are feeling worse off,' says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

The reality is that under this Tory Government, families are feeling worse off and nothing is working better than it did 13 years ago. The cost-of-living crisis is still biting hard and taxes are rising, yet the Government chose to use the Budget to hand a £1bn bung to the top 1pc. Labour will stand with working people and with our mission to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7, make families across every part of our country feel better off.

07:28 AM

Food prices rise at highest rate in 45 years

UK inflation shot up unexpectedly last month as vegetable shortages pushed food prices to their highest rate in more than 45 years, according to official figures.

The surprise jump in inflation comes after food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose by 18pc year-on-year last month, up from 16.7pc in January and the highest since August 1977.

Shortages of vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers in recent weeks were largely behind the rocketing food inflation.

Here is how inflation has changed over the last 10 years:

07:26 AM

Bank of England raising rates to fight inflation risks recession, says Premier Miton

Emma Mogford, fund manager, Premier Miton Monthly Income Fund, said:

These additional inflationary pressures are clearly a problem for the Bank of England. Increasing interest rates to fight inflation could push the UK economy into a recession later this year. Companies will continue to feel a squeeze on profits from rising costs as well as higher interest payments.

07:24 AM

Hunt: We need to stick to our plan on inflation

As inflation increased unexpectedly in February, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

Falling inflation isn't inevitable, so we need to stick to our plan to halve it this year. We recognise just how tough things are for families across the country, so as we work towards getting inflation under control we will help families with cost of living support worth £3,300 on average per household this year.

07:23 AM

Rising inflation creates headache for Bank of England

Rising food prices meant UK inflation increased in February, surprising forecasters and increasing pressure on the Bank of England to make more interest rate rises.

Economics reporter Melissa Lawford has the latest:

On a monthly basis, CPI rose by 1.1pc in February - faster than the 0.8pc monthly growth recorded a year earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics. The largest contributor to the monthly change came from rising costs in restaurants and cafes, food prices and clothing. The surprise will create a headache for the Bank of England, which will meet on Thursday to decide whether to raise interest rates up from 4pc to cool inflation. CPI is more than five times the Bank's 2pc target.

07:15 AM

Fruit and vegetable rationing drives food and drink prices higher, says ONS

The Office for National Statistics' chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

Inflation ticked up in February mainly driven by rising alcohol prices in pubs and restaurants following discounting in January. Food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose to their highest rate in over 45 years with particular increases for some salad and vegetable items as high energy costs and bad weather across parts of Europe led to shortages and rationing. These were partially offset by falls in the cost of motor fuel, where the annual inflation rate has eased for some seven months.

07:08 AM

Rising price of food and restaurants behind increasing inflation

The increase in the annual inflation rate was mainly due to price rises in the restaurants and hotels, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and clothing and footwear divisions.

The rising costs of goods leaving factories and of raw materials were also reasons for the unexpected increase in inflation last month.

Economists had forecasted that inflation would fall to 9.9pc in February.

Annual inflation rates rise again following the easing in Jan 2023:



▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 9.2% in the 12 months to Feb 2023, up from 8.8% in Jan 2022

▪️ CPI rose by 10.4%, up from 10.1%



➡ https://t.co/VVfmybQmsG pic.twitter.com/l1dXAi7yyk — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 22, 2023

07:02 AM

Good morning

Inflation has increased to 10.4pc, handing a blow to the Bank of England ahead of its decision on the next move for interest rates tomorrow.

Policymakers have faced calls from analysts to slow the pace of interest rate rises to ease the pressure on the global banking system.

What happened overnight

Asian shares staged a cautious bounce on Wednesday with hopes a global banking crisis would be averted vying with uncertainty over the outlook for US interest rates.

Unease left both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures barely changed. EUROSTOXX 50 futures edged up 0.2pc, while FTSE futures climbed 0.1pc.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.9pc, with Chinese blue chips up 0.3pc. Japan's Nikkei firmed 1.6pc led by a rebound in beaten-down bank stocks.

Stocks rose in Australia and futures for benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong advanced. Australian and New Zealand government bond yields rose, tracking the action in the Treasury market on Tuesday.

Shares in US lenders rebounded as fears of a global banking crisis eased, lifting Wall Street's main equity indexes ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated interest rate decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316 points or 0.98pc to 32,560.60. The S&P 500 jumped 1.3pc to 4,002.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.58pc to 11,860.11.

Extreme volatility in short term government bonds dragged into the nine consecutive day, with traders betting on another 25 basis-point interest rate hike. The policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield surged as much as 21 basis points to 4.18pc.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the FTSE 100 index closed 1.79pc higher at 7,536.22, marking its best performance in over four months. The exporter-heavy index was boosted by a week pound, alongside a rally on bank stocks which surged 3.34pc across the FTSE 350.