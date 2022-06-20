With inflation rising, what is the jobs outlook for Maryland and the Hagerstown area?

Maryland and Hagerstown-area employers are still adding jobs, but inflation is becoming more of a worry for businesses and consumers.

The latest jobs report, released Friday, showed that Maryland gained 10,500 jobs and that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4% in May. It was the lowest unemployment rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

At the same time, however, recent surveys of consumers and employers show that both are concerned about rising inflation, economist Adam Scavette said.

"Sentiment is turning," Scavette, a regional economist at the Baltimore branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Va., said during an interview Friday.

"We don't see it a lot in the real data yet," he said. "You know, the jobs numbers look good overall. But, you know, sentiment from businesses and consumers is definitely concerning right now. And I think a lot of that is due to inflation."

The consumer price index rose 8.6% in May compared to the same month a year ago, the U.S. Labor Department reported this month.

That's a four-decade high.

The index is a measure of prices for everyday items, such as gasoline, groceries and rents.

Spherion, a staffing and recruiting firm, had a "Now Hiring!" sign set up on East Oak Ridge Drive on May 20. The firm has an office at 120 E. Oak Ridge Drive, Suite 700.

"And it's not just the higher energy and food prices, which are partially due to the Russia-Ukraine war," Scavette said. "If you take out food and energy and look at core inflation, you see it (inflation) is still pretty broad-based. It's still rising about 6% year over year."

Those rising prices are causing people to express concern about the future, and some are already cutting back on spending, he said.

Hagerstown faring better than Maryland

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released the state jobs and unemployment data Friday.

Since the pandemic, Maryland has regained a total of 334,200 jobs, with 313,500 jobs gained in the private sector. Compared with May 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 78,500, an over-the-year change of 3%.

Still, Maryland is about 68,600 jobs, or 2.5%, below the levels it hit in February 2020, before the pandemic-related economic slowdown.

In comparison, the Hagerstown area is only about 0.9% behind the job figures it had in February 2020, Scavette said.

Hagerstown has been running ahead of the state in that regard for the past several months.

Maryland also has been reporting a higher unemployment rate than the national average.

The state's education and health services sector is running behind the national average in terms of job recovery, and that "probably explains quite a bit of the state's weakness," Scavette said.

Despite recent gains, Maryland's leisure and hospitality sector (think restaurants and hotels) also trails the national average and is down about 14.4% from its pre-pandemic levels.

Part of that might be because people still are not frequenting restaurants as much as they did before the pandemic. And part of it is because those businesses still are having a hard time hiring workers.

"You see a lot of short-staffed restaurants and hotels. ... It seems like we haven't reached the new equilibrium in terms of the leisure and hospitality job market," Scavette said.

Where are those jobs?

Despite the lagging number, Maryland's leisure and hospitality sector had the largest private-sector jobs growth in May with 4,500 jobs, according to the report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of that total, 4,000 came from the accommodation and food service sub-sector, with the other 100 cropping up in the arts, entertainment and recreation sub-sectors.

Other sectors that experienced growth include:

Mining, logging and construction (1,400);

Education and health services (1,200);

Financial activities (1,000);

Professional and business services (300);

Information (200)

Manufacturing jobs held steady

Sectors that experienced a decline include:

Other services (1,000)

Trade, transportation and utilities (200)

