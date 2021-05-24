What it means that everyone is talking about inflation: Morning Brief

Sam Ro
·Managing Editor
·3 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Monday, May 24, 2021

Inflation risks are priced into the market

Everyone is talking about inflation.

And that, of course, includes investors. 

According to BofA's monthly Global Fund Manager Survey published last Tuesday, "higher inflation is now the consensus." And furthermore "inflation is now again the biggest risk for markets," as initially identified by 35% of the survey's 194 respondents who manage a combined $592 billion worth of assets.

Translation: Investors are worried about inflation.

Inflation has emerged as a top concern for fund managers. (BofA Global Research)
Inflation has emerged as a top concern for fund managers. (BofA Global Research)

But if investors are broadly concerned about inflation, it suggests stock prices are likely already reflecting these risks and investors have discounted, or priced in, inflation risk into the markets.

While it may not be a perfect analog, it's worth considering what happened during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. 

On March 17, 2020, BofA's Global Fund Manager Survey identified "Coronavirus" as its biggest tail risk, and it remained on the top fo the list for the next 10 months as data consistently and persistently reflected an economy in a state of emergency. But the S&P 500 prices bottomed on March 23, 2020. 

In other words, the market had priced in the coronavirus recession and discounted the pandemic's worst financial impacts by mid-March, but this risk still remained the consensus worry among investors for another year. 

The threat of inflation is the most known risk in the markets right now. And so investors should consider the likelihood that the downside of inflation has been priced in.

"Unlike recent cycles, we acknowledge that inflation tail-risk is higher and that inflation data could get hotter before normalizing," JPMorgan's Dubravko Lakos-Bujas said. "This outcome, at the same time, is getting increasingly priced-in as essentially every investor we have spoken to in recent weeks is well aware of this backdrop." (Emphasis ours.)

According to Google, search interest in "inflation" is at an all-time high. The University of Michigan's recent survey of consumers revealed sentiment got dinged in May due to unusually elevated concerns about inflation in the years to come.

On the corporate side, a record number of S&P 500 (^GSPC) companies have discussed "inflation" on earnings calls as executives just can't stop talking about higher costs.

Whether or not inflation actually becomes a major problem for the economy will only be known in hindsight. And despite folks arguing that recent upticks in price represent "transitory" concerns and "reopening quirks," this debate is likely to rage on for months especially as high-profile skeptics sound alarms.

And none of this is to say the economy won't take a hit should hotter-than-expected inflation come to fruition. But the stock market may look past this event if it does indeed arrive as investors look towards a better future. Another reminder that we often see stocks rally when things are terrible. Indeed: We just did. 

By Sam Ro, managing editor. Follow him at @SamRo

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Chicago Fed National Activity Index, April (1.1 expected, 1.7 in March)

Earnings

  • 4:00 p.m. ET: Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is expected to report adjusted losses of 28 cents per share on no meaningful revenue

Top News

European stock markets push higher as commodity prices slump [Yahoo Finance UK]

Cryptocurrencies head higher after weekend of selling [Yahoo Finance UK]

Martin Marietta to buy HeidelbergCement's western U.S. assets for $2.3 billion [Reuters]

Cineworld celebrates strong reopening weekend as Peter Rabbit 2 pulls in punters [Yahoo Finance UK]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Alphabet CEO: Fighting misinformation 'at the heart of everything' Google does

What is a Reverse Morris Trust: Yahoo U

Warren Buffett gave this investing tip to NFL defenseman Ndamukong Suh

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise In Still-Shaky Market Rally, Bitcoin Rebounds; Follow Google, Nvidia, Tesla

    The market rally survived last week, but it isn't thriving. Bitcoin remains volatile. Why you should follow Google, Nvidia and Tesla.

  • 5 Stocks Billionaires Couldn't Stop Buying in Q1

    Some of the world's most successful money managers piled into these popular stocks during the first quarter.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Slashed Positions in Alibaba, Palantir, and GameStop. Here’s What It Bought.

    Calpers sold nearly all its investment in Alibaba, and halved positions in Palantir and GameStop stock in the first quarter.

  • U.S. Futures Gain; Dollar and Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures gained as investors wagered that the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary support in coming months while a rebound in the world’s biggest economy stokes inflation fears.Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gauges pointed to gains after U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday. The dollar and Treasuries were steady. Bitcoin advanced above $35,000 following another weekend of big swings. The Stoxx Europe 600 struggled amid low volumes, with German, Danish, Norwegian and Swiss markets closed for holidays.China’s crackdown on commodities speculation weighed on raw-material prices, with steel dropping more than 5% and iron ore tumbling by close to the daily limit. Bloomberg’s industrial metals subindex declined for a fourth day to a one-month low.Implied volatility for major global indexes remains subdued, suggesting investors aren’t pricing in a surprise from the Fed in the next six months. While market-based gauges of inflation expectations have declined recently, concerns linger that the post-pandemic recovery could stoke price pressures, and some countries also face Covid-19 spikes. Robust corporate earnings, especially in Europe, are underpinning stock prices.“It’s going to be a very mixed market over the next several months until we get more information on what’s really going to happen with inflation and how the stimulus in the U.S. affects spending there, but also how the coronavirus really progresses,” JoAnne Feeney, a partner at Advisors Capital Management LLC, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.Brent crude climbed above $67 a barrel after Iran said gaps remain between parties seeking a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which could lead to increased global crude supply.Here are some events this week week:Consensus by CoinDesk brings prominent crypto voices together to discuss NFTs, exchanges and the role of central banks. Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio will participate. Through May 27.Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales, Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 11 a.m. London timeFutures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5%Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changedThe MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2213The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.88 per dollarThe offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.4276 per dollarThe British pound was little changed at $1.4136BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.13%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.82%CommoditiesBrent crude rose 1.9% to $68 a barrelSpot gold was little changedMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alphabet CEO: Fighting misinformation 'at the heart of everything' Google does

    "There will be always debates about what is OK to say, what is not OK to say, and I don't see all that going away," Sundar Pichai told Yahoo Finance.

  • ‘No microchip can fit in there’: Why I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine after all

    Toriano Porter was a holdout, but he changed his mind.

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWSJ: 3 Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers believed to seek hospital care in November 2019Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Jets storm back from 3-goal deficit, top Oilers 5-4 in OT

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game at 9:13 in overtime, completing a massive rally for the Winnipeg Jets who erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday night and take a 3-0 lead in their opening-round playoff series. Mathieu Perreault, Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey each scored for Winnipeg in a stretch of 3:03 of the third to tie it and send it to overtime. The Jets can sweep the series Monday night with Game 4 in Edmonton.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Global metal prices fall as China further warns against price hikes

    Commodity companies in the country have been urged by officials to not push up prices.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Senate GOP misrepresents Jan. 6 riot panel

    With a showdown vote looming, Senate Republicans are misrepresenting the timeline of a proposed independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. The House easily approved the bill last week with 35 Republicans signing on. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is opposed and former President Donald Trump is demanding the effort be quashed.

  • Shohei Ohtani provides a booming moment of heroics in the Angels' win over the A's

    Angels star Shohei Ohtani generated drama during a pinch-hit appearance before tying the score with a sacrifice fly in an eventual 6-5 comeback win.

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, analysts doubt it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

    Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court in person Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on Feb. 1, Myanmar media reported. One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, told The Associated Press by phone that Suu Kyi was able to meet with her defense team before her hearing began at a special court set up inside the city council building in Naypyitaw, the capital. The lawyers also met with Win Myint, who was president in the government that Suu Kyi led as state counsellor, and a defendant on some of the same charges she faces.

  • Officers say they're closing in on murder suspect on the run

    Authorities in South Carolina said Sunday night that they believe they’ve closed in on a man accused of four killings in two states who has eluded police for almost a week. Officers, dogs, helicopters and drones have searched for in woods, neighborhoods and industrial areas for Tyler Terry, 26, since he ran from the wrecked car he was a passenger in last Monday night in Chester County. On Sunday afternoon, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said officers were actively pursuing Terry in a wooded area near Highway 9 in Richburg.

  • A Florida high school is issuing refunds to families after editing yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd appear more modest

    Bartram Trail High School made "digital alterations" to the yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd be included, according to local news reports.

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents