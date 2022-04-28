Inflation shock, rate rise risk jolt Australia PM's election campaign

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with Quad foreign ministers, in Melbourne
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday blamed the war in Ukraine and COVID-related supply chain disruptions for a record rise in living costs which could jeopardise his chances of winning a national election to be held within weeks.

Australian consumer prices surged at the fastest annual pace in two decades last quarter, data out on Wednesday showed, as petrol, home-building and food costs rose, fueling speculation interest rates could rise from record lows as soon as next week.

"We are still feeling the effects of the rather extraordinary economic times that we are living in," Morrison said during a media briefing, adding the COVID-19 lockdown in China had strained supply chains along with the Ukraine conflict.

Any rise in rates at the Reserve Bank of Australia's next policy meeting on May 3 will result in millions of homeowners paying more money on their mortgage for the first time in a decade, just as the campaign for the May 21 election heats up.

Two of Australia's big four banks expect the benchmark cash rate will rise next week and a third sees increased chances of a hike.

The last time the central bank raised rates in the middle of an election campaign was in 2007, and then Prime Minister John Howard went on to lose both the vote and his seat. Morrison said he does not see suffering a similar fate.

"We are in the middle of a global pandemic with a war in Europe, those situations were not in place in 2007 ... Australians understand that," he said.

Morrison's Liberal-National Party coalition, with a one-seat majority in the lower house of parliament, is trailing the centre-left Labor, polls showed, in a campaign fought over climate change, national security and cost-of-living pressures.

Morrison has been touting his conservative government's handling of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic and a faster rebound. However, with inflation rising twice as fast as wages, real incomes are in the red.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peru police evict indigenous protesters from China-owned MMG mine

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian police said on Wednesday they had evicted an indigenous community that had established a camp inside a huge open pit owned by MMG's Las Bambas copper mine that had forced the Chinese-owned company to halt operations. Las Bambas, owned by China's MMG Ltd, supplies 2% of global copper and had suspended copper production a week ago due to the protest. Residents of the indigenous Fuerabamba community entered the mine on April 14 demanding to take back what they say is their ancestral lands.

  • Bears in downtown Asheville aren't going anywhere; here's what to do if you see one

    Residents and tourists spotted a bear strolling through downtown Asheville on April 21, 2022.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Jumps on Hopes McDonald’s Partnership Will Be Permanent

    Restaurant sales still account for only about a quarter of Beyond Meat's business, and lackluster sales at grocery stores and other retailers have led to earnings disappointments in recent quarters. I

  • The China-Solomon Islands security pact and why it has raised alarm

    China confirmed the signing of a security agreement with the Solomon Islands last week, sparking a strong backlash from the United States and its South Pacific allies, Australia and New Zealand. The US, which immediately sent a delegation to Honiara to speak directly to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, has declared its concern at the "lack of transparency" in the agreement and that it appeared to leave the door open for China to send military forces to the islands. Kurt Campbell, the US Nationa

  • As Russia frees American Trevor Reed from prison, is Brittney Griner any closer to coming home?

    Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was released from a Russian prison Wednesday after being detained for three years. Is Brittney Griner next?

  • Tucker Carlson Pushed Trump to Endorse J.D. Vance With ‘Disgusting’ Sexual Innuendo

    Exclusive: In a critical GOP Senate primary in Ohio, Trump’s support was swayed in part by a Fox News host spreading rumors about another man’s sex habits

  • Trump's Latest Boast Gets Brutal Fact-Check From His Own Niece

    Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.

  • U.S. Representative Greene gave 'dubious' court testimony, voters allege

    A group seeking to have U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from the ballot accused her of giving "dubious" testimony during a recent court hearing. In a court filing Wednesday, a group of Georgia voters said a text message reported by CNN two days previously casts doubt on Greene's credibility and bolsters their argument that the first-term Republican congresswoman should be disqualified from seeking reelection. Greene's lawyer, James Bopp, said in a telephone interview that the court filing dishonestly distorts a text message she sent 15 months ago.

  • Putin’s Stooges: He May Nuke Us All but We Are Ready to Die

    GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin ominously warned on Wednesday that if any other country intervenes in Ukraine, Russia will respond with “instruments… nobody else can boast of, and we will use them if we have to.”In recent days, Russian state media has been hyping up the same rhetoric, bombarding audiences with jarring declarations that World War III is imminent. Every major channel is promoting the idea of an inevitable, never-before-seen escalation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which

  • Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise after leaked comments

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Tuesday after The New York Times published a report that featured recorded comments from the two congressmen airing concerns about the Florida Republican’s remarks following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gaetz in a…

  • Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes

    Boeing’s CEO is lamenting the deal that his company cut with former President Donald Trump to produce new Air Force One jets. David Calhoun said “it was a public negotiation” and “we took some risks” in accepting a fixed-price contract that made Boeing responsible if it cost more than expected to convert two Boeing 747 jumbo jets into presidential planes. “Air Force One I’m just going to call a very unique moment, a very unique negotiation, a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably should not have taken,” Calhoun said Wednesday, “but we are where we are, and we’re going to deliver great airplanes.”

  • Illinois governor’s race becomes battle of the billionaires

    Three of the richest men in Illinois are pouring millions of dollars into the race for governor, bankrolling campaigns that will be among the most expensive of the midterm elections. The biggest spender is the candidate whose name actually appears on the ballot: Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D). Pritzker, a hotel magnate whose net worth stands…

  • Former Presidents and First Ladies Reunite at Funeral for Madeleine Albright

    Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton all gathered to remember Albright at a memorial service held at the Washington National Cathedral

  • Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

    The former president said he and his security detail were on alert for protesters attacking him with produce. "It was very dangerous," he said in an October deposition

  • Wall Street Journal Editor Has Had It With Republicans Who Back Donald Trump's Big Lie

    “Will someone speak that truth at least?” Gerard Baker asked in a scathing column calling out GOPers who privately just want Trump to "go quietly away."

  • Attacks Begin in New Country as Russia Warns Nuclear Threat Is ‘Real’

    Joe RaedleRussia’s foreign minister has warned Western powers not to underestimate the “real” risk of nuclear conflict if they continue to funnel weapons to Ukraine in what he says is an undeclared proxy war.Within hours of his remarks, explosions were heard inside the sovereign borders of Moldova. Ukrainian officials believe Russia is launching “false flag” operations in the pro-Russian rebel-controlled enclave of Transnistria in order to justify widening their imperial assault into a second na

  • Trevor Noah Loses It After Trump Messes Up The Name Of His Own Platform

    "You had one job," the "Daily Show" host cracked.

  • Philippines' Marcos hails 'genius' father as presidential election nears

    Philippines presidential frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr heaped praise on the country's ousted former first family in an interview on Tuesday, calling his father and late dictator a "political genius" and mother Imelda, the Marcos dynasty's "supreme politician". Marcos Jr is the clear favourite for the May 9 election, where victory would cap off a three-decade political fightback for a family driven from power in a 1986 uprising against its notorious 20-year rule. The 64-year-old former senator and congressman told CNN Philippines he would not let his commanding lead in opinion polls distract him from work needed to be done to ensure victory.

  • Rep. Matt Maddock removed from state House Republican caucus

    Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, was removed from the state House Republican caucus.

  • Dr. Oz: ‘We cannot move on’ from the 2020 election

    At the Pennsylvania GOP Senate debate, Donald Trump and his election fraud lie played a starring role.