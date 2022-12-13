Inflation slowed sharply to 7.1% but stayed high in November as gas prices fell, CPI report shows

Inflation throttled back significantly for a second month in November but remained elevated as goods prices that surged during the pandemic continued to dip. But the cost of many services kept marching higher.

Consumer prices increased 7.1% from a year ago, down from a 7.7% advance in October and a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, as rising food and rent costs again offset declining gas prices, according to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index. That's the slowest pace since December of last year.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected yearly inflation to dial back to 7.3%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased just 0.1% following a 0.4% rise the prior month.

What is core CPI?

Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items and better reflect underlying trends, increased 0.2% from October following a 0.3% bump the previous month. That lowered the annual increase from 6.3% to 6%.

Shoppers line up, waiting for Continental Sales to open, to buy expired or nearly expired foods, among other things. With inflation near the highest level in 40 years, people increasingly need to find a way to stretch their dollars.

Broadly, prices for goods such as used cars and furniture have been falling or stabilizing as COVID-triggered supply-chain snarls have eased. But prices for services have continued to advance as more Americans returned to traveling and other activities.

Why are gas prices falling again?

Gas prices declined for the fourth time in five months amid recession concerns and softening global demand for oil. Pump prices dropped 2% but were still up 10.1% annually. They jumped in October on OPEC production costs but have resumed their descent from record levels over the summer.

Are food prices going to keep going up?

Grocery prices are finally starting to moderate but just gradually, rising by 0.5% from October and 12% over the past year. The cost of commodities such as wheat and corn have fallen in recent months on easing global demand but rapidly climbing wages for workers have kept prices on supermarket shelves from declining faster, Barclays wrote in a research note.

In November, the price of cereal and bakery products jumped 1.1% from the previous month and 16.4% from a year earlier. Bread rose 2% and 15.7% annually. And eggs increased another 2.3% and 49.1% from a year ago.

But some food costs that had been surging dipped. Uncooked ground beef prices fell 0.9%, bacon dropped 1.8%, and fresh fish and seafood declined 1.4%.

Restaurant prices also continued to rise but less sharply, increasing 0.5% after a 0.9% leap the prior month.

Many Americans are still feeling the long run-up in food prices, not the recent moderation.

Oren Spiegler, 66, of Peters Township, Pennsylvania, says he’s somewhat relieved by the drop in gas prices but it’s not making him feel much better about inflation overall.

“I don’t see relief at the grocery store and I don’t see relief at restaurants,” he said. “I dine out quite frequently and I can’t get over the prices.”

At the supermarket, he’s forgoing eggs and other items whose prices have soared and substituting cheaper products, like walnuts. And at a recent visit to an upscale restaurant, Italian wedding soup was listed at $9.99, up from $6.99 about a year ago. He and his wife decided to just have pizza.

“I can’t pay that,” he says. “I just don’t feel good about it.”

Spiegler had been planning a trip to the Sarasota, Florida, area to watch Pittsburgh Pirates spring training games – until he found the nightly rate a hotel had jumped to $465 from $300 a couple of years ago.

Some other costs continued to climb. Rent leaped 0.8% monthly and 7.9% over the past year. Economists expect rents to fall, based on new leases, but not until later next year. Car repair costs rose 1.3% and 11.7% annually. And the price of a haircut increased 1.4% and 6.8% from a year ago.

But used car prices continued to decline, falling 2.9%, and are now down 3.3% annually after increasing substantially earlier in the health crisis. Airfares declined 3%. Medical care services slid 0.7% as insurance costs eased. And furniture dropped 0.8%.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CPI report shows inflation eased again but stayed high in November